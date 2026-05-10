Find out about 18 stakes with new leaders — from Brazil to the Philippines

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A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that is between the Sao Paulo Brazil Temple and the visitors' center is shown on Feb. 25, 2026.

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The following new stake presidencies have been called.

BALANGA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Harold Castro Gardoci, 47, Philippines Area presidency administrative assistant; succeeding Gil Niño L. Escalona; wife, Joselyn Milloria Lapure Gardoci. Counselors — Mark Anthony Yumol Santos, 38, Bataan Peninsula State University-Orani Campus college instructor; wife, Marie Louina Diana Simbol Santos. Dexter John Salenga Belleza, 36, administrative assistant; wife, Ardeth Santos Carlos Belleza.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA CASTELAR STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Narciso Ariel Erhardt, 52, Reponen S.A. logistics supervisor; succeeding Raul Fabian Maquieira Techera; wife, Nancy Elisa Barros Erhardt. Counselors — Cristian Gabriel Aimone, 51, area treasury manager; wife, Fernanda Mariana Horton Aimone. Ezequiel Eduardo Tocaimaza, 45, Telecom Argentina data center infrastructure specialist; wife, Martina Elisa Tocaimaza.

CARIGARA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Teofilo Baldomar Piangco Jr., 42, TBPJ Construction proprietor; succeeding Richard Villamor Loreño; wife, Mariel Silvano Sibug Piangco. Counselors — Joselito Adolfo Bustillo, 43, Department of Trade and Industry Negosyo Center business counselor; wife, Marilyn Pedotera Pontejos Bustillo. Iram Micmic Oñate, 34, Alma LLC virtual assistant; wife, Beverly Ann Leonor Cabuquing Oñate.

DARU PAPUA NEW GUINEA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Aboi Gogone Omai, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints security guard; succeeding Daniel Jerry; wife, Bebeua Ubo Gogone Omai. Counselors — Lazarus Kinju Gaige Akere, 61; wife, Bernadette Akere. Philemon Frank, 27, Tango Co. LTD assistant driver; wife, Aileen Gebowa Frank.

EL PASO TEXAS MOUNT FRANKLIN STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Charles Hillam Stuart, 53, endodontist; succeeding Curtis Rey Whetten; wife, JaNay Madsen Stuart. Counselors — Fernando Aguilera Jr., 52, nuclear medicine technologist; wife, Esmeralda Macias Aguilera. Robert Marco Whetten, 57, self-employed cattle rancher; wife, Jennifer Smock Whetten.

GUATEMALA CITY LA LAGUNA STAKE: (Jan. 11, 2026) President — Hugo Leonel Alvizuris Torres, 54, Impacto Empresarial associate consultant and project manager; succeeding Obed Isaac Cano Diaz; wife, Elda Lissette Sique Marroquin de Alvizuris. Counselors — Edvin Antonio Aceituno Sarceño, 46, Importadora AP owner; wife, Helen Indira Portillo Juarez de Aceituno. José Roberto Aroche Rosales, 34, Paralelo purchasing department chief; wife, Nandy Mishell Sosa Valenzuela de Aroche.

KEARNS UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Phillip Emerson Baggaley, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confidential records specialist; succeeding Weston McKee Watkins; wife, Sidneia Ferreira Santos Baggaley. Counselors — Luis Arturo Becerra Martínez, 40, Healing Center Of Utah and Med Club chief executive officer; wife, Gazelem Muñoz Rugerio Becerra. Drew Kapono Apele Barton, 42, Intermountain Health professional development practitioner and emergency department social worker trainer; wife, Rouie Marlene Lowe Barton.

LA CRESCENTA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Todd Daniel Reynolds, 49, Morgan Stanley wealth adviser; succeeding Kirk LaMont Malmrose; wife, Shauna Nicole Ballard Reynolds. Counselors — Michael James Ward, 63, self-employed software producer; wife, Carolyn Denise Bentz Ward. Brent Anderson Ballard, 51, Anderson Ballard Cos. Inc. owner; wife, Susan Broberg Ballard.

LEHI UTAH WEST STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Ryan Dale Kirby, 48, Fishbowl Solutions vice president of customer success; succeeding Richard Todd Welker; wife, Kristin Maw Kirby. Counselors — Roger Orson Taylor, 59, Access Development national sales director; wife, Kd Hiatt Taylor. Benjamin Christian Arkell, 47, LKL Associates assistant controller; wife, Gina Lombardi Arkell.

MATAGALPA NICARAGUA STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Jony Uriel Cantarero Blandon, 39, EduTech de Centroamerica account manager; succeeding Donald Ernesto Lúquez Noguera; wife, Brenda Lissette Rivera Torrez de Cantarero. Counselors — David Guillermo Espinoza Suarez, 39, Exportadora Atlantic industrial maintenance chief; wife, Merling Lisbeth Torrez. Juan Agustín Mendoza Morales, 35, English teacher; wife, Arlen Massiel Duarte Manzanarez.

MÉXICO CITY CONTRERAS STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Yairo Luis Sequeira Alvear, 46, Sector47 CEO; succeeding João C. de Abreu Fernandes; wife, Marión Arlete Palma Flores de Sequeira. Counselors — Misael Ramirez Gomez, 39, Qualitas Compañía de Seguros claims manager; wife, Nadia Carolina Sanchez Azueta de Ramirez. Jonathann Roberto Martinez Zurita, 31, ICON Clinical Research senior contract negotiator; wife, Marlene Garcia Velazquez.

PISCO PERÚ STAKE: (Jan. 11, 2026) President — Alex Gerardo Marquezado Fernandez, 40, San Fernando S.A. dispatch coordinator; succeeding Pedro Jesus Bravo España; wife, María Luisa Aguilar Meza. Counselors — Hector Armando Balarezo Ramos, 46, Agrilor SAC administrative manager; wife, Ada Betzabeth Pachas Ramos de Balarezo. Benjamin Franklin Saldaña Armejo, 44, Wow Perú commercial adviser; wife, Liliana Esperanza Lisma Folco de Saldaña.

SAN FERNANDO LA UNION PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Roderick Mamaril Andrada, 61, Philippine Social Security System branch manager; succeeding Josue Gonzales Jundos; wife, Gloria Corazon Duclayan Madrid Andrada. Counselors — Rufo Agaloos Baro, 46, Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University assistant professor; wife, Thea Navarro Federico Baro. Jose Kim Sarah Torrecampo Jr., 35, Eclipse Education (Australia) remote business support specialist; wife, Angelene Eve Racelis Sta. Maria Torrecampo.

SANDY UTAH HIDDEN VALLEY STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Brian John Ramos, 47, Tide Group founder and CEO; succeeding Graden Paul Jackson; wife, Charity Fitzgerald Ramos. Counselors — Anthony Young Horsley, 51, Rock Creek Capital partner; wife, Catherine Calder Horsley. Brent Allan Andrewsen, 52, attorney; wife, Brenda Larson Andrewsen.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL CAMPO LIMPO STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Reginaldo Evangelista Bonfim, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints accountant; succeeding Thiago de Souza Ponder; wife, Roseli Dos Santos Silva Bonfim. Counselors — Aurélio Leite Almeida, 49, Augustos Construtora administrative manager; wife, Niza Mariana de Souza Honorato Almeida. Paulo Alexandre de Neri, 48, Emílio Russeau professor; wife, Lediane Araújo Natividade Neri.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL ITAQUÁ STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Wagner Cristóvão, 40, Itaú S.A. purchasing consultant; succeeding Julio Pereira de Oliveira; wife, Sheila Rodrigues de Oliveira Cristóvão. Counselors — Ulisses Araújo Santos, 40, Dream Consortium consultant; wife, Alice da Silva Araújo Lins Santos. Marcos Vinicius Gomes Anastácio, 33, Banco Itaú company restructuring manager; wife, Mariana Azevedo Leite Anastácio.

SPRINGFIELD ILLINOIS STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Bryan Edward Leonard, 48, Illinois College director of marketing and communication; succeeding Robert Anthony Martinez; wife, Heather Faye Leffler Leonard. Counselors — Fiore Santo Belmonte III, 56, The Goley Cos. director of operations; wife, Christine Branch Belmonte. Travest Johnson Woodbury, 33, ADM senior research scientist; wife, Tiana Marie Meek Woodbury.

YORBA LINDA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Justin West Dalton, 47, Allied Environmental Solutions executive business consultant; succeeding Adam Lee Sharp; wife, Jennifer Dawn Parker Dalton. Counselors — Jared Goodman, 46, physician; wife, Christy Ann Fisher Goodman. Andrew Emilio Calderón, 43, Larson LLP counsel; wife, Gabriela Valenzuela Calderón.