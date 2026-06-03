Elder Renlund offers 5 ‘cairns’ to guide missionaries ‘confidently and joyfully’ through their mission

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Several years ago, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his family embarked on a hike in Iceland to see a waterfall.

Inexperienced in hiking and uncertain about the trail, they navigated their way using cairns — intentionally placed piles of stones — and learned to avoid white, fluffy cotton grass, which indicated marshy terrain.

It was a difficult and tiring trek, but following the cairns, they successfully reached the waterfall. On their descent, they realized the cairns had also guided them past several hidden dangers.

“Your journey through your mission is like this summer hike. You have desires to serve God and join Him in His work, but the path can be difficult to navigate,” Elder Renlund said to more than a thousand missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 2.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave to missionaries as they arrive at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for a devotional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

In his message, Elder Renlund discussed five metaphorical cairns to assist missionaries in serving their missions “confidently and joyfully.”

Elder Renlund was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund. The devotional was broadcast to all the Church’s MTCs worldwide.

1. Remember your purpose

The prophet Mormon declares in the Book of Mormon, “Behold, I am a disciple of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. I have been called of him to declare his word among his people, that they might have everlasting life” (3 Nephi 5:13).

Elder Renlund said the verse is just as applicable to missionaries today, teaching several truths and helping missionaries to know their purpose.

“It tells us who Jesus Christ is, who we are, what He has called us to do and why He has called us to do it,” he said.

2. Do your duty

The second cairn is for missionaries to do their duty, motivated by love of God and for others.

Missionaries smile as they listen during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“Our duty is to declare the Lord’s word to His people,” Elder Renlund said, emphasizing that a missionary’s duty is to diligently teach the gospel as instructed in Jacob 1:19. “Your commitment and desire to do your duty is the measure of success.”

3. Christ uses imperfect messengers

The third cairn is knowing that the Lord has always relied on imperfect messengers.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“He does not need perfect messengers; He never has,” Elder Renlund said while still encouraging missionaries to strive for improvement. “If you make a reasonable effort, the Lord’s grace will make it right for the meek that you teach. ... Those prepared for the perfect message will not take advantage of the imperfection of the Lord’s messengers.”

4. Rely on Jesus Christ’s power

The fourth cairn is relying on the power of Jesus Christ rather than one’s own strength. Faith in Jesus Christ can alleviate the anxiety and unease caused by uncertainty and replace it with confidence and spiritual tranquility.

“On your missions, if you slip into thinking that you must be perfect or if you focus on what is not happening, remember this fourth cairn,” Elder Renlund said. “Rely on the Lord, His righteousness, His overcoming the world, and trust His promises.”

5. Become His friend

The fifth cairn comes from the Lord’s commandment (Doctrine and Covenants 84:77) to become His trustworthy and faithful friend.

The scriptures promise the Savior’s friends blessings of health, strength, protection and inspiration.

Missionaries sing a hymn during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“You and your companion are never alone,” he said. “Your Friend — your divine, kind, heavenly Friend — is always with you.”

‘Forward and upward’

Just as the cairns safely guided his family to the waterfall, Elder Renlund said that following these five metaphorical cairns would bless missionaries with the ability to “press forward and upward” as they encounter challenging and unfamiliar situations.

He counseled missionaries to learn more about the five cairns in “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and in “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Renlund bore his witness of the Savior and promised that as missionaries focus on the five cairns they will “experience the remarkable vistas that a mission reveals.”

“You will fulfill your purpose and become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Finding joy in missionary work

Sister Renlund spoke about finding joy in missionary work. She testified that a person’s afflictions can be “swallowed up in the joy of Christ” (Alma 31:38).

Sister Ruth Renlund, wife of Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“You will find joy in His service as you focus on Jesus Christ and make Him real in your life,” she said. “I know it’s true. Jesus Christ wants us to feel His joy and spread it throughout the world.”

What missionaries learned

After the devotional, Sister Sarah Shepherd from Ogden, Utah, assigned to the Germany Berlin Mission, was moved to tears as she expressed that Elder Renlund’s five cairns felt personally tailored for her.

“I feel really strongly that these [cairns] will help get me through the hard times of my mission,” she said.

Her companion, Sister Arya Clements, of Brisbane, Australia, assigned to the same mission, said she felt the Savior’s love during the devotional.

“He truly loves us. He is our friend and is always there for us,” she said. “I felt it so strongly. The Holy Ghost confirmed for me that Jesus Christ is always there for us.”

Elder Kyler Trejo, from San Tan Valley, Arizona, assigned to the Texas San Antonio Mission, appreciated hearing that missionaries don’t have to be perfect messengers in teaching the gospel.

“It helped me realize that we just have to put forth our best effort and He will make up the difference,” he said.

And it was impressed upon Elder James Briones, of Pasig City, Philippines, assigned to the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, that a person truly can be a friend of Jesus Christ.

“He is the best companion we can have in the mission,” he said. “I know He will help me throughout my mission.”

A missionary takes notes while listening to a message from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A choir of missionaries sing a “Amazing Grace” during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Sister missionaries listen as Sister Ruth Renlund, wife of Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A missionary takes notes while listening to a message from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Led by director Cory Mendenhall, a choir of missionaries sing a “Amazing Grace” during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Missionaries takes notes while listening to a message from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave to missionaries as they depart the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, after a devotional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A sister missionary takes notes while listening to a message from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A sister missionary sings a hymn during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A choir of missionaries sing a “Amazing Grace” during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News