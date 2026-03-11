Elder James R. Rasband, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, speaks during the Lindon Utah Temple media briefing and tour in Lindon on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Elder James R. Rasband has been named the new commissioner of education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Church announced Wednesday, Mar. 11. The call will be effective on April 1.

He takes the place of Elder Clark G. Gilbert, who was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles last month.

As the commissioner, Elder Rasband will oversee the entire Church Educational System, which includes BYU, Ensign College, BYU-Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, BYU-Pathway Worldwide and Seminaries and Institutes.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nearly 1 million students are enrolled under the umbrella of the Church Educational System with some 70,000 instructors across four universities and a global online presence in more than 180 countries.

The First Presidency made the announcement Wednesday in a letter to General Authorities and other Church leaders.

“Elder Rasband comes to this assignment with extensive academic experience, including an undergraduate degree from BYU and law degree from Harvard University, service as dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School, and as the Academic Vice President of Brigham Young University,” the First Presidency said.

Who is Elder James R. Rasband

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, has been serving as assistant executive director of the Temple Department and served for three years as a counselor in the Asia North Area presidency.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2019, at age 56. He served a full-time mission in the Korea Seoul Mission as a young man. First an attorney in Seattle, Washington, he later served as dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU and academic vice president of BYU.

Sister Mary Rasband and Elder James R. Rasband pose for photos at the Church office building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 8, 2019. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, Deseret News

He is married to Sister Mary Rasband and they have four children.

As academic vice president at BYU, Elder Rasband spoke about his lifelong pursuit of spiritual and intellectual truth. In his address, titled “Paired Aspirations,” he speaks of combining faith and intellect, experience and theory, and unity and diversity to build a better experience and create a more effective education for students.

What is the Church Educational System

The Church Educational System operates in every country the Church is organized in, Elder Gilbert explained on the Church News podcast in February 2024.

“We all focus on becoming disciples of Jesus Christ, who can be leaders in their homes, the Church and their families. That’s the mission of the Church Educational System, and that unifies, no matter what we are doing, we are all aligned with that purpose.”

Each of the Church’s five institutions for higher education — BYU, Ensign College, BYU-Idaho, BYU–Hawaii and BYU-Pathway Worldwide — has a distinct role and strategy.

Seminaries and Institutes allow anyone — enrolled in a Church school or not — to involve the Lord in their learning.

BYU–Idaho graduates gather in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for commencement held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

The Church makes a huge investment into education. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said education is a core tenet of the Latter-day Saint faith when he spoke to the National Press Club in 2022.

“We give significant attention, energy and resources to educating our youth,” Elder Bednar said. “All secular and spiritual education fall under the umbrella of our Church Educational System.”

Part of the remarkable story of the Church Educational System today is that all members of the Church have a chance to be successful in school regardless of their station in life, previous academic experiences or their access to education, Elder Paul V. Johnson told the Church News prior to being released as Church commissioner of education in August 2021. “There are opportunities for everyone to be blessed by at least one of the institutions of CES.”

The Lord is using education in the great gathering of Israel happening in the Church today, Elder Gilbert said. “He is preparing the world for His return, and the Church Educational System is one of the many resources He will use in that effort.”

Elder Adeyinka Ojediran — a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency — shakes hands with a student who completed a BYU–Pathway Worldwide program at the completion ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, Dec. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous commissioners

Besides Elder Gilbert and Elder Johnson (now the Sunday School general president), Elder Kim B. Clark, who served as president of BYU–Idaho from 2005 to 2015 and as a General Authority Seventy, served as the most recent commissioners. The late President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, also served as commissioners for many years.

Below is the list of commissioners from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Karl G. Maeser, Superintendent, 1888–1901

Joseph M. Tanner, Superintendent, 1901–1906

Horace H. Cummings, Superintendent, 1906–1920

David O. McKay, Commissioner, 1919–1921

Adam S. Bennion, Superintendent, 1920–1928

John A. Widtsoe, Commissioner, 1921–1924

Joseph F. Merrill, Commissioner, 1928–1933

John A. Widtsoe, Commissioner, 1934–1936

Franklin L. West, Commissioner, 1936–1953

Ernest L. Wilkinson, Administrator, 1953–1960

Chancellor, 1960–1965

Harvey L. Taylor, Administrator of Church Schools, 1965–1970

Neal A. Maxwell, Commissioner, 1970–1976

Jeffrey R. Holland, Commissioner, 1976–1980

Henry B. Eyring, Commissioner, 1980–1986

J. Elliot Cameron, Commissioner, 1986–1989 (not replaced until 1992)

Henry B. Eyring, Commissioner, 1992–2005

W. Rolfe Kerr, Commissioner, 2005–2008

Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner, 2008–2021

Clark G. Gilbert, Commissioner, 2021-2026

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered a keynote address at the 7th International Forum on Law and Religion on Nov. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints