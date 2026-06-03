Sister Wright invites Ensign College students to pay attention to the Savior’s invitations to ‘Behold’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses for a photo with Kennedy Isbell after a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

In what Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, described as “one of the most sacred invitations in the scriptures,” the voice of God the Father invites the Nephites gathered at the temple in the land of Bountiful to “Behold, my Beloved Son” (3 Nephi 11:7).

The Savior then descended out of heaven to stand in the midst of the people, saying: “Behold, I am Jesus Christ, whom the prophets testified shall come into the world” (3 Nephi 11:9-10).

Again, the people are invited to “behold,” Sister Wright noted.

Speaking during an Ensign College devotional on Tuesday, June 2, Sister Wright shared five of the Savior’s invitations to “behold,” highlighting the associated blessings.

“How grateful I am to know that we worship a compensatory God who heals, restores, gathers, sanctifies, exalts and fixes things that are broken,” Sister Wright testified.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

1. An invitation for light and knowledge

“And behold, I am the light and life of the world,” (3 Nephi 11:11).

Sister Wright shared a quote from President Dallin H. Oaks, who taught that Christ is the light of the world because “His example and His teachings illuminate the path we should walk.” At the same time, Jesus Christ is also the life of the world because “His Resurrection and His Atonement save us from both physical and spiritual death” (“The Light and Life of the World,” October 1987 general conference).

Sister Wright assured listeners, “As we intentionally center our lives on Jesus Christ as the source of light and life, the complexities of our mortal journey become more manageable.”

An attendee takes notes during a devotional with Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

2. An invitation of mercy and love

“Behold, mine arm of mercy is extended” (3 Nephi 9:14).

In Luke chapter 15, Jesus shares the parable of the prodigal son. Sister Wright noted that when the younger son finally returns home, his father “had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him” (see verses 11-20).

The son’s actions must have inflicted deep pain upon his father and yet he runs to his prodigal son. “With the depiction of this father in the parable of the prodigal son, the Savior emphasized that forgiveness is one of the noblest gifts we can give one another and most specifically ourselves⁠. Unburdening our hearts through forgiveness is not always easy, but through the enabling power of Jesus Christ, it is possible,” Sister Wright taught.

3. An invitation honoring agency

“Behold, I stand at the door and knock” (Revelation 3:20).

President Thomas S. Monson taught that although the Savior invites all to come to Him, “We must open the door. When we do, He will come in and be with us — meaning He will bless us with His presence and His guidance” (“He Is Risen!” April 2010 general conference).

Sister Wright added that one way to intentionally draw closer to Him is by seeking and acting upon personal revelation.

President Oaks recently taught during a BYU devotional that those who don’t have the Holy Ghost will be deceived. “It is vital that we seek to understand how the Holy Ghost speaks personally and uniquely to us in ways in which we can understand,” said Sister Wright.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shakes hands with Melanie Hollis after giving a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

4. An invitation for healing

“Behold the lamb of God” (John 1:29).

The sacrifice of Jesus Christ as the unblemished lamb makes repentance, resurrection and eternal life possible, Sister Wright taught. “He can heal all that is broken in our lives.”

In the Book of Mormon, the Savior asks the people to bring Him their sick or that “are afflicted in any manner?” (3 Nephi 17:7).

Everyone can be physically, spiritually or emotionally blind, halt, maimed or withered, said Sister Wright. But the Savior promises, “Bring them hither and I will heal them, for I have compassion upon you; my bowels are filled with mercy.”

Said Sister Wright, “Every single one of us in this room had someone, somewhere, at some time in our lives ‘bring us hither,’ or bring us to Jesus Christ.”

She invited listeners to seek friends that will lead them to Jesus Christ. “Friends that are not easily deterred. Friends that will pick you up and carry you if needs be to the feet of our Savior.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, hugs Abbey Daniels, Ensign College academic advisor, after a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5. An invitation for families

“Behold your little ones,” (3 Nephi 17:23).

“For me, this is so much more than an appeal to see children deeply. It is an invitation to look at all our relationships, especially our families, and see them through the lens of our Savior,” Sister Wright said.

Families are busy and pulled in many directions, she noted. “Please seek inspired ways to joyfully include your family in your work, your callings, your hobbies, your academic pursuits. The Lord will let you know what this looks like.”