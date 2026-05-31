Learn about 4 new, 25 reorganized stake presidencies recently called to serve — from California to Chile

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Marysville Washington Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Otavalo Ecuador Imbabura and Otavalo Ecuador Imbaya stakes. The Ibarra Ecuador Stake, which consists of the Ibarra Central, Iluman, Pucara, San Miguel and San Roque wards, was organized by Elder Sandino Roman, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jose A. Jimenez Alava, an Area Seventy.

IBARRA ECUADOR STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Diego Fernando Obando Rivera, 43, Conagopare Carchi project technician; wife, Mariela Elizabeth Rosas Castillo de Obando. Counselors — Jorge Luis Pineda Diaz, 38, self-employed therapist; wife, Luz Adela Ramirez Ramos. Juan Carlos Tituaña Otavalo, 41; wife, Blanca Rocio Castañeda Ascanta de Tituaña.

A new stake has been created from the Eket Nigeria Stake. The Ikot Use Ekong Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Akai Branch, Edo, Idung Offiong 1st, Idung Offiong 2nd, Ikot Use Ekong and Uquo wards, was organized by Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Patrick Appianti, an Area Seventy.

IKOT USE EKONG NIGERIA STAKE: (Feb. 8, 2026) President — Andrew Edem Bassey Okposin, 55, managing director; wife, Regina Ini Otu Okposin. Counselors — Samuel Monday Sampson, 47, self-employed director; wife, Kate Okopodung Akpan Sampson. Jesse Sunday Ekanem, 39; wife, Mary Kingsley Andrew Ekanem.

A new stake has been created from the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ruashi Democratic Republic of the Congo stakes. The Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Bel-Air Stake, which consists of the Bel-Air, Bongonga, Kilobelobe, Kiwele, Neflier and Nyashi 2nd wards, was organized by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Ndalamba Ilunga, an Area Seventy.

LUBUMBASHI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO BEL-AIR STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Job Kabemba Beya, 43, Airtel RDC zonal business manager; wife, Diane Nyemba Kayende. Counselors — Kasense Kazadi, 54, office manager; wife, Kabeya Nathalie Bulungu Kazadi. Demester Raphael, 46, Chekina vehicle pool manager; wife, Imwanani Honorate KaKese.

A new stake has been created from the Saratoga Springs Utah North Stake. The Saratoga Springs Utah Mountain View Stake, which consists of the Harvest Hills 4th, Harvest Hills 5th, Harvest Hills 6th, Harvest Hills 7th, Wildflower 1st and Wildflower 2nd wards, was organized by Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Craig M. Teuscher, an Area Seventy.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH MOUNTAIN VIEW STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Kevin John Wilson, 48, Wells Fargo business execution consultant; wife, Wendy Lynn Dalton Wilson. Counselors — Jeffrey Don Blair, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints human resources director; wife, Kimberly Marilyn Koller Blair. Christopher Ogden Madsen, 45, WS Audiology regional compliance officer for the Americas; wife, Lauren Hague Madsen.

Reorganized stakes

ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR IVANDRY STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Gaël Manampisoa Andriamanantena Rakotoseheno, 35, business owner; succeeding James H. Ratovonony; wife, Fanantenanaharinoro Rindratiana Rakoto. Counselors — Haja Andrianambinintsoa Rasamoely, 49, pharmacy assistant; wife, Solofonantenaina Fanjanirina Andriamanantsoa. Mamitiana Thierry Randrianarison, 34; wife, Nomenjanahary Zo Lalaina Randriamihaja.

BOISE IDAHO YSA STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Damon Joseph Day, 62, Select Investment and Management Co. director and founder; succeeding Newell Vernon Porter; wife, Mary Diane Winegar Day. Counselors — Chad William Cleverly, 54, doctor of optometry; wife, Brooke LaRae Garner Cleverly. Brandon D Woolf, 53, Idaho State Controller’s Office state controller; wife, Janalee Balls Woolf.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA LINIERS STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Christian Federico Richter, 49, FRD Department financial analyst; succeeding Santiago David López; wife, Cecilia Gisela Veronica Cuttiani Richter. Counselors — Pablo Diego Tosi, 48, PMO area supervisor; wife, Andrea Rosana Fernandez Bevans Tosi. Emanuel Demarco, 49, Automotores Mataderos S.A. treasurer; wife, Gisela Paola Sanchez Demarco.

CAMBRIDGE MASSACHUSETTS STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Richard Winston Larson, 38; succeeding Matthew Quinn Christensen; wife, Sarah Jane Hamilton. Counselors — Chad Antony Colman, 54; wife, Jillyn Dick Colman. Ryan Wesley Thompson, 50, Massachusetts General Hospital medical director of hospital operations; wife, Portia Sonntag Plumb Thompson.

COCHABAMBA BOLIVIA ALALAY STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Ariel Escobar Lopez, 43, dentist; succeeding Napoleon Choque Cruz; wife, Gladdys Colque Ramos de Escobar. Counselors — Lesly Elmer Ledezma Llanos, 47; wife, Mary Cruz Acuña Chambi de Ledezma. Guilber Zapata Garcia, 37; wife, Aracely Orellana Jaimes.

HILLSBORO OREGON STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Boyd Steven Phelps, 54, Cadence Design Systems senior vice president and Silicon Solutions general manager; succeeding Blake Stucki Bennett; wife, Mary Eileen Warner Phelps. Counselors — Craig Keith Christensen, 43, Intel Corp. facilities engineer; wife, Lori Michelle Klein Christensen. Toby Lloyd Andreasen, 50, optometrist; wife, Julie Brinkerhoff Andreasen.

LAIE HAWAII YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 29, 2026) President — Mason Kamana Allred, 45, Brigham Young University–Hawaii associate professor; succeeding Kealii J. Haverly; wife, Erika Dawn Huffman Allred. Counselors — Nathaniel Martin Stephens, 48, BYU–Hawaii professor and dean; wife, Kristie Lynn Babcock Stephens. Faletagaloa Faleolo, 50, Polynesian Cultural Center carpenter; wife, Alison Kapiolani Langi Faleolo.

LEÓN MÉXICO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Francisco Javier Bravo Garza, 38, Grupo Guiar deputy director of COARMA and budgetary control; succeeding Jose Omar Velazquez Carmona; wife, Diana de Bravo Romo. Counselors — Jared Bolio Granados, 36, Tritech Autoparts production control; wife, Margarita Alvízar López. Francisco Cervantes Murillo, 57, administrative assistant; wife, Ma. Marisela Tavera Cervantes.

LEWISVILLE TEXAS STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Aaron Jay Graham, 58, Highland Homes chairman and CEO; succeeding Lewis Leo Bird; wife, Ronalee Lamb Graham. Counselors — Benjamin David Whitmer, 47, American Restoration chief marketing officer; wife, Aimee Christine Taylor Whitmer. Joel Robert Bikman, 53, HLTH Code co-founder and CEO; wife, Alexandra Vanessa Challis Bikman.

LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Phillip Dale Beaman, 52, Monroe Shine & Co. Inc. president and CEO; succeeding Jonathan D Nelson; wife, Amy RaNel Hettinger Beaman. Counselors — Patrick Nicholas Cease, 51, PNC Consulting principal; wife, Rachel Ann Hoskins Cease. Julio Omni Perez Sanchez, 50, United Parcel Service air operations support; wife, Shannon Elaine Romney Perez.

LUBUMBASHI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Ibrahim Lundoloka Nosso, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welfare and self-reliance manager; succeeding Job Kabemba Beya; wife, Nancy Ndriya Katanga Nosso. Counselors — Rutari Useni Alexis Safari, 46, EVM SARL administrator; wife, Fatuma Sandra Risasi. Christian Mpundu Mwana Ngoy, 37, Institut Supérieur de Statistique de Lubumbashi teacher; wife, Aicha Dalia Kasongo Ebondo Mpundu.

LUSAKA ZAMBIA STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Chris Mpala Chansa, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints construction project manager; succeeding Blessings Mushala; wife, Angela Munkombwe Chansa. Counselors — Michael Chileshe Simbeya, 47, self-employed real estate agent; wife, Sally Shanziwe Tembo Simbeya. Lord Nyembwe Mbambu, 40, Mothers Without Borders marketing manager; wife, Jacqueline Chilufya.

MALOLOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Dennis Bosque Santiago, 47, BDO Network Bank Inc. regional expansion officer; succeeding Isagani Laurente Ortiz; wife, Ivory Jane Narag Person Santiago. Counselors — Ronualdo Canit Galang III, 45, JBM Engineers and Supply construction manager; wife, Maylene Valenzuela Madrigal Galang. Angelito Oliverio Sasing, 44, Department of Education public schoolteacher; wife, Josephine Dumagpi Catahan Sasing.

MAR DEL PLATA ARGENTINA STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Ezequiel Leonardo Valente, 43, Consulate of Italy in Mar del Plata administrative assistant; succeeding Jorge Mariano Catron; wife, Carolina Esther Valenzuela. Counselors — Geronimo David Ramirez Tarragona, 48, Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service accounting sector; wife, Silvina Graciela Galarza. Federico Albano Ferrari, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mechanic; wife, Daniela Solcire Ovando Ferrari.

OREM UTAH LAKEVIEW STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Devin Lynn Dye, 48, McEwan Custom Homes director of construction; succeeding Steven Morris Glover; wife, Tiffanie Marie Nelson Dye. Counselors — Mark James Miner, 64, SecurityMetrics Inc. director of P2PE/PIN assessments; wife, Josephine Lynne Taylor Miner. Richard Lyn Liljenquist, 60, Openforce director of software quality assurance and technical support; wife, Lorine Kathryn Manning Liljenquist.

OREM UTAH PARK STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Drew Bufard Allsup, 56, Brigham Young University operations manager; succeeding E Henry McIntire; wife, Kari Lewis Allsup. Counselors — Emmanuel Lartei Lartey, 64, Alsco Inc. sales and use tax manager; wife, Bonnie Joy Samford Lartey. John Jacob Faragher, 51, Faragher and Co. president; wife, Kimberly Anne Fredericks Faragher.

OTAVALO ECUADOR IMBABURA STAKE: (Feb. 22, 2026) President — Christian Andres Donoso Garcia, 38, Produbanco operational risk and business continuity analyst; succeeding Rumiñahui Cordova Campo; wife, Wendy Dayana Aguirre Carrascal de Donoso. Counselors — Christian Amado Campo Cotacachi, 41; wife, Silvia Alicia Lema Tituana Campo. Jaime Oswaldo Lema Tituaña, 41; wife, Ligia Aldina Rivera Cabascango.

PROVO UTAH MARRIED STUDENT 2ND STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Weldon Joseph Reeves, 63, Weldon J. Reeves Financial Group founder and CEO; succeeding Stephen Roger Davis; wife, Dorathy Kathryn Nielsen Reeves. Counselors — Daniel Putnam Peterson, 58, Sunpro Building Materials location manager; wife, Taunie Sue Saunders Peterson. Joseph Daniel Rasband, 54, radiologist; wife, Kimberly Ann Bartlett Rasband.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Ryan Jay Buttars, 50, Brigham Young University–Idaho managing director of auxiliary services; succeeding Quinton Dee Gneiting; wife, Tennessa Thinnes Buttars. Counselors — Marvin W Fielding, 56, Battle Energy Alliance technical program manager; wife, Robyn Stenquist Fielding. Jay Rulon Keller, 61, BYU–Idaho faculty; wife, Andrea Raymond Keller.

SANDY UTAH CRESCENT STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Douglas Clark Waddoups, 57, attorney; succeeding Robert S. Clark; wife, Stephanie Stevenson Waddoups. Counselors — Jason Shawn Roberts, 55, Protiviti managing director; wife, Emily Alice Keller Roberts. Garit Lloyd Spicer, 59, Intermountain Service Solutions president; wife, Denise Joanne Rieger Spicer.

SANDY UTAH GRANITE SOUTH STAKE: (March 29, 2026) President — Spencer Allen Wagner, 52, Provincial Senior Living chief operating officer; succeeding Jayson Christopher Newitt; wife, Deborah Patricia Thatcher Wagner. Counselors — James Gordon Howard, 53, ophthalmologist; wife, Kirstin Jackson Howard. Ryan Neff Taylor, 45, ReliaQuest director, product management; wife, Beth Erin Mourtgos Taylor.

SANTA BARBARA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Paul James Sorensen, 53, Partners Personnel CEO; succeeding Peter Kern Haws; wife, Allyson Taylor Huff Sorensen. Counselors — Caleb Wendell Stewart, 53, Advanced Performance Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation owner and physical therapist; wife, Melinda Evva Barlow Stewart. Levi Radman Smylie, 49, Butler America Telecom president; wife, Rebecca Lyn McConkie Smylie.

SIPOCOT PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Christopher Evalla Jueves, 50, Department of Education teacher; succeeding Christian Renales Repuya; wife, Erlinda Gonzales Cedron Jueves. Counselors — Enrico Gonzales Cedron, 48; wife, Fredelisa Abarientos Reyes Cedron. Reymark Liwanag Rubio, 36; wife, Sarah Jane Nocete Barquilla Rubio.

SPANISH FORK UTAH STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Justin Tim Caldwell, 45, Brigham Young University I.T. manager; succeeding Geramy Shad Martin; wife, Tiffany Lynne Gibbons Caldwell. Counselors — Randy M Huntington, 56, Wasatch Behavioral Health CEO; wife, April Denise Stevenson Huntington. Brent Makoto Monson, 40, Clean Smarts co-founder; wife, Sarah Jean Sheranian Monson.

VILLA ALEMANA CHILE WEST STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Juan Jose Lopez Coloma, 44, ACL Tecnología systems engineer; succeeding Francisco R. Aravena Donoso; wife, Rebeca Salome Mansilla Hernandez. Counselors — Patricio Gonzalo Lazo Urriola, 44, Cristales y Aluminios Manantial EIRL entrepreneur; wife, Geraldine Antonella González Diaz. Angelo Alejandro Serey Suazo, 37, PVequip commercial representative; wife, Natalia Barbet Veas.