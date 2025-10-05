President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘The Family-Centered Gospel of Jesus Christ’

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, closed the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2025 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’s talk summary

The Church’s doctrine centers on the family. “Our relationship to God and the purpose of our mortal life are explained in terms of the family.” The gospel plan’s intended destiny is to exalt God’s children in eternal families.

Marriages and birthrates are declining. ”It is vital that Latter-day Saints do not lose their understanding of the purpose of marriage and the value of children. That is the future for which we strive.”

Latter-day Saints have a God-given responsibility to teach their children to prepare for eternity. They can do this even through divorce, death and separation.

Parents, single or married, and others like grandparents who fill that role, are the master teachers for children.

Have love and patience for family members who do not embrace gospel values and expectations. Repentance and spiritual growth are still possible.

Families unite when they do meaningful things together, such as gardening, camping, sports activities, recreation, reunions, working in the yard and home, learning languages and more. Families flourish when they learn together and counsel together.

Blessings come to families as they pray and worship together, share family stories, create traditions and share sacred experiences.

The sealing powers in the temple bring families together for eternity.

“The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints centers on the family. ”

“Parents — single or married and others like grandparents who fill that role for children — are the master teachers.”

“Many parents will find that they can turn their family on if they all turn their technologies off. And parents remember, what those children really want for dinner is time with you.”

