Available in:

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mount Pleasant, Utah, is pictured on July 8, 2025.

Listen to this Article

Listen to this Article

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

ARAPAHOE COLORADO STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Richard Craig Tibbitts, 58, Dynamic Systems chief engineer; succeeding Tim Donald Martin; wife, Nancy Wayment Tibbitts. Counselors — Micah Shane Monson, 50, Fidelity Investments vice president and financial consultant; wife, Lora Joy Morrell Monson. Brandon Harrison McIlroy, 48, The McIlroy Financial Group managing partner; wife, Melanie Ann Hahn McIlroy.

BOUNTIFUL UTAH STONE CREEK STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Scott Joseph Allen, 66, retired; succeeding Matthew Jered Willey; wife, Tiffiny K Almond Allen. Counselors — Kent Kevin Arbuckle, 59, dentist; wife, E’lane Ostergaard Arbuckle. Samuel Kent Thatcher, 42, Church’s Global Services Department regional operations manager; wife, Rosemeire Cristina Candido Thatcher.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA ADROGUÉ STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Lisandro Andres Gatica, 42, Fast Track people operations analyst and culture specialist; succeeding Marcos Alberto Del Castillo; wife, Melody Pamela Molina Gatica. Counselors — Pablo Ariel Paz, 51, Mundial SA commercial representative; wife, Yeritza Fabiola Contreras Alfaro Paz. Leonardo Josue Sandrigo, 32, independent public accountant; wife, Eliana Micaela Varrenti.

CAMARILLO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Tyler David Garrett, 51, Pattern new brand partnerships; succeeding Adam Young Thunell; wife, Rebecca Suzanne Brimhall Garrett. Counselors — Adam Buzz Basua, 54, The Barlow Group director of business development and realtor; wife, Melissa Lee Beck Basua. Spencer Howard Jenkins, 46, Cowdrey Jenkins LLP managing partner; wife, Stephanie Leanne Rudd Jenkins.

CAMPO GRANDE BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Flávio Luiz Hilario Rego Licarião Barbosa, 46, WFA Escolas de Idiomas LTDA entrepreneur and president; succeeding Vicente Maiorino Jr.; wife, Inês Ferreira Rodrigues. Counselors — Fabiano Cardoso Santarelli, 47, Mongeral Aegon Seguros commercial superintendent; wife, Marise Facchini Machado Santarelli. Mario Elvio Britez Nunes, 42, Beeteller key account manager for Latin America; wife, Kelly dos Santos Lima Nunes.

CEDAR CITY UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Adam Eric Lambert, 54, Southern Utah University professor and department chair; succeeding Ryan Chad Carter; wife, Michelle Angela Jensen Lambert. Counselors — Charles Tad Brinkerhoff, 60, Southern Utah University associate vice president; wife, Michelle Barrus Brinkerhoff. James William Sorensen, 57, dentist; wife, Valynn Randall Sorensen.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS UTAH BRIGHTON STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Kevin Richard Hughes, 50, pediatric anesthesiologist; succeeding Kent L Thomas; wife, Jessica Mangum Hughes. Counselors — Bradley Alan Clark, 58, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher; wife, Nicole Dobson Clark. Baltasar Daniel McMaster, 49, ZAGG Inc. vice president of product and program management; wife, Kami Lei Sebresos McMaster.

DELTA UTAH WEST STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Clint R Curtis, 48, business owner; succeeding Fred W Tasker; wife, Denae Dawn Cram Curtis. Counselors — Reggie Roger Bliss, 62, Cal-Maine Foods plant manager; wife, Stephannie Gordon Bliss. Daniel Lawrence Crane, 47, Millard School District educator; wife, Rebecca Lynn Fail Crane.

HENDERSON NEVADA LAKE MEAD STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Joe D Robbins, 55, Union Pacific Railroad operating department; succeeding James Joseph Cavalieri; wife, Tracey Lynn Wells Robbins. Counselors — Luke Sherrill Lund, 46, Shell Oil strategic account manager; wife, Alisa Catherine Zockoll Lund. Adam Michael Bragg, 50, KHS&S Contractors Inc. project executive; wife, Trisha Dawn Abbott Bragg.

HERMISTON OREGON STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Daniel Bartholomew Sharp, 47, Stanfield Secondary School educator; succeeding Joseph Rozenboom Sharon; wife, Lacey Lynn Searle Sharp. Counselors — John Richard Adair, 42, physician assistant; wife, Bethany Susan Barnum Adair. Kasey Kenner Dickman, 47, AgReserves Inc. business intelligence analyst; wife, Anna Marie Peterson Dickman.

KENNEWICK WASHINGTON STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Michael Nephi Stoker, 59, Connect Workplace owner; succeeding Tyler Creed Sorenson; wife, Karri Ann Haueter Stoker. Counselors — Michael Reese Huff, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Department area manager; wife, Janelle Lee Blodgett Huff. Laauli Pereisa Faamausili, 54, Highstreet Insurance and Financial Services vice president of client development; wife, Becky Lyn Beus Faamausili.

MESA ARIZONA MARICOPA STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Ricardo Armando Parker Jr., 45, Family Services mental health counselor; succeeding Randy Ray Richardson; wife, Norah Natchielli Castaneda Parker. Counselors — Matthew Edson Porter, 49, physician; wife, Louisa Layton Porter. Daniel James Good, 52, self-employed; wife, Nicole Renae Chaffee Good.

PLEASANT VIEW UTAH ORCHARD SPRINGS STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Brendan Rodney Green, 52, dentist; succeeding Joshua Grant Garner; wife, Marli Larsen Green. Counselors — Brigham Lee Rindlisbacher, 50, Genentech director of healthcare markets; wife, Jaisey Jeanne Woodfield Rindlisbacher. Eric Steven Smith, 46, Weber State University Master of Taxation graduate program director; wife, Jennifer Lynn Williams Smith.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Mark Vernol Nelson, 63, The Bank of Commerce vice president and compliance officer; succeeding Bruce M. Wilding; wife, Karen Kaye Barker Nelson. Counselors — Jared Scott Oviatt, 57, BBSI business partner; wife, Jenna Marie Rudd Oviatt. Ronald Aaron Birch, 62, State of Idaho instructor specialist; wife, Mari Ann Clark Birch.

SHELLEY IDAHO SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Nathan Grant Kohler, 51, optometrist; succeeding Thomas W. Yearsley; wife, Miriam Ransom Kohler. Counselors — Joshua Michael Maynard, 50, Bingham Health Care Inc. director of engineering; wife, Melissa Olsen Maynard. Michael Norman Balmforth, 49, Mathews Plumbing & Heating Inc. owner; wife, Stephanie Lynn Carter Balmforth.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH NORTH SHORE STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Jeffrey Daniel Franco, 39, Holmes Homes principal broker and vice president of sales and marketing; succeeding Brent Henry Peterson; wife, Mallory Ruth Carter Franco. Counselors — Bryan Craig Robinson, 44, FamilySearch software engineer; wife, Cheryl Lynn Goeller Robinson. Clark Jac Collings, 42, Utah Valley University general counsel; wife, Jennifer Lynn Call Collings.

SPOKANE WASHINGTON EAST STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Aaron Glen Howard, 47, Rayonier vice president of financial planning and analysis; succeeding Brent Stephen Byers; wife, Rebecca Dorothy Malquist Howard. Counselors — Darron Todd Woolley, 50, foot and ankle surgeon; wife, Anna Valynn Grant Woolley. Larry Moss Longhurst, 57, strength training studio owner; wife, Maren Lynne Warnick Longhurst.

ST. GEORGE UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Benjamin Robert Pressley, 47, IntentNow Inc. CEO; succeeding Kelly Ray Taysom; wife, Laura Lamb Pressley. Counselors — Reuben Peck Evans, 44, Intermountain Health chief nursing officer; wife, Laura Goodrich Evans. William Joseph Plumb, 49, dentist; wife, Karielle Lynn Meyer Plumb.

TORRANCE CALIFORNIA NORTH STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — John Harman Brunt, 41, DirecTV senior director of content strategy; succeeding Kent Chase Carter; wife, Paige Elizabeth Neff Brunt. Counselors — Sean Nathan Jones, 50, Boeing engineer; wife, Ginger Diane Cox Jones. Jared Michael Stelter, 45, Basmat Inc. senior engineer; wife, Mary Cordelia Pinkerton Stelter.

VERNAL UTAH GLINES STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Philip Craig Timothy, 55, Service Insurance Agency president; succeeding Jeremy Brian Abrams; wife, Elizabeth Harris Timothy. Counselors — Michael Arthur Hartman, 56, certified registered nurse anesthetist; wife, Amy Swenson Hartman. Kenneth Grant Campbell, 59, Vernal Regional Airport director; wife, Camille Smith Campbell.

VILLAHERMOSA MÉXICO STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Lhimi Leon Montero, 43, Evsolaire-Proyectos Sustentables CEO; succeeding Martin Perez Lastra; wife, Ana Karen Estrada Chablé. Counselors — Luis Uriel Alcauter Bustamante, 44, Naturalmente Delicioso owner; wife, Fany Paola Salinas Salgado. Maurilio Sanchez Lopez, 56, refrigeration specialist; wife, Maria Elena Ramos Velazquez de Sanchez.

WINDSOR COLORADO STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Jason Andrew Brown, 50, Broadcom senior director of engineering; succeeding Douglas Alan Epperson; wife, Amy Holt Brown. Counselors — Jenness Leonard Eldridge, 57, Seagate Technology project manager; wife, Natasha Adams Eldridge. Kenneth Joel Parnell, 43, University of Northern Colorado professor; wife, Kristen Sagers Parnell.