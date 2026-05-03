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Callings

Learn about 21 new stake presidencies called to serve worldwide — from Canada to Cote d’Ivoire

Notices of reorganized stakes around the world

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The Salt Lake Grant Stake center.
The Salt Lake Grant Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wayne Johnson
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

ABOBO COTE D’IVOIRE WEST STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Koffi Richard Franck Jean, 43, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Jean-Luc Tioma; wife, Bouh Ziguéhia Marina Oula Jean. Counselors — Arthur Elvis Oro, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission support supervisor; wife, Lou Gohi Larissa Irene Vanie. Afamefuna Zikora Onyimadu, 39, MakeUseOf Tech journalist; wife, Rebecca Ozioma Ogbor Onyimadu.

ARAUCO CHILE STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Luis Alexis Varas Ahumada, 45, SMC Corp. Chile S.A. warehouse administrator; succeeding Guillermo Andres Brand Endia; wife, Ana Rosa Muñoz Cornejo. Counselors — Nelson Leandro Cardoza Saez, 55, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator assistant; wife, Jacqueline del Carmen Cardenas Valenzuela de Cardoza. Francisco Javier Gonzalez Rebolledo, 60; wife, Ruby del Pilar Fritz Arias de Gonzalez.

AUBURN WASHINGTON STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Joshua Joseph Casperson, 46, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Bryan Roger Adams; wife, Ashlee Kristen Stoddart Casperson. Counselors — Thomas Wayne Dudley, 46, Auburn School District elementary school principal; wife, Janelle Elizabeth Hardy Dudley. Brian James Tew, 57, Zayo Group LHDF network planner; wife, Jacqueline Kay Larsen Tew.

BELLINGHAM WASHINGTON STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Philip Nathan Bastian Jr., 44, Optometric Physicians Northwest co-owner; succeeding Stephen Bruce Pratt; wife, Noelle Tanner Bastian. Counselors — Dylan James Semu, 56, Mana Chiropractic owner and chiropractor; wife, Serina Anne Kennerley Semu. Wynden John Holman, 50, Windermere Real Estate Whatcom Inc. owner; wife, Jayme Lynne Cramer Holman.

BRAZZAVILLE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Marc Antoine Nganga, 55, GMR Services manager; succeeding Belle-Vie Grace Pafrichel Gayouele Anga; wife, Carine Prisca Ngangou Massengo. Counselors — Luc Berllins Moungo, 54, Limonaderie machine operator; wife, Immaculee Ephrasie Tchissambou Moungo. Freddy Ikia Dimi, 49, Ministry of Defense National Navy; wife, Aude Liria Andea Mbelah Ikia Dimi.

CALGARY ALBERTA PRAIRIE WINDS STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Curtis James Payne, 62, KAOS Management Consulting Inc., self-employed; succeeding Randy Eugene Lonsdale; wife, Pamela Quinton Payne. Counselors — Peter William Laycock, 49, clinical psychologist; wife, Loralee Merkley Laycock. William James Heaven, 54, Quorum Software senior customer success manager; wife, Amy Elizabeth Barnard Heaven.

KEARNS UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Keith Alden Scholl, 48, State of Utah Technology Services IT manager; succeeding Michael Chris Parkinson; wife, Laura Kaye Parks Scholl. Counselors — Juan Pedro Reyes Suarez, 50, production tech master; wife, Veronica Janeth Talamantes Cazares Reyes. Arthur John Hortin, 39, physical therapist; wife, Mallory Thacker Hortin.

MBUJI-MAYI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Dec. 28, 2025) President — Numbi Freddy Kabongo, 58, personnel chief; succeeding Mukadi Alain Kabeya; wife, Katunga Annie Muadi Kabongo. Counselors — Jean Somue Yamapia, 33, area language coordinator; wife, Wivine Binyanga Yamapia. Ladislas Cimbombo Jekuluka, 43, physician; wife, Ntita Divine Kabola.

MÉXICO CITY CUAUTITLÁN STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Dan Job Guerrero Mora, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional manager; succeeding Luis Fernando Torres Ledesma; wife, Elizabeth Marquez Gonzalez de Guerrero. Counselors — Gerardo Muñoz Alcantara, 65, Volvo Group México software administrator; wife, Araceli Romero Hernandez. Johnatan Pinedo Sanchez, 44, rehabilitation clinic owner; wife, Susana Lizeth Esquivel Diaz.

MIDVALE UTAH UNION PARK STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Roger Dale Worth, 48, FirstDigital chief financial officer; succeeding Donald Grant McIllece; wife, Chelsea Vielstich Worth. Counselors — Layne Van McCleary, 57, Mountain West Windows & Doors sales manager; wife, Tamera Michelle Watts McCleary. Victor Manuel Cruz, 60, Unique Auto Body supervisor; wife, Maria Angelica Mendoza Cruz.

MONMOUTH OREGON STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Chad Max Bingham, 48, oculofacial plastic surgeon; succeeding Brian Gregory Moore; wife, Misty Marriah Esplin Bingham. Counselors — Paul Herschel Egbert, 56, Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments agency director; wife, Tamera Larson Egbert. Tyler Benjamin Thackeray, 40, Crystal Creek USA Inc. business owner; wife, Allison Hunt Thackeray.

NUKU‘ALOFA TONGA CENTRAL STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Semisi Uinitoni Kakau, 40, Tonga Country Office and Distribution Center area retail coordinator and manager; succeeding Latu Taipaleti Moala; wife, ‘Ana He’ihakau Niutupu’ivaha Kakau. Counselors — Maamaloa Latu Kalapa, 47, English Man sales assistant; wife, Lesieli Kasi Tu’itavake Kalapa. ‘Ofa Ki Muli Moala, 30, ICS operational engineer; wife, Zelda Funganihea Tongi Ehe Lupe Vaea Moala.

OGDEN UTAH WEST STAKE: (Jan. 11, 2026) President — Eddie Allington Keele, 44, Mission Health Services CEO; succeeding David Maloy Hales; wife, Jennie Overdiek Keele. Counselors — Chad Wheatley Gibson, 39, United States Air Force project manager; wife, Mary Cowdin Gibson. Sterling James Durrant, 50, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute teacher; wife, Vari Nelson Durrant.

PROVO UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — John Spencer Fluhman, 52, Brigham Young University History Department chair; succeeding Bryan Gene Hopkins; wife, Hollie Rhees Fluhman. Counselors — Todd David Berrett, 46, Brigham Young University solutions architect; wife, Lori Anne Dahl Berrett. Spencer Lyle James, 43, Brigham Young University professor; wife, Alyssa Rose Murphey James.

RIVERTON WYOMING STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Justin Kyle Walker, 46, Fremont County School District 6 principal; succeeding Vince Charles Irene; wife, Kelli Diane McNierney Walker. Counselors — Adam Edward Phillips, 47, attorney; wife, Camille Cartwright Phillips. Martin James DeVries Jr., 53, Riverton Tire and Oil service manager; wife, Jamie Diane Bray DeVries.

ROSALES PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Christopher Caleb Dela Cruz Costales, 35; succeeding Fredirick Jacob Escalona; wife, Gwenthlyn Pagaoa Somoray Costales. Counselors — Rudy Sabado Pastores Jr., 55, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion employee; wife, Maria Cleofe Cabanizas Cabotaje Pastores. Gilbert Meimban Dadivas, 45; wife, Catherine Aguilar Co Dadivas.

SAN ANTONIO TEXAS HILL COUNTRY STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — David Son Kovacs, 41, Ten Cow Co. Inc. owner; succeeding Gary Lee Long; wife, Noel Elizabeth Henthorn Kovacs. Counselors — Andrew Ryan Murphy, 43, Southern Tire Mart general manager; wife, Anna Renee’ Grayson Murphy. Damon Russel Benedict, 49, River City Flooring LLC owner; wife, Emily Ann Payne Benedict.

SALT LAKE GRANT STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Rollin Grover Johnson, 61, Property Reserves Inc. asset manager; succeeding Douglas Gene Sampson; wife, Leslie Anne Benton Johnson. Counselors — Thaddeus James May, 47, State of Utah state court district judge; wife, Lisa Jane Crocheron May. John Philip Snow, 48, Price Parkinson & Kerr partner; wife, Heather Dawn Whiting Snow.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL JAÇANÃ STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Richard Erickson Da Silva, 62, lawyer; succeeding Alexandro Dos Santos Carozza; wife, Rita de Cassia Pierszajec da Silva. Counselors — Antonio Porfirio Correia, 56, entrepreneur; wife, Edinalva Chagas Da Silva Correia. Raphael Vieira Rocho, 41, Claro Brasil systems analyst; wife, Núbia Lima Dos Santos Rocho.

SURREY BRITISH COLUMBIA STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Luis Flavio Ortolano, 55, TuGo Insurance Canada chief information officer; succeeding Eden Robin Edward Engen; wife, Ana Maria Chrispim Ortolano. Counselors — José Luis Riquelme Ordenes, 49, Riquelme & Associates CPA principal; wife, Emilce Auxiliadora Castillo Riquelme. Philip Glenn Valderrama Santos, 49, Pattison Food Group senior systems analyst, lead and product owner; wife, Kristine Jill Te Clair Santos.

VALENZUELA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Josef Matthieu Dagal Bassig, 40, Tanay Rural Bank chief information security officer; succeeding Rene Boy Martin Ariola; wife, Gracielle Baluyot Dela Cruz Bassig. Counselors — Wilson Yap Paredes Jr., 45, Acciona Construction Philippines Inc. manager; wife, Lalaine Ollet Lim Paredes. Edwin Lim Nataño, 61; wife, Lora Isabel Villegas Esguerra Nataño.

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