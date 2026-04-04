New Primary general presidency sustained Saturday afternoon

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new Primary general presidency, as of Aug. 1, 2026: from left: Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; President Rosemary K. Chibota, president; Theresa A. Collins, second counselor.

A new Primary general presidency was sustained by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 4.

Presented by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, the leaders joined eight new General Authority Seventies also sustained during the Church’s 196th Annual General Conference. The new Primary leaders will begin their service on Aug. 1.

President Rosemary K. Chibota has been called as Primary general president with Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor, and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor.

Released were the three members of the outgoing Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning. They will complete their service on Aug. 1.

President Rosemary K. Chibota

President Rosemary K. Chibota, president of the new Primary general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Rosemary K. Chibota, 58, lives in South Jordan, Utah. She is of Malawian origin and was raised in Zimbabwe.

She works as a human resources generalist for the Church and previously served as a senior executive assistant in the Quorum of the Seventy office.

She has a master’s degree in management and leadership from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology from Colorado Technical University.

She currently serves as a Sunday School teacher and with her husband as a stake mission preparation instructor. Her previous Church assignments include ward activities chair, ward Relief Society presidency, Primary teacher, ward Primary presidency, seminary teacher, district Young Women president, Relief Society teacher and congregation Young Women president.

She and her husband, Brother Joel B. Chibota, served together as mission leaders in the Alabama Birmingham Mission from 2022 to 2025. They have one child.

Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor

Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor in the new Primary general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Nina M. Garfield, 67, lives in Orem, Utah. She was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and an American father and joined the Church in high school through the influence of good friends and their families.

She is a homemaker and studied at Brigham Young University.

Sister Garfield currently serves as stake Relief Society president. Her previous Church assignments include ward Relief Society president, stake Primary presidency, ward Primary presidency, stake Relief Society presidency and stake Relief Society president.

She and her husband, Brother David Garfield, who is deceased, are the parents of five children.

Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor

Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the new Primary general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Theresa A. Collins, 64, lives in Draper, Utah. She is a homemaker and studied special education at Utah State University.

She currently serves as a nursery leader, a temple ordinance worker, and, with her husband, a stake mission preparation instructor. Her previous Church assignments include stake Young Women presidency, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary teacher.

She and her husband, Brother Richard E. Collins, served together as mission leaders in the Arkansas Bentonville Mission from 2021 to 2024. They have four children.

Released leaders

The Primary general presidency: President Susan H. Porter, center, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right. | Drake Busath, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter and her counselors have been serving since August 2022 and were called in the April 2022 general conference. Before that, President Porter and Sister Wright were serving as counselors in the Primary general presidency since April 2021 general conference.

Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy, bottom left, talks with outgoing Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, while she’s joined by Sister Amy A. Wright, outgoing first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center right, during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

From right, Sister Theresa A. Collins, incoming second counselor in the Primary general presidency, greets incoming Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota while they’re joined by Sister Nina M. Garfield, incoming first counselor in the Primary general presidency, after taking their seats on the rostrum after sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Amy A. Wright, outgoing first counselor in the Primary general presidency, right, greets President Rosemary K. Chibota, incoming president of the Primary general presidency, left, as they’re joined by Sister Theresa A. Collins, incoming second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, after sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Newly called Primary general presidency takes their seats to the left of the current Primary general presidency in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday afternoon session of April general conference on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Screenshot from YouTube