Elder Renlund visits Romania: ‘I have great faith in the future of the Church here’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Alin Ardeleanu, an Orthodox priest, at the Romania Bucharest District conference on Feb. 22, 2026.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, Feb. 22, where he spoke to more than 600 people at a district conference and was invited to meet with a representative of the Romanian Orthodox Church at the Patriarchal Cathedral and Patriarchal Palace.

“Romania has this long, storied history. They have had good times; they have had some challenging times. But what strikes me is this strength and resilience that exists in the people,” Elder Renlund said in a video interview. “There is a remarkable religious heritage here in Romania. The Romanian Orthodox Church carries on a long-standing tradition of faith and faithfulness that I find impressive.”

He continued, referring to Latter-day Saints: “I have great faith in the future of the Church here. The brightness in their countenances, their willingness to follow Jesus Christ and to walk with Him. And just like with the country, the best is yet to come.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses the members and friends at the Romania Bucharest District Conference on Feb. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund’s visit was reported on the Church’s Romanian Newsroom.

District conference

On Feb. 22, Elder Renlund addressed a district conference attended by Church members, guests from across Romania and representatives from government, academia, faith, humanitarian and civic organizations.

Elder Renlund was joined at the conference by Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency.

More than 600 attended the Romania Bucharest District Conference on Feb. 22, 2026, to listen to messages from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and others. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Among the notable attendees were Ciprian Olinici, Romania’s state secretary for religious affairs; Laurențiu Tănase of the University of Bucharest; Mădălin Avramescu of the Seventh-day Adventist Church; Ervin Iusein and Mucahit Biner of the Islamic Association for Dialogue and Universal Value; Orthodox priest Alin Ardeleanu; Popescu Azota of the NGO Association Catharsis Brașov; and Bartolomeu Constantin Savoiu, grand master of the National Grand Lodge of Romania.

Messages delivered at the conference focused on Christlike discipleship and the importance of personal faith and integrity in daily life.

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church's Europe Central Area presidency, greets Ciprian Olinici, Romania’s state secretary for religious affairs, at the Romanian Bucharest District conference on Feb. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Participants described the gathering as a constructive forum for reinforcing shared moral values and strengthening interfaith friendships.

Building ‘respectful relationships’

In the afternoon, Elder Renlund visited the Patriarchal Cathedral and Patriarchal Palace at the invitation of the Romanian Orthodox Church, where he was hosted by George Grigoriță, assistant to the patriarch.

At the invitation of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles received a private tour of the National Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 22, 2026. The cathedral is the tallest and largest Eastern Orthodox church building in the world. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our visit reflects a sincere desire to listen, learn and build respectful relationships,” Elder Renlund said. “Dialogue and understanding between faiths can help strengthen communities and foster trust.”

The Church in Romania

According to ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church was first established in Romania in 1899, although no members remained after the 1930s.

In 1989, after years of political upheaval, Church leaders offered humanitarian aid to the country, and a branch was established in Bucharest in 1991.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Popescu Azota from the NGO Association Catharsis Braşov at the Romania Bucharest District conference on Feb. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By 2000, branches existed in multiple cities, and members were actively serving their communities.

The Church received official recognition in 2011.

Today, more than 3,000 members attend 15 branches in Romanian cities, actively participating in humanitarian and interfaith initiatives nationwide.