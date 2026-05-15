President Oaks testifies of families on International Day of Families

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spends time with family members in these pictures posted on his social media accounts on Friday, May 15, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks, a great-great-grandfather and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught about the importance of families in a message on International Day of Families.

In a message posted on his Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter accounts on Friday, May 15, President Oaks wrote about what children need, how families grow stronger and the duty of parents.

“What your children really want for dinner is you,” he wrote.

The post continued:

“In an age of constant online connection, we may need to disconnect from technologies and other distractions to truly reconnect with our families.

“Families grow stronger when they set aside these distractions and spend meaningful time together — learning eternal values like the importance of marriage and children, the purpose of life, and the true source of joy.

“Parents also have a duty to teach their children practical knowledge apart from gospel principles. Families unite when they do meaningful things together. Happy family experiences strengthen family ties. Camping, sports activities and other recreation are especially valuable for bonding families.

“Some may say, ‘But we have no time for any of that.’ To find time to do what is truly worthwhile, many parents will find that they can turn their families on if they all turn their technologies off.

“What those we love need most is simply time with us. Our Savior, Jesus Christ, is our ultimate role model. He will help us as we strive to build these family bonds.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, then the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks has often taught about the family. In October 2025 general conference, President Oaks gave an address titled “The Family-Centered Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints centers on the family,” he began.

“The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” which was announced 30 years ago in the October 1995 general conference, declares that “the family is ordained of God” and “is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.” It also declares that “God’s commandment for His children to multiply and replenish the earth remains in force.”

President Oaks said in his talk: “The Church of Jesus Christ is sometimes known as a family-centered church. It is! Our relationship to God and the purpose of our mortal life are explained in terms of the family.”

The father of six children, President Oaks as of October 2025 had 29 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, are joined with family members for a dinner gathering. | Oaks family photo

The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.