2 stakes created in Zimbabwe, 18 stake presidencies reorganized around the world

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A meetinghouse adjacent to the Harare Zimbabwe Temple.

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The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Bulawayo Zimbabwe and Nkulumane Zimbabwe stakes. The Bulawayo Zimbabwe Luveve Stake, which consists of the Cowdray Park 2nd, Cowdray Park 3rd, Luveve and Magwegwe branches and the Cowdray Park 1st, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda, Mpopoma and Njube wards, was organized by Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Albert Mutariswa, an Area Seventy.

BULAWAYO ZIMBABWE LUVEVE STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Shepherd Gumbo, 40, Choppies Nannavac manager; wife, Bridget Barara Gumbo. Counselors — Jabulani Mandava, 36, African Rail Co. finance analyst; wife, Kudakwashe Jubilee Makwara. Hlanganani Ndlovu, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Bulisile Regina Mguni Ndlovu.

A new stake has been created from the Gweru Zimbabwe Stake. The Mkoba Zimbabwe Stake, which consists of the Mkoba 1st, Mkoba 2nd, Mkoba 3rd and Mkoba 5th wards, was organized by Elder Sikahema and Elder Mutariswa.

MKOBA ZIMBABWE STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Denver Chemhuru, 34, self-employed approved mine prospector; wife, Manyara Beaula Matangulani Chemhuru. Counselors — Godknows Wicho, 40, self-employed director; wife, Clair Mapfumo Wicho. Terence Chimuka, 49, National Railway of Zimbabwe yard foreman; wife, Chipo Ottilia Munemo Chimuka.

Reorganized stakes

ABAKALIKI NIGERIA STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Larry Otuu Ojukwu, 53, Nigeria Police Force investigator; succeeding Nnanna Oko Chukwu; wife, Anna Onyemachi Osuji Ojukwu. Counselors — Nnaemeka Ken Okorie, 37, Zenith Bank PLC marketing team lead; wife, Dorothy Okorie. Ewa Amaechi Egwu, 36, Government assistant executive officer; wife, Maria Eleje Ewa.

AMERICAN FORK UTAH HILLCREST STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Nathan L Mecham, 54, Sisu Global vice president and owner; succeeding Shane Justin Farnsworth; wife, Rebecca Suzanne Bird Mecham. Counselors — Rocky Allen Baldwin, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints director of financial services; wife, Rachel Marie Mann Baldwin. Justin Isaac Combs, 47, Adagio Collections LLC owner; wife, Shanna Rose Pickett Combs.

BACOLOD PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Marc De La Peña Barredo, 40, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute director; succeeding Rossen Bon Chiong Escobar; wife, Cristine Lore Valdez Bodota Barredo. Counselors — Danielle Chris Alojado Lozano, 39, HCGlobal Resource Asia IT specialist; wife, Richelle Santillan Galang Lozano. Dan John Adduru De Guzman, 39, temple housing supervisor for the Church; wife, Sheena Mae Libo-On Petero De Guzman.

BULAWAYO ZIMBABWE MASIYEPHAMBILI STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Ishmael Makosa, 41, MCOSA Telecommunication manager; succeeding Fortunate Chitiyo; wife, Tapiwa Ncube Makosa. Counselors — Freeman Thambo, 42, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion administrative assistant; wife, Doreen Muhlauyo Thambo. Mehluli Mali, 55; wife, Marble Ngwenya.

CIUDAD BOLÍVAR VENEZUELA STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Hermes Rodolfo Marcano Hernandez, 47, Rodolfo Marcano brake mechanic; succeeding Leonardo Rafael Carreño Machado; wife, Rosa Argelia Urbaneja Martinez de Marcano. Counselors — Luis Fernando Medina, 57; wife, Solangger María López de Medina. Cesar Alejandro Perez Navarro, 35, Oncológico warehouse organizer; wife, Yessica Josefina González de Pérez.

CUIABÁ BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Tiago Sobral Damião, 36; succeeding Francis Demetrius Mensch Da Silva; wife, Angélica Fernandes Ledema Damião. Counselors — Marcos Andrey Balby Silva, 50, 3M of Brazil account manager; wife, Christiane Rodrigues Fernandes. Lucas Vinicius Silva Pereira, 30, Cargill Inc. credit and risk team manager; wife, Natasha Sampaio Mouzinho Borges Pereira.

DAGUPAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Oliver Gustilo Bondad, 43; succeeding Gerardo C. Guerra; wife, Marisol Mara Maramba Bondad. Counselors — Maurice Mara Maramba, 41, MM Maramba Enterprises proprietor; wife, Jonah Jane Manarin Yu Maramba. Kristoffer Agbayani Radovan, 46, Higher Site website developer; wife, Jonnafel Barlolong Navarro Radovan.

MERIDIAN IDAHO SETTLERS PARK STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Juan Carlos Sanchez, 53, Key Private Bank vice president and relationship manager; succeeding Gary Lee Ashby; wife, Heaiddy del Valle Ruiz Sanchez. Counselors — Paul Andrew Moore, 42, M6 Holdings LLC president; wife, Heather Nicole Hafner Moore. Jason Steven Gardner, 43, Kohler Co. manager of strategic sourcing indirect; wife, Vanessa Ann Skidmore Gardner.

OTAVALO ECUADOR IMBAYA STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Harrison Peña Triana, 35, Club Residencial Las Lomas general manager; succeeding Luis A. Tituaña Santillan; wife, Daniela Aguirre Arango Peña. Counselors — Danny René Mena Trujillo, 36; wife, Nataly Estefanía Castillo Lopez Mena. Edisson Andres Tabango Olmedo, 33; wife, Diana Gabriela Tituaña Izama.

PROVO UTAH MARRIED STUDENT 1ST STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Daniel David Burton, 51, Health Catalyst adviser to CEO; succeeding Ronald K. Gubler; wife, Sarah Louise Benson Burton. Counselors — Michael Glen Colemere, 62, Deseret Book president; wife, JoAnne Blake Colemere. Kurt Wayne Flygare, 61, Visible Supply Chain chief revenue officer; wife, Annette Taylor Flygare.

RONAN MONTANA STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Kent Ross Fullerton, 59, self-employed rancher; succeeding Adam Terrell Smith; wife, Lynn Dawn Howell Fullerton. Counselors — Ryan Scott Gage, 44, Gage Accounting P.C. managing CPA; wife, Krista Stapp Gage. Eric Andrew Nygard, 45, dentist anesthesiologist; wife, Jennifer Wilson Nygard.

SALINA KANSAS STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Spencer Todd Buie, 42, Manhattan Hyundai and Ford managing partner; succeeding Glade LeGrand Topham; wife, Gena Rose Rogerson Buie. Counselors — Jared Arnold Durtschi, 47, Kansas State University professor; wife, Angela May Hollingsworth Durtschi. Paul Alwyn Mensching, 53, Salina Public Schools executive director of maintenance and operations; wife, Rachel Ann Eagar Mensching.

SALT LAKE PARLEYS STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Timothy Kevin Conde, 49, Okland Construction general counsel; succeeding Matthew Thomas Wirthlin; wife, Elizabeth Jeanne Jardine Conde. Counselors — Peter Armando Torres, 50, Legacy Mutual Mortgage production manager; wife, Sarah Ann Buckmiller Torres. Eric Taylor Woodbury, 45, Woodbury Corporation CEO; wife, Sarah Kitchen Woodbury.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA LA MERCED STAKE: (Feb. 15, 2026) President — Victor Carmelo Montellanos Carballo, 27, administrative manager; succeeding Agustin Vaca Añez; wife, Negly Paz Canaviri. Counselors — Hernan Castro Fernandez, 49, Ministry of Education of Bolivia teacher; wife, Janneth Rosario Colque Canaviri. Alain Andres Velasco Osinaga, 36; wife, Brenda Candida Espinoza Suarez.

SAN ANTONIO TEXAS WEST STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Bradley Jay Pierson, 52, orthodontist; succeeding Lance Rehfeld Bradford; wife, Jill Marie Jenkins Pierson. Counselors — Andrew Joseph Sampson, 43, University of Texas at San Antonio Health Science Center director of clinical imaging physics; wife, Candace Joy Davis Sampson. Paul Romney Hunter, 47; wife, Marsha Stephanie Hendrik Hunter.

TALISAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Jesse Cañas Serrano, 51, Visayan Electric Co. Inc. consumer welfare and settlement supervisor; succeeding Rabin Secretaria Redulla; wife, Iris Pintacasi Taban Serrano. Counselors — Adonis Pureza Magsino, 43, Kakeng International Trading Inc. group manager; wife, Maria Lennie Saa Balladares Magsino. John Robertson De La Torre Nocos, 32; wife, Nina Jeanelle Concepcion Nocos.

WEST JORDAN UTAH OQUIRRH STAKE: (Feb. 1, 2026) President — Ryan Steven Reading, 47, Property Reserve IT infrastructure manager; succeeding Steven Russell Harward; wife, Krysten Palmer Reading. Counselors — Stephen Mark Smith Jr., 57, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religious educator; wife, Natalie Janine Jehoda Smith. Bradley Lee Coleman, 49, Canyon Pipeline director of project management; wife, Heather Jeannette Price Coleman.

WICHITA KANSAS STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — John Christian Broberg, 54, Wichita State University professor; succeeding Gaylen Newell Chandler; wife, Tiffany Sharp Broberg. Counselors — Jason Bruce Hatch, 46, dentist; wife, Erin Lorrae Wilkey Hatch. Brandon Lewis Barber, 43, Koch Fertilizer LLC logistics manager; wife, Allison Probst Barber.