New official photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles released

Front row, left to right: Elder David A. Bednar, Acting President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, President Henry B. Eyring, President Dallin H. Oaks, President D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Back row, left to right: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, Elder Patrick Kearon, Elder Gérald Caussé and Elder Clark G. Gilbert. Photo taken March 4, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released two new photographs of the current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. One image includes the current quorum. The other includes the quorum together with the First Presidency.

The photos were taken in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 4. They include Elder Clark G. Gilbert, who was called to the Quorum of the Twelve on Feb. 11, filling the vacancy created with the death of President Jeffrey R. Holland in December 2025. The photos were first published by the Church on Friday, March 6.

Apostles are special witnesses

Apostles are special witnesses of the name of Jesus Christ, who in mortality gave that title to the 12 whom He chose to be His closest disciples. Like their counterparts in the meridian of time, today’s Apostles are called to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the Church’s second-highest leadership body, after the First Presidency. The latter is composed of three apostles, with the President of the Church — President Dallin H. Oaks — being the seniormost of all apostles. His First Presidency counselors are President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson.

After President Oaks, President Eyring is the second-most senior apostle and is the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. But with his call as a First Presidency counselor, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf is the quorum’s acting president.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 4, 2026. Front row, left to right: Acting President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Ronald A. Rasband. Back row, left to right: Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, Elder Patrick Kearon, Elder Gérald Caussé and Elder Clark G. Gilbert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The quorum’s current members

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles currently consists of:

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, 85, who was born in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, and grew up in Germany, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 2, 2004. At the time of his call, he was serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy. From 2008 to 2018, he served as second counselor in the First Presidency. He married Harriet Reich in 1962; they are the parents of two children.

Elder David A. Bednar, 73, a native of Oakland, California, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 2, 2004. At the time of his call, he was serving as president of Brigham Young University-Idaho (formerly Ricks College). He married Susan Kae Robinson in 1975; they are the parents of three sons.

Elder Quentin L. Cook, 85, who was born in Logan, Utah, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Mary Gaddie in 1962; they are the parents of three children.

Elder Neil L. Andersen, 74, a native of Logan, Utah, and raised in Idaho, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. At the time of his call, he was serving as the senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Kathy Williams in 1975; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, 75, a native of Salt Lake City, was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. At the time of his call, he was serving as senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Melanie Twitchell in 1973; they are the parents of five children.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, 70, born in Ogden, Utah, and raised in Cache Valley, Utah, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. At the time of his call, he was serving as the Church’s presiding bishop. He married Lesa Jean Higley in 1979; they are the parents of four sons.

Elder Dale G. Renlund, 73, a native of Salt Lake City, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. At the time of his call, he was serving as a General Authority Seventy. He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977; they are the parents of one daughter.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, 72, born in Redwood City, California, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Susan Lindsay in 1980; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Ulisses Soares, 67, a native of São Paulo, Brazil, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Rosana Fernandes Morgado in 1982; they are the parents of three children.

Elder Patrick Kearon, 64, born in Carlisle, England, was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023. At the time of his call, he was serving as senior president in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Jennifer Hulme in 1991; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Gérald Caussé, 63, who was born in Bordeaux, France, was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Nov. 6, 2025. At the time of his call, he was serving as the Church’s presiding bishop. He married Valérie Babin in 1986; they are the parents of five children.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, 55, was born in Oakland, California. He served as a General Authority Seventy from April 2021 until February 2026 and as the commissioner of the Church Educational System since August 2021. He married Christine Gilbert in 1994; they have eight children.

NOTE: Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen contributed to this report.