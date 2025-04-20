Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Before the dedication of the Paris France Temple in 2017, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, escorted a group of clergy through the temple.

While pausing to admire a painting of the risen Lord, the Renlunds were asked if they believed in the literal Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Their answer was an emphatic, “Yes, we absolutely do,” Elder Renlund said in an Easter message on Sunday, April 20.

Elder Renlund and his wife, Sister Renlund, spoke to an assembly of several hundred missionaries in a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. The devotional was also broadcast to the Church’s other 10 MTCs worldwide, with some viewing in real time and others watching on a tape-delayed basis.

Elder Renlund encouraged missionaries to be equally emphatic in teaching and testifying of the Savior’s Resurrection.

“Not only was the resurrection literal for Jesus Christ, but it will be literal for everyone who has ever lived or will live on the earth,” he said. “Resurrection is a universal gift that God gives to all His children who come to earth and receive a physical body.”

The Savior’s literal and universal resurrection is one reason why members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate Easter. Elder Renlund titled his remarks, “Why Celebrate Easter?” and focused on three main reasons:

Literal resurrection and universal resurrection of all. A person can repent, learn from their sins, not be condemned by them and avoid the suffering they would otherwise warrant. Because of His Atoning sacrifice, Jesus Christ is filled with mercy and knows how to succor or help His people according to their infirmities.

Literal and universal resurrection of all

While some Christians interpret the resurrection in different ways, Latter-day Saints believe Jesus Christ literally rose from the tomb and His Spirit was reunited with His physical, glorified body. Resurrection will be experienced by everyone who is born into the world.

“The Resurrection of Jesus Christ broke the bands of death for all,” Elder Renlund said. “The resurrection is literal. The resurrection is universal. That is one reason we celebrate Easter. A clear testimony from you of the reality of the Savior’s literal Resurrection and its universal application will be important in your teaching.”

Christ’s Atonement and repentance

The Savior established His Church in the latter-days and called missionaries to preach repentance because the “worth of souls is great in the sight of God” (see Doctrine and Covenants 18:10).

Because each soul is valued, the Savior offers the gift of His infinite Atonement to make it possible for all to repent.

Missionaries take notes during an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Jesus Christ makes it possible for each of us to repent,” Elder Renlund said, referencing a talk on repentance by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2019. “Part of the Easter message is that repentance is joyful.”

The Savior wants each individual to repent so He can bless them.

“Because of Jesus Christ, we can repent, learn from our sins, not be condemned by them and avoid the suffering we would otherwise warrant,” Elder Renlund said. “You not only need to understand how to repent, but you will need to know how to teach others how to repent.”

The Savior’s mercy and succor

A third reason to celebrate Easter comes as a result of the Savior’s Atonement.

As taught in “Preach My Gospel,” because Jesus Christ completed the Atonement, He has the power to make everything right. He can restore, fix, heal, repair and compensate for any unfairness. He can consecrate afflictions for personal gain, ease the deepest distress, sweeten bitter experiences and lovingly mend broken hearts.

Brother Corey Mendenhall directs the choir of missionaries at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Why celebrate Easter?” Elder Renlund said. “Because He completed the Atoning sacrifice, He filled His soul with compassion, making it possible for Him to succor or help us in whatever need we have.”

Celebrate Easter each week

In her message, Sister Renlund said Church members can celebrate Easter each week by always remembering the Savior’s Atoning sacrifice and Resurrection as they partake of the sacrament with true intent to honor covenants made with Him.

Sister Ruth Renlund, wife of Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at am Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Yes, Easter is important to Latter-day Saints. We celebrate Easter each week in sacrament meeting, not just once a year,” she said, bearing her testimony of the Savior.

“He has asked us to remember Him by partaking of the sacrament with the full intent of keeping this sacred covenant. We can celebrate Easter each week.”

What missionaries learned

After the devotional, several missionaries at the Provo MTC spoke of their learnings through the Spirit from Elder Renlund’s message.

Sister Rosalinda Crouet, from Toulouse, France, and assigned to the Poland Warsaw Mission, said, “The thing that I loved, that really touched me, is the fact that we can celebrate Easter every Sunday and every time we teach about Jesus Christ, and remember what He has done for us.”

Missionaries sing in choir during an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Noah Tsubaki, from Herriman, Utah, and assigned to the Canada Calgary Mission, was inspired by the thought that a person can choose to accept the Savior’s gift and repent or choose to suffer.

“God is waiting with His hand extended, and I’m so excited to be able to go share that with people in Calgary and all over the world, that all we have to do is repent and have faith in Him,” he said.

Elder Brad Vance, from Lehi, Utah, and assigned to the Denmark Copenhagen Mission, said, “We have the opportunity to celebrate Easter every week as Latter-day Saints at home, and as a missionary, I have the opportunity to celebrate it every day. That is super special.”

Brother Corey Mendenhall directs the choir of missionaries at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

President Stephen W. Owen of the Church's Provo Missionary Training Center speaks at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

