‘Turn to your Savior, Jesus Christ,’ Elder Kearon invites during ministry in Asia

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon, center back, pose for a photo in Laos with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dressed in traditional Hmong clothing during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, recently ministered in four Asian countries and territories — Taiwan, Laos, Hong Kong and Thailand. It is the first time in 20 years that an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has ministered in Laos.

“If I had a message for my friends in Asia, for the members of the Church in Asia, it is to remember that you are a daughter of God, that you are a son of God,” he said, adding: “Remind ourselves of this in our busy lives, and practice turning to Jesus Christ every day — in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our actions.

“You will make mistakes. Remember that you can joyfully repent every day, and you can start again every day, and you can have a much better day tomorrow, if you will practice and remember who you are and turn to your Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon stand during a devotional in Taoyuan, Taiwan, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

They met with members, missionaries, leaders and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the 10-day ministry March 12-21, reported the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom (English). Reflecting on his first ministry visit to the Church’s Asia Area, Elder Kearon described the experience as both “remarkable” and “enriching.”

Elder Kearon emphasized the importance of having faith in the Savior, Jesus Christ, especially during difficult times, and embracing repentance as a joyful, hope‑filled opportunity.

“[Life] hasn’t been all just sunshine and roses for us,” Elder Kearon said, as his own life has included joy and hardship. “Faith in Christ can make difficult things easier.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in Laos during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kearon encouraged all to view life through an eternal lens, reminding them that present challenges are only a small part of a much longer journey toward eternal life. He noted that while many things remain beyond a person’s ability to fix, Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ can heal and restore all things.

“We love you and love being with you,” Elder Kearon said. “The love I feel is so much more than my own love — I am certain it is the love of God and of Jesus Christ for all of you. … We were blessed to feel something of how God feels about you. You are a precious, precious child of God. … Bless you that you will see yourself as a treasure of God.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon, center back, pose for a photo in Laos with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dressed in traditional Hmong clothing during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Laos, the last time an Apostle had ministered there was when the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, visited in 2006. Laos is a landlocked country bordered by Vietnam on the east, Cambodia on the south, Thailand on the west and Myanmar and China on the north.

“It was an experience that no words can describe to have an Apostle of the Lord set foot in the country,” said President Tiengsack Inthavong, president of the only branch in Laos, of Elder Kearon’s visit. “We all felt the Spirit so strongly that our tears literally came out. Members were uplifted by his teachings, and his apostolic blessings were profoundly meaningful for all of us as we strive to be like Jesus. We felt closer to God.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon greet young adults in Hong Kong during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul Leung, a young single adult living in Hong Kong, said Sister Kearon’s lesson from John 2, where Jesus turns water into wine, left the strongest impression on him. She highlighted the principle of obedience found in verse 5: “Whatsoever [Jesus] saith unto you, do it.”

Sister Kearon said: “He is preparing to metaphorically turn your water into wine. ... We need, as we’ve been taught, to use our agency to do what He’s asking us to do … and to stop doing what He’s asking us to stop doing.”

Kampanat Chomjampee, the Asia Area security manager, noted how the Kearons interacted with people.

“At every meeting, they made a point of shaking everyone’s hand,” said Chomjampee. “Even with limited time, Elder Kearon tried to thank each individual he encountered, whether an interpreter, photographer or the one offering the prayer. In every interaction, he sought to understand individuals on a personal level, showing genuine interest in who they were, what they did and how they were doing.”

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Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon greet young adults in Hong Kong during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children sing during a devotional with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a training in Taipei, Taiwan, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. Seated are, from left, Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy and Asia Area president; Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia Area presidency; and Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Asia Area presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon pose for a photo in Laos with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon greet people in Taoyuan, Taiwan, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional in Taoyuan, Taiwan, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon greet people in Taoyuan, Taiwan, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, front center right, and other leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for a group photo in Bangkok, Thailand, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. Other leaders include Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Presidency of the Seventy, center left, and members of the Asia Area presidency, all General Authority Seventies: Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, president; Elder Kelly R. Johnson, first counselor; and Elder David L. Buckner, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional in Bangkok, Thailand, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen during a devotional with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon in Bangkok, Thailand, during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints