‘Bring people to the healing waters,’ invites Elder Bassett at Provo MTC

PROVO, Utah — After a violent tempest, sharp lightning, three hours of earthquakes and three days of darkness — calamities recorded in 3 Nephi 8 — the Nephites gathered near the temple in the land Bountiful.

It was in the midst of this holy setting that the Resurrected Lord Jesus Christ descended upon the multitude to offer much-needed relief. Once witnessing that He was the God of Israel slain for their sins, they cried out, “Hosanna,” or “Save us now.”

And how did Christ save them? He gave selected disciples the authority to baptize.

“The people cried out, ‘Save us,’ and the Lord gave them salvation,” said Elder W. Mark Bassett on Aug. 21 to new missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center. “This is the way that He will save His people, and it’s the same pattern today.”

Many today are similarly crying out in their minds, “Save me,” he said. Missionaries can follow the Savior’s example of guiding others to this safety, the covenant path, in their missionary efforts.

Elder Bassett said: “There is a desperate people out there, and you, in your area where you’re called to serve, you and your companion, you are the only ones that can help them. You’re the only ones that can invite them to come to Christ and receive salvation through a covenant with God.”

The General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department was joined by his wife, Sister Angela Bassett. The two testified that missionaries can bring many to Jesus’ healing as they invite them to repent and treasure the words of prophets.

Bringing others to the ‘healing waters’

In Elder Bassett’s office hangs a copy of “Living Waters” by Rose Dall, a painting based on John 5. It depicts a miracle at the waters of Bethesda — believed to heal infirmities when the spring water bubbled up — where Christ healed a man unable to walk for 38 years.

When the Savior asks this man if he would be made whole, he responds, “I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool” (verse 7).

Elder Bassett observed that the painting, created from the perspective of the water, shows the man reaching toward the observer.

He said: “You are that one that will take the individual that has some infirmity, and it’s likely spiritual. They’re troubled in some way, and they’re looking at you and saying, maybe not in words, ‘There’s no one to help me.’”

In the background of the image, the Savior walks forward before the miracle and was painted to be looking at the observer.

“Be the one that the Savior is looking toward to bring people to the healing waters,” said Elder Bassett. “Not Bethesda, but the healing waters of a baptismal font in a chapel, wherever you’re serving, in a body of water where healing occurs.”

Elder Bassett ended by bearing witness that Heavenly Father’s guidance and Spirit will be with the missionaries as they come closer to Jesus through repentance and help others do the same.

“You carry a title with you — ‘elder’ and ‘sister’ — that allows you to go out to the world crying for help, ‘Hosanna’ or ‘I have no man to help me.’ And you can be that savior on Mount Zion, bringing people to the waters of healing.”

Bringing thousands to a knowledge of their Redeemer

Sister Bassett reminded the audience of missionaries that they are invited to study:

Although only four main resources may not seem like a lot to study for 18 or 24 months, she said, missionaries will only scratch the surface of their insights.

“The Holy Ghost will help you understand these words in a way that will meet every single need of every single person that you have in contact with.”

In Alma 37, when Alma the Younger passes on the plates of brass and the plates of Nephi to his son Helaman, he shares the power of these scriptures.

These records, wrote Alma, brought thousands of Lamanites — and would yet be the means of bringing many thousands of Lamanites and Nephites — to the knowledge of their Redeemer (see verses 9-10).

As missionaries learn and teach from the words of prophets, scriptural and latter-day, they rely on the same power that brought these thousands to repentance.

Sister Bassett said: “You will go armed with the power and authority of your calling, with the gift of companionship of the Holy Ghost and with a record prepared to convert the children of God to His Son, Jesus Christ.”

