Learn about 2 new, 13 reorganized stakes — from Texas to Taiwan

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fairview, Utah.

The following new and reorganized stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Madrid Spain Central and Madrid Spain West stakes. The Madrid Spain South Stake, which consists of the Alcázar, Ciudad Real, Parla, Talavera and Valdepeñas branches and the Aranjuez, Arganda del Rey, Leganés, Móstoles and Toledo wards, was created by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Samuel López, an Area Seventy.

MADRID SPAIN SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Óscar Ovejero Ibáñez, 47, Madrid Spain Temple recorder; wife, Sara Somoza García. Counselors — Nicolas Alejandro De Gennaro, 44, company owner and manager; wife, Silvana Noemi Acuña De Gennaro. Jeison Eleazar Ramirez Montoya, 35, Tinoardent SL dental prosthetics technician; wife, Yesenia Melissa Tenorio Clapes.

A new stake has been created from the Santaquin Utah East and Santaquin Utah stakes. The Santaquin Utah South Stake, which consists of the Foothills, Summit Creek, Summit Ridge 1st, Summit Ridge 7th and Summit Ridge 8th wards, was created by Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Thomas B. Morgan, an Area Seventy.

SANTAQUIN UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Spencer Dennis Johnson, 50, Rocky Mountain University College of Optometry faculty member; wife, Brooke Erin Romney Johnson. Counselors — Cory George Nuttall, 52, ADP sales manager; wife, Katie Lorraine Vierkant Nuttall. Charles Darron Robbins, 48, self-employed business owner; wife, Jamie Lyn Ekins Robbins.

Reorganized stakes

CHIAYI TAIWAN STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Yu Ting Chen, 37, Luzhuang Civil Engineering Ltd. Co. CEO; succeeding Hsien Tsung Hsiao; wife, Chien Ju Yeh. Counselors — Chia Cheng Chen, 44, high school teacher; wife, Ching I Shih. I Ming Chou, 40, self-employed seedling producer; wife, Wen Chi Li.

CURITIBA BRAZIL IGUAÇU STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Atilio Gabriel Coitiño Bonilla, 47, SAMS Advisory managing director; succeeding Douglas Leonardo Domingos da Silva; wife, Marcia Jeeves Coitiño. Counselors — Rodrigo Coelho de Brito Cardoso, 40, entrepreneur and business co-owner; wife, Adiles Bittencourt Cardoso. Ricardo Engel, 48, Grant Thornton audit partner; wife, Poliana Pires Mesquita Engel.

EJISU GHANA STAKE: (Nov. 16, 2025) President — Yaw Richard Osei, 39, Richfamily Tree Enterprise CEO and information and communication technology specialist; succeeding Prosper Mensah; wife, Philomena Bosu. Counselors — Kwame Asare-Bediako, 36, Westic Security Company security guard; wife, Ebunoluwa Deborah Salako Asare-Bediako. Kwabena Stephen Owusu, 36, local government service assistant programmer; wife, Joyce Owusu.

FEDERAL WAY WASHINGTON STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Christoph Manfred Reiner, 42, retired; succeeding Todd Gordon Keeney; wife, Tali Tafua Reiner. Counselors — Paul Evan Walker, 64, school district auditor; wife, Jo Ann Zahlmann Walker. Jeffrey Brian Newcombe, 52, Nestle USA national account executive; wife, Carrie Jennifer Kerns Newcombe.

FORT WORTH TEXAS NORTH STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Tyler Bruce Knudson, 45, Oncor Electric Company manager of fleet management; succeeding Shawn Michael Furniss; wife, Tina Marie Puckett Knudson. Counselors — Cory Robert Rhoades, 55, Cook Children’s Health Care System senior vice president and chief financial officer; wife, Dawnette Rae Lawton Rhoades. Luis Manuel Lebron, 51, Grapevine Automatic automotive technician; wife, Sharimar Linette Nunez Merced Lebron.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA BLUE DIAMOND STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — David James Freeman, 49, Holland & Hart LLP attorney; succeeding David Vance Walker; wife, Kristen McArthur Freeman. Counselors — Timothy Bill Sutton, 48, Sutton Law & Consulting Group managing attorney; wife, Ruth Margaret Gent Sutton. Jason Michael Gifford, 42, Las Vegas Valley Water District public information coordinator; wife, Natalie Joy Gardner Gifford.

LIMA PERÚ MAYORAZGO STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Oscar Palomino Villcas, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities assistant senior; succeeding Pavel Francisco Bermudez Lazo; wife, Katya Isabel de Palomino Garcia. Counselors — Alex Marco Antonio Anselmo Espinoza, 47, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion regional director; wife, Liz Beatriz Del Aguila Torres. Henry Omar Huerta Palhua, 38, Huersal specialized dental clinic general manager; wife, Marly Méreli de Huerta Salcedo.

LOMÉ TOGO BE STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Anyakou Aziankpo Sanvee-Cataria, 39, Kékéli Efficient Power bloc manager; succeeding Anani Kouegan; wife, Enyonamvi Samati. Counselors — Komla Mawuena Pierre Dzikunu, 36, Kékéli Efficient Power work preparer; wife, Adjo Augustine Dzikunu. Komivi Kotiko, 42, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teacher; wife, Akossiwa Rose Missihoun Kotiko.

LUPUTA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Ilunga Denis Ilunga, 40, state agent; succeeding Mulaji Shimata; wife, Kalala Ephrasie Tshiowa. Counselors — Andre Kalenda Mbuyi, 51, Congolese state office manager at the environmental service of Luilu territory; wife, Aimee Kabola Bukasa. Augustin Dieudonne Kanangila Kalala, 46, Higher Institute of Education and Medicine assistant; wife, Bukasa Chantal Muanza.

OREM UTAH ASPEN STAKE: (Dec. 14, 2025) President — Matthew David Copus, 40, Verisk Analytics web systems engineer team lead; succeeding David Quinn Dallin; wife, Hazly Vidalia Martinez Ruano Copus. Counselors — Spencer Leroy Hill, 40, general dentist; wife, Kelsey Brems Hill. David Scott Farnsworth, 41, Meetinghouse Facilities Department finance manager; wife, Crissi Joan Phillips Farnsworth.

SALT LAKE WINDER STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Jeffrey Ryan Skanchy, 39, Mountain West Anesthesia associate medical director; succeeding Robert Rees Woods; wife, Ashley Ann Crawford Skanchy. Counselors — Brian Robert Mitchell, 42, WesTech Water product portfolio manager; wife, Kalie Diane Thornock Mitchell. David Brian DeSantis, 66, PGA golf professional; wife, Holly Hogle DeSantis.

SYRACUSE NEW YORK STAKE: (Aug. 10, 2025) President — Scott Read Hale, 53, Federal Aviation Administration computer specialist; succeeding David Joseph Larsen; wife, Jolene Luke Hale. Counselors — Stephen Corey Burger, 59, Cornell University Office of Sponsored Programs manager of operations; wife, Ann Lee Bixby Burger. James Andrew Gage, 41, Cold July Productions owner; wife, Danielle Marie Stacy Gage.

VALENCIA VENEZUELA LOS SAUCES STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Luis Ramon Velez Mitchell, 30, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion regional administrative assistant; succeeding Fernando de Jesus Vivas Calderon; wife, Jennifer Nathalie Medina Regnault. Counselors — Juan Jose Parra Escalona, 58, Distribuidora Víctoria Sport CA director; wife, Geraldine Peña Solorzano de Parra. Rafael Guillermo Martinez Perez, 56, College University “Father Isaías Ojeda” private faculty and psychotherapist; wife, Irania Joselin Lopez Aguilar.