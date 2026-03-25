Trust in Jesus Christ and prophets, Elder Nattress testifies at Ensign College devotional

Posted in the halls of Ensign College are words from the school’s president, President Bruce C. Kusch: “With all the energy of my soul, I witness that following the Lord’s prophet with exactness will protect us and will strengthen us on our journey to return to God’s presence.”

It’s a message that Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, said he can “wholeheartedly endorse.”

“I add my witness that God has chosen prophets to lead us and to prepare us for His second coming,” he said.

Elder Nattress testified of prophets while giving a devotional at Ensign College on Tuesday, March 24. In particular, he emphasized guidance from President Dallin H. Oaks, the current Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The world is full of complex problems, Elder Nattress said, but as taught by President Oaks, the answer to those problems is simple: Jesus Christ.

“Brothers and sisters, the answer will always be Jesus Christ. He truly is the way, the truth and the light,” Elder Nattress said.

Strength through Jesus Christ

A young man takes notes as Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional at Ensign College on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Ensign College

Elder Nattress shared stories from throughout President Oaks’s life to illustrate the ways in which the Lord prepared President Oaks for his current calling.

For instance, while living in Chicago decades ago, President Oaks was held at gunpoint by a young man attempting to rob him. President Oaks saw an opening to wrestle the gun away, but in the same moment felt God warn him that such an action would set off the gun and kill the young man. Knowing he could not bear this outcome, President Oaks instead reasoned with the young man, reminding him of the potential consequences of his actions. Ultimately, the young man ran away.

Speaking of this incident during October 1992 general conference, President Oaks said, “I am grateful that the Lord gave me the vision and strength to refrain from trusting in the arm of flesh and to put my trust in the protecting care of our Heavenly Father.”

Elder Nattress said that while a person may not ever have to make a decision at gunpoint, they will nonetheless face a choice each day: “Whether or not we will follow the Savior, whether we will seek for His spirit to guide us as we labor through life’s challenges. …

“I am grateful that a young Dallin H. Oaks heeded this counsel — heeded the counsel of following the guiding influence of the Holy Ghost, 56 years ago in Chicago, the result of which saved a young man’s life and provided a path for President Oaks to prepare, unknowingly, to fulfill his foreordination to become the Lord’s prophet.”

Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional at Ensign College on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Ensign College

Elder Nattress next recounted the story that President Oaks told during October 2025 general conference about losing his father. President Oaks was only 7 years old at the time, but he remembers how his grandfather comforted him and promised, “I will be your father.” Additionally, President Oaks spoke about the faith of his widowed mother and her “powerful” gospel teachings.

At this tragic time, the Oaks family found strength in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, Elder Nattress said. Additionally, the Lord sent direction and hope to a grieving boy in the form of his grandfather, demonstrating one of many ways that the Lord sends spiritual guides to aid individuals along life’s paths.

Trust in God

Elder Nattress also shared the story of Helaman’s stripling warriors, as found in Alma 53, 56 and 57. These young men were miraculously spared during battle so that not one of them perished, but “neither was there one soul among them who had not received many wounds” (Alma 57:25).

This isn’t a story of perfect young men, Elder Nattress said. It’s a story of “wounded warriors” who put their trust in God and, in so doing, received miracles.

“So when life happens, when tragedy strikes, we need to trust the Lord,” Elder Nattress said. “That’s where we will find our strength.”

That kind of faith, he continued, is exactly what President Oaks has demonstrated throughout his life.

A young woman takes notes as Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional at Ensign College on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Ensign College

“When I think of President Oaks … and Helaman’s stripling warriors, I see a thread of consistency that changed everything for these heroes of mine,” Elder Nattress said. “Simply, someone invited them to come unto Christ. ...

“Imperfect people can have perfect moments. Those perfect moments come in and through the Savior, Jesus Christ. We may feel imperfect at times, but we must still move forward — trusting in the Lord. Then, miracles will happen.”