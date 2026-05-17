The following new stake presidencies have been called.
ARAPAHOE COLORADO STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Richard Craig Tibbitts, 58, Dynamic Systems chief engineer; succeeding Tim Donald Martin; wife, Nancy Wayment Tibbitts. Counselors — Micah Shane Monson, 50, Fidelity Investments vice president and financial consultant; wife, Lora Joy Morrell Monson. Brandon Harrison McIlroy, 48, The McIlroy Financial Group managing partner; wife, Melanie Ann Hahn McIlroy.
BOUNTIFUL UTAH STONE CREEK STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Scott Joseph Allen, 66, retired; succeeding Matthew Jered Willey; wife, Tiffiny K Almond Allen. Counselors — Kent Kevin Arbuckle, 59, dentist; wife, E’lane Ostergaard Arbuckle. Samuel Kent Thatcher, 42, Church’s Global Services Department regional operations manager; wife, Rosemeire Cristina Candido Thatcher.
BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA ADROGUÉ STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Lisandro Andres Gatica, 42, Fast Track people operations analyst and culture specialist; succeeding Marcos Alberto Del Castillo; wife, Melody Pamela Molina Gatica. Counselors — Pablo Ariel Paz, 51, Mundial SA commercial representative; wife, Yeritza Fabiola Contreras Alfaro Paz. Leonardo Josue Sandrigo, 32, independent public accountant; wife, Eliana Micaela Varrenti.
CAMARILLO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 18, 2026) President — Tyler David Garrett, 51, Pattern new brand partnerships; succeeding Adam Young Thunell; wife, Rebecca Suzanne Brimhall Garrett. Counselors — Adam Buzz Basua, 54, The Barlow Group director of business development and realtor; wife, Melissa Lee Beck Basua. Spencer Howard Jenkins, 46, Cowdrey Jenkins LLP managing partner; wife, Stephanie Leanne Rudd Jenkins.
CAMPO GRANDE BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Flávio Luiz Hilario Rego Licarião Barbosa, 46, WFA Escolas de Idiomas LTDA entrepreneur and president; succeeding Vicente Maiorino Jr.; wife, Inês Ferreira Rodrigues. Counselors — Fabiano Cardoso Santarelli, 47, Mongeral Aegon Seguros commercial superintendent; wife, Marise Facchini Machado Santarelli. Mario Elvio Britez Nunes, 42, Beeteller key account manager for Latin America; wife, Kelly dos Santos Lima Nunes.
CEDAR CITY UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Adam Eric Lambert, 54, Southern Utah University professor and department chair; succeeding Ryan Chad Carter; wife, Michelle Angela Jensen Lambert. Counselors — Charles Tad Brinkerhoff, 60, Southern Utah University associate vice president; wife, Michelle Barrus Brinkerhoff. James William Sorensen, 57, dentist; wife, Valynn Randall Sorensen.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS UTAH BRIGHTON STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Kevin Richard Hughes, 50, pediatric anesthesiologist; succeeding Kent L Thomas; wife, Jessica Mangum Hughes. Counselors — Bradley Alan Clark, 58, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher; wife, Nicole Dobson Clark. Baltasar Daniel McMaster, 49, ZAGG Inc. vice president of product and program management; wife, Kami Lei Sebresos McMaster.
DELTA UTAH WEST STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Clint R Curtis, 48, business owner; succeeding Fred W Tasker; wife, Denae Dawn Cram Curtis. Counselors — Reggie Roger Bliss, 62, Cal-Maine Foods plant manager; wife, Stephannie Gordon Bliss. Daniel Lawrence Crane, 47, Millard School District educator; wife, Rebecca Lynn Fail Crane.
HENDERSON NEVADA LAKE MEAD STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Joe D Robbins, 55, Union Pacific Railroad operating department; succeeding James Joseph Cavalieri; wife, Tracey Lynn Wells Robbins. Counselors — Luke Sherrill Lund, 46, Shell Oil strategic account manager; wife, Alisa Catherine Zockoll Lund. Adam Michael Bragg, 50, KHS&S Contractors Inc. project executive; wife, Trisha Dawn Abbott Bragg.
HERMISTON OREGON STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Daniel Bartholomew Sharp, 47, Stanfield Secondary School educator; succeeding Joseph Rozenboom Sharon; wife, Lacey Lynn Searle Sharp. Counselors — John Richard Adair, 42, physician assistant; wife, Bethany Susan Barnum Adair. Kasey Kenner Dickman, 47, AgReserves Inc. business intelligence analyst; wife, Anna Marie Peterson Dickman.
KENNEWICK WASHINGTON STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Michael Nephi Stoker, 59, Connect Workplace owner; succeeding Tyler Creed Sorenson; wife, Karri Ann Haueter Stoker. Counselors — Michael Reese Huff, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Department area manager; wife, Janelle Lee Blodgett Huff. Laauli Pereisa Faamausili, 54, Highstreet Insurance and Financial Services vice president of client development; wife, Becky Lyn Beus Faamausili.
MESA ARIZONA MARICOPA STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Ricardo Armando Parker Jr., 45, Family Services mental health counselor; succeeding Randy Ray Richardson; wife, Norah Natchielli Castaneda Parker. Counselors — Matthew Edson Porter, 49, physician; wife, Louisa Layton Porter. Daniel James Good, 52, self-employed; wife, Nicole Renae Chaffee Good.
PLEASANT VIEW UTAH ORCHARD SPRINGS STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Brendan Rodney Green, 52, dentist; succeeding Joshua Grant Garner; wife, Marli Larsen Green. Counselors — Brigham Lee Rindlisbacher, 50, Genentech director of healthcare markets; wife, Jaisey Jeanne Woodfield Rindlisbacher. Eric Steven Smith, 46, Weber State University Master of Taxation graduate program director; wife, Jennifer Lynn Williams Smith.
REXBURG IDAHO YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Mark Vernol Nelson, 63, The Bank of Commerce vice president and compliance officer; succeeding Bruce M. Wilding; wife, Karen Kaye Barker Nelson. Counselors — Jared Scott Oviatt, 57, BBSI business partner; wife, Jenna Marie Rudd Oviatt. Ronald Aaron Birch, 62, State of Idaho instructor specialist; wife, Mari Ann Clark Birch.
SHELLEY IDAHO SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Nathan Grant Kohler, 51, optometrist; succeeding Thomas W. Yearsley; wife, Miriam Ransom Kohler. Counselors — Joshua Michael Maynard, 50, Bingham Health Care Inc. director of engineering; wife, Melissa Olsen Maynard. Michael Norman Balmforth, 49, Mathews Plumbing & Heating Inc. owner; wife, Stephanie Lynn Carter Balmforth.
SOUTH JORDAN UTAH NORTH SHORE STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Jeffrey Daniel Franco, 39, Holmes Homes principal broker and vice president of sales and marketing; succeeding Brent Henry Peterson; wife, Mallory Ruth Carter Franco. Counselors — Bryan Craig Robinson, 44, FamilySearch software engineer; wife, Cheryl Lynn Goeller Robinson. Clark Jac Collings, 42, Utah Valley University general counsel; wife, Jennifer Lynn Call Collings.
SPOKANE WASHINGTON EAST STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Aaron Glen Howard, 47, Rayonier vice president of financial planning and analysis; succeeding Brent Stephen Byers; wife, Rebecca Dorothy Malquist Howard. Counselors — Darron Todd Woolley, 50, foot and ankle surgeon; wife, Anna Valynn Grant Woolley. Larry Moss Longhurst, 57, strength training studio owner; wife, Maren Lynne Warnick Longhurst.
ST. GEORGE UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Benjamin Robert Pressley, 47, IntentNow Inc. CEO; succeeding Kelly Ray Taysom; wife, Laura Lamb Pressley. Counselors — Reuben Peck Evans, 44, Intermountain Health chief nursing officer; wife, Laura Goodrich Evans. William Joseph Plumb, 49, dentist; wife, Karielle Lynn Meyer Plumb.
TORRANCE CALIFORNIA NORTH STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — John Harman Brunt, 41, DirecTV senior director of content strategy; succeeding Kent Chase Carter; wife, Paige Elizabeth Neff Brunt. Counselors — Sean Nathan Jones, 50, Boeing engineer; wife, Ginger Diane Cox Jones. Jared Michael Stelter, 45, Basmat Inc. senior engineer; wife, Mary Cordelia Pinkerton Stelter.
VERNAL UTAH GLINES STAKE: (Jan. 25, 2026) President — Philip Craig Timothy, 55, Service Insurance Agency president; succeeding Jeremy Brian Abrams; wife, Elizabeth Harris Timothy. Counselors — Michael Arthur Hartman, 56, certified registered nurse anesthetist; wife, Amy Swenson Hartman. Kenneth Grant Campbell, 59, Vernal Regional Airport director; wife, Camille Smith Campbell.
VILLAHERMOSA MÉXICO STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Lhimi Leon Montero, 43, Evsolaire-Proyectos Sustentables CEO; succeeding Martin Perez Lastra; wife, Ana Karen Estrada Chablé. Counselors — Luis Uriel Alcauter Bustamante, 44, Naturalmente Delicioso owner; wife, Fany Paola Salinas Salgado. Maurilio Sanchez Lopez, 56, refrigeration specialist; wife, Maria Elena Ramos Velazquez de Sanchez.
WINDSOR COLORADO STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Jason Andrew Brown, 50, Broadcom senior director of engineering; succeeding Douglas Alan Epperson; wife, Amy Holt Brown. Counselors — Jenness Leonard Eldridge, 57, Seagate Technology project manager; wife, Natasha Adams Eldridge. Kenneth Joel Parnell, 43, University of Northern Colorado professor; wife, Kristen Sagers Parnell.