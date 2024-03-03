A volunteer helps install a plasterboard wall in a house being built in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Romania, Sept. 28, 2023.

Families in the Romanian village of Țuțora are living in new houses with running water, electricity and sewer connections — luxuries they didn’t have before.

Young adults and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worked with nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity to help build houses for families in need in the village.

Over the course of two days in September 2023, the volunteers — along with the families for whom the houses were intended — built trusses, plastered, painted, put up walls and did many other tasks.

Roberto Pătrășcoiu, director of Habitat for Humanity in Romania, expressed his deep gratitude for the Latter-day Saint volunteers in a Romanian Church Newsroom release dated Jan. 19.

“Your help goes beyond just building four walls and a roof. It’s a new home for two families,” he said.

Latter-day Saint volunteers help build roof trusses for a new house in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Romania, Sept. 29, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Building houses in Romania is one of many ways Latter-day Saints across Europe have offered service to their communities in the last few months. The Church has also recently made several donations to organizations in Europe.

Below are a few examples of how the Church and its members are helping those in need in Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Portugal.

A mobile clinic in Italy

In Rome, Italy, in December 2023, the Church donated a mobile clinic to Medu, a humanitarian organization providing medical, psychological and social assistance to vulnerable populations. Medu’s interventions also support refugees who arrive in Italy. The Church has collaborated with Medu on various projects since 2015.

On Dec. 15, 2023, in Rome, Italy, the Church donated a mobile clinic to the humanitarian organization Medu to support its efforts in providing medical, psychological and social assistance to vulnerable populations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Visiting children at an orphanage in Kazakhstan

The Zhanuya Orphanage in Almaty, Kazakhstan — which cares for about 80 orphans and 500 children with special needs — received a visit from Latter-day Saint volunteers in October 2023. The volunteers spent time with the children and handed out bracelets they had made.

A volunteer from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distributes homemade bracelets and other gifts to children at the Zhanuya Orphanage in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Oct. 10, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Donation for health care center in Belarus

In the Novogrudok District of the Grodno Region in Belarus, the Church collaborated with the SOFIA Municipal Public Health Organization to support a donation of medical beds to a state social service institution for those who are elderly or disabled.

The medical beds — complete with mattresses, side walls, stands and suspensions — will help the institution better care for its nearly 300 patients.

A nurse helps a patient position herself on a new medical bed donated by the SOFIA Municipal Public Health Organization with financial support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Novogrudok Psychoneurological Boarding Home for the Elderly and Disabled in the Grodno Region of Belarus in December 2023. Photo courtesy of the correspondent of the Novogrudok regional newspaper “New Zhytstso,” Karina Valshonak. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Humanitarian projects in Portugal

A group of Latter-day Saint youth, along with their families and Church leaders, assembled 200 food baskets for families facing poverty in the Setúbal area of Portugal in December 2023. The baskets were made in collaboration with the Jubileu Association with items donated from the Church, including milk, rice, cereal, flour, oil, vegetables and sugar.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Setúbal, Portugal, in December 2023 organize 200 food baskets for families facing poverty in the area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Odivelas, Portugal, Latter-day Saints worked with the Odivelas City Council to organize a Christmas lunch for the local homeless community. Youth and missionaries organized games and activities for the event, and hygiene kits made by Church members were distributed to those in need.

In partnership with Odivelas City Council in Portugal, Church members helped organize a Christmas lunch for the local homeless community in December 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints