How the Savior’s parable of the sower applies to missionary work

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, talks with missionaries Sisters Lindynn Smith and Samantha Garner, both assigned to serve in the South Carolina Charleston Mission, after Sister Wright and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, spoke to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — The Savior’s parable of the sower offers valuable lessons applicable to missionaries, said Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“A sower is one who scatters seeds broadly. They do not know which soil will receive the seed. Nor can they force the seed to grow. They simply do the best they can — faithfully planting and trusting in the natural growing process,” Sister Wright said, speaking to hundreds of missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, April 28.

A missionary’s purpose is the same, she said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, looks around the room as she and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, prepare to speak to the missionaries during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“You invite all to come unto Christ by sharing the gospel with everyone you meet. You do not know who will accept your invitation, nor do you determine or have any control over the outcome. Like the sower, a missionary’s work is a work of faith.”

Sister Wright examined the New Testament parable of the sower utilizing the scriptures and “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” offering inspiring insights for missionaries. Her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, accompanied her and also spoke.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses with sister missionaries after she and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, spoke to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Parable of the sower

The parable of the sower is found in Matthew 13:3-23, Mark 4:2-20 and Luke 8:4-15. Jesus Christ delivered the parable from a ship near the shore of the Sea of Galilee, with a large crowd gathered on the beach.

The seed

The seed represents the word of God or the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“As missionaries, you are called to scatter seeds, sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who will listen,” Sister Wright said.

Missionaries listen as Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, speak to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Preach My Gospel” teaches that a missionary’s power comes not from persuasion, eloquence or personal skill but from the word of God. Missionaries are encouraged to study the scriptures, treasure up doctrine and follow the Spirit in their teaching.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ has the power to soften hearts and change lives,” Sister Wright said. “Your responsibility ... is to plant, nurture and invite, trusting that the Lord of the harvest will bless your efforts, bless the seed and bring forth growth.”

Sister Malyn Eliason, who is assigned to serve in the Adriatic North Mission, answers a question from Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The soil

The Savior describes four types of soil where seeds fall: wayside, rocky places, thorns and good ground.

“The different soils represent the different ways in which individuals receive the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Sister Wright said.

Wayside: Seeds that fell by the wayside were eaten by birds, representing those who hear the word but quickly reject it, Sister Wright explained, noting that missionaries often meet individuals who are not yet prepared or interested in the gospel message. When this happens, missionaries should stay positive and remember that no effort is wasted.

A sister missionary takes notes during a devotional featuring Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Stony places: Some seeds fell on stony places, sprouting quickly but withering due to shallow soil. This represents individuals who initially accept the gospel but struggle from social, family or personal challenges. “Preach My Gospel” teaches that “conversion is a process, not an event.”

Thorns: Seeds that fell among the thorns began to grow but were choked by weeds, depriving the plants of essential nourishment. This represents individuals more focused on worldly distractions than the kingdom of God.

Brother James McConkie Wright greets missionaries after he and his wife, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Your role is to help them see how living gospel principles can bring peace and clarity while respecting their agency,” she said.

Good ground: Some seeds fell on good ground, took root, grew and produced fruit.

“Good soil is not passive — it actively nurtures the seed,” she said. “It is the same with individuals who accept the gospel of Jesus Christ; they must act on the word for it to take root and flourish. True conversion requires action.”

Sister Wright noted that sometimes soil can change. “Bearing testimony, nurturing sacred experiences and the influence of the Holy Ghost can help prepare and change hearts,” she said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks to the missionaries during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The harvest

The harvest comes when God, through the Holy Ghost, causes changes in a person’s heart and soul, leading to conversion. A sower cannot make the seed grow.

Sister Wright invited missionaries to do the spiritual work required to have the guidance of the Holy Ghost and guide individuals and families to receive the blessings of the temple.

Missionaries listen and take notes as Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“As you faithfully strive to do your part, God will do the rest,” she said. “This is Jesus Christ’s harvest, and every single soul is precious to Him.”

Sister Wright illustrated the law of the harvest by showing a video, based on her oldest son’s experience in the Italy Milan Mission, called “The Plower and the Sower.”

Sister Wright concluded: “The key indicator of your success as a missionary is not how many sheaves you gather to the garners. Your success as a missionary is how you live your life after your mission. We want you to be valiant in your testimony of Jesus Christ all the days of your life. We want you to establish a foundational pattern of lifelong discipleship and look back on your missionary service as a time of immense joy.”

Doctrine and Covenants 34

In his message, Brother Wright discussed Doctrine and Covenants 34 — a brief revelation given to 19-year-old convert Orson Pratt before his mission — and invited missionaries to apply it to their own lives.

Brother James McConkie Wright, speaking ahead of his wife, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“This scripture is very much for you,” he said, noting the gospel principles taught in each verse before bearing his testimony. “I know Jesus Christ lives. This is His gospel. You are about His work.”

What missionaries learned

Sister Emily Barlow, of Provo, Utah, assigned to serve in the France Paris Mission, read the parable of the sower earlier in the day and shared it during companionship study. Then Sister Wright presented it at the devotional.

“I really think God was trying to tell me something today,” she said. “We can plant seeds, and we might not see the results of our efforts right now, but God sees the work that we are doing, and He knows our efforts, and He cares about every single soul. I have had so much peace and joy from the gospel, and I’m super excited to share with everyone.”

Missionaries in a choir sing during a devotional with Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Noah Goodare, of Edinburgh, Scotland, and preparing to serve in the Thailand Bangkok West Mission, knows he can scatter and nurture seeds, but he appreciated knowing he could leave the rest to the Lord.

“Sometimes I worry too much about doing [missionary work] all myself,” he said. “What I loved that she said is that we don’t have to worry about the harvest, because this is Christ’s harvest.”

A missionary listens with the assistance of a translator to Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, speak to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Senior missionaries listen as Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missionaries in a choir sing during a devotional featuring Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A senior sister missionary takes notes during a devotional featuring Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Braxton Skinner, who is called to serve in the Washington, D.C., North Spanish-speaking mission, answers a question from Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A missionary leans forward on his chair while listening to Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, during a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A senior sister missionary listens during a devotional featuring Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News