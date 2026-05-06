How missionaries can help truth seekers find the ‘strait gate’ and ‘narrow’ way to eternal life

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, and his wife, Sister Angela Bassett, center left background, talk with missionaries after a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — An honest truth seeker might read in the New Testament the Savior’s description of “the strait gate” and “narrow” way that “leadeth to eternal life” (Matthew 7:13-14 and Luke 13:24) and find themselves puzzled with questions.

What questions might a reader have? That’s what Elder W. Mark Bassett asked hundreds of missionaries to consider during a Tuesday, May 5, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

“What does this mean? What is the gate? Where is the gate? What is it that I need to do?” said the General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department.

Answers are found in the Book of Mormon, Elder Bassett said, turning to 2 Nephi 31:17-20, which reads in part: “For the gate by which ye should enter is repentance and baptism by water; and then cometh a remission of your sins by fire and by the Holy Ghost. And then are ye in this strait and narrow path which leads to eternal life.”

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, speaks during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The verses outline the key elements of the doctrine of Christ, which are faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism by immersion, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.

“The doctrine of Christ, that is our message. For a missionary, that is the hinge point,” Elder Bassett said. “Inviting people to exercise faith in Jesus Christ, to have a desire to know Him, to understand Him and learn of Him, that causes them to have a desire to change.”

Teaching from the scriptures and “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Bassett emphasized the need for missionaries to teach the doctrine of Christ, the importance of baptism, the significance of the sacrament and how following the gospel path can lead to the temple and eternal life. He was joined by his wife, Sister Angela Bassett, who also spoke.

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, greets missionaries after a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Significance of the sacrament

In John 6:53, many followers didn’t understand when Jesus Christ said, “Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you.”

Greater understanding came when Jesus Christ introduced the sacrament during the Last Supper (Matthew 26). The resurrected Lord also taught about this sacred ordinance during His visit to the Nephites in the Americas.

Led by Don Harvie, a missionary choir sings a hymn during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Of all the invitations you extend, I hope that you will quickly invite people to come worship Jesus Christ with us [in sacrament meeting] so they might witness the power of godliness through the ordinance of the sacrament,” Elder Bassett said.

“Our purpose as missionaries is to invite people to live the doctrine of Christ, to teach them where the gate is, to get them on this path and have them partake of the sacrament in their lives. ... Make sure your sacrament experience is a personal, worshipful experience.”

A missionary reads a scripture at the request of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy, during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

‘Watch with Him’ an hour

Later in Matthew 26, the Savior and his disciples go to Gethsemane. In verses 37-40, Jesus Christ asked Peter, James and John to “Tarry ye here, and watch with me.” One hour later, the Savior returned to find them asleep and “saith unto Peter, What could ye not watch with me one hour?”

“How long is sacrament meeting?” Elder Bassett said.

Missionaries look up a scripture at the request of Sister Angela Bassett during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“You and I have the blessing to watch with Him one hour — to set aside our mobile device, even the scriptures, to not read, to focus on Him, and remember Him, and remember the promises we are making with the Father. Watch with Him at least an hour each week and invite people to join you and participate in this.”

Elder Bassett cited research suggesting that an individual is much more likely to be baptized if they attend sacrament meeting during the first week they meet missionaries.

Missionaries in a Provo MTC choir sing a hymn during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Something happens, and the quicker that can happen to an individual, the more likely they are to enter this gate and covenant path, which leads to eternal life,” he said.

Elder Bassett concluded by bearing his witness of the Savior.

“Invite everyone to come and do everything you can to help them enter this beautiful gate which leads to eternal life,” he said.

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, speaks during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Help people remember

In her remarks, Sister Bassett asked, “When did you know you were going to serve a mission? When did you start preparing to serve a mission?”

Sister Bassett referenced Doctrine and Covenants 138:56, which teaches that individuals began receiving first lessons as spirits in the premortal world.

Sister Angela Bassett talks with missionaries after a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“All of us made the choice to follow Jesus Christ, and a lot of what you are going to be doing as missionaries is helping people remember that decision that they made,” she said.

Sister Bassett bore her testimony of the Savior’s divine love and power as well as Heavenly Father’s love for the missionaries.

What missionaries learned

Elder Joshua Hobby, of Sydney, Australia, and assigned to the Peru Lima East Mission, said he appreciated Elder Bassett’s emphasis “watching” with the Savior one hour each week during sacrament meeting.

“I’ve gained such a strong testimony and love for the sacrament on Sunday. I find so much comfort in the sacrament. I can feel His love,” he said. “I feel that is so important. We can get distracted sometimes.”

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and the executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, and his wife, Sister Angela Bassett, smile as they are introduced during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Clara Chappell, from Graham, Washington, assigned to the Ohio Historic Sites and Texas San Antonio Mission, said she was inspired when Elder Bassett shared the story of the Savior feeding the 5,000. The story illustrates how the Savior can take a person’s small contribution and use it to bless many lives.

“As I bring what I have to offer, Jesus Christ will make up the difference ... to fulfill the needs of all the people I meet,” she said. “That is comforting.”

Sister missionaries in a Provo MTC choir sing a hymn during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Chemain Evans plays the organ during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Angela Bassett, wife of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A missionary looks up a scripture during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, speaks during a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News