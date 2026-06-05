Elder Gong sees ‘pula a e ne’ and invokes blessings on countries in Church’s Africa South Area

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles interacts with Church members ahead of a special conference in Antananarivo, Madagascar, May 24, 2026.

While ministering in the Church’s Africa South Area in May, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles learned of the Botswana expression “Pula a e ne,” meaning “Let it rain.”

Rain is a rare commodity in the semi-arid and drought-prone country and deeply revered. Thus, this saying has come to mean more than hope for precipitation — it is also used as an expression to wish for blessings, prosperity and renewal. “Pula a e ne” also means “Let the blessings descend.”

In a post on his social media channels, Elder Gong wrote about this concept.

“Rain falls on all of us, as it says in scripture (see Matthew 5:45). When blessings from heaven come to us, it is meant to be for everyone.”

Elder Gong used the analogy of rain in an areawide training in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 16, for local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He taught that just as water must reach the end of every row to nourish all plants, priesthood leaders have a responsibility to ensure that every member is reached and spiritually strengthened, especially those who may feel overlooked.

“When we speak of rain, the intent is to ensure that the water reaches the end of each row, nourishing every plant,” Elder Gong said.

Elder Gong also remembered the late Elder Richard G. Scott teaching, “Sometimes the Lord in His goodness lets the life-giving rain come to all, all at the same time.” Similarly, Elder Gong taught, “Priesthood and personal channels of revelation bring the word of the Lord to all.”

Throughout his nine-day ministry in the area, Elder Gong encouraged members, missionaries and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to turn to the Savior and seek the blessings of the temple, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom on May 25. From May 15-24, Elder Gong went to cities in South Africa, Angola, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Accompanying Elder Gong was his wife, Sister Susan Gong. They were joined by Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, and members of the Church’s Africa South Area presidency and their wives.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets Church members in Durban, South Africa, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a stake conference in Durban, South Africa, on May 17, Elder Gong offered a blessing for the congregation.

“May the Lord bless you in every way. May He bless you for your goodness. May He bless you for your faithfulness. May He bless you for your righteous desires. May He bless you in your health. May He bless you in your family relationships and professions. May He bless you with all the blessings promised in your patriarchal blessings and with all the things you righteously desire.”

Devotional for young adults

A devotional for young adults in Beira, Mozambique, on May 19, filled the Palmeira meetinghouse and two large tents, Africa Newsroom reported on May 28. There, Elder Gong invited the young adults to grow closer to the Savior through education and meaningful relationships.

Young single adults attend a devotional with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, in Beira, Mozambique, on May 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong taught that education is a lifelong process of growth and becoming.

“We live in a time when every day we need to learn something new. If every day we learn something new and useful, we call that education. And the Prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks, has said we need to have as much education as we can,” he said.

Sister Gong spoke about her sister-in-law who faced a difficult cancer diagnosis with remarkable faith and focused on strengthening those around her.

Sister Gong testified of the Savior and His healing power. “I testify that the Savior heals our hearts. He forgives our sins. He sweetens our relationships. He promises a glorious resurrection.”

Humanitarian efforts

While in Mozambique, Elder Gong met with the secretary of state for Sofala Province, Manuel Rodrigues Alberto, to discuss the Church’s ongoing humanitarian and community efforts in the region, particularly for women and children.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with Manuel Rodrigues Alberto, secretary of state for Sofala Province, in Beira, Mozambique, May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong highlighted the Church’s participation in healthcare initiatives, including support for Hospital Central da Beira, which is more than 100 years old and serves communities across central Mozambique.

Elder Gong and Elder Denelson Silva, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, participated in an official handover of new equipment for the hospital from the Church on May 20. Elder Gong met healthcare leaders and learned of their efforts to provide medical services.

“Every day, you bless mothers and children who are sick, and we give you our highest respect and honor,” he said.

Earlier, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sister Gong, Sister Duncan and the wives of the area presidency members joined Relief Society sisters from two stakes in a service project.

They packed dignity packs for women and girls in need and included handwritten messages of hope for each recipient. The packs were donated to the Home of Hope for Girls and the Frida Hartley Shelter.

Gaborone Botswana Stake President Santee B. Lebala and Kanye Botswana District President Thatayaone Pule speak with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Susan about the expression “Pula e ne,” meaning “Let it rain,” or “Let the blessings descend,” in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses an area leadership instruction meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members and friends of the Durban South Africa Stake and Hillcrest South Africa Stake sit in the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa, to hear Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, take a picture with missionaries at the Tsaralalana Chapel in Antananarivo, Madagascar, May 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints