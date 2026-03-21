First Presidency welcomes Thai ambassador to Temple Square

The First Presidency and an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed Suriya Chindawongse, the ambassador of Thailand to the United States, to Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 20.
The Church leaders and Suriya discussed the shared values of education, family and service, and reviewed the positive impact of recent humanitarian collaborations between the Church and the Kingdom of Thailand.
Those collaborations have included an initiative in 2025 with the Information Technology Foundation and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to provide computers and educational technology to schools and institutions throughout the country. Last year, the Church also donated neonatal resuscitators and warmers to more than 20 hospitals in Thailand, continuing a 20-year collaboration with the Neonatal Society of Thailand to improve newborn care.
Suriya’s visit to Utah also included academic, governmental and institutional engagements aimed at strengthening relationships and promoting dialogue, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.
The first Latter-day Saint missionary arrived in Bangkok in 1854 and stayed for four months, according to the Church’s history of Thailand. In the 1960s, Latter-day Saint expatriate families began to meet together, the first Thai convert was baptized and the first missionaries assigned to preach in Thai arrived in Bangkok. The first meetinghouse was dedicated in 1974, and the Book of Mormon was published in Thai in 1976. The first stake was created in 1995. The late Church President Russell M. Nelson visited Thailand during his global ministry in 2018.