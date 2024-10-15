Strive to Be resources helping youth in Botswana learn powerful lessons

A view from the back of a school during a presentation from a senior missionary couple from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Francistown, Botswana, in 2024.

Resources from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for youth are reaching thousands of young students in the Church’s Africa South Area, even those who are not members of the Church.

Elder Grant Allen and Sister Teresa Allen are serving as Church Educational System, or CES, missionaries in the Botswana/Namibia Mission. They are currently assigned to the Francistown area of Botswana — a place known for its history of gold mines in one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world.

The Allens felt a need to expand their reach in teaching young people — especially teaching teenage youth — about becoming disciples of Jesus Christ.

In January, they approached a few schools in the area, and they and their message have been welcomed. Since then, they have taught more than 15,000 students.

In their presentations, the Allens teach morals, values and Christ-like attributes to help the students develop character, find purpose and experience success.

“By living these values, they will find happiness and the desire to contribute to the well being of their family, community and society as a whole,” Elder Allen said.

Hundreds of students watch a presentation from a senior missionary couple from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Francistown, Botswana, in 2024. | Elder Grant Allen and Sister Teresa Allen

Recent lessons have been on topics such as the two great commandments, courage, leadership, gratitude, self reliance, virtue, respect, humility, problem solving and peacemaking.

The senior missionaries use clips from messages given by general authorities and show videos from the Church’s Strive to Be YouTube channel.

The students especially love the music, Elder Allen said: “It’s a powerful thing to witness them all singing the popular Strive to Be song “If You Believe.”

Using the Church’s resources and teaching these lessons in the schools has helped increase awareness and knowledge of the Church in Botswana, which has about 4,400 Church members and one stake, according to the latest statistics on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“We are so grateful the Lord has led us to approach more schools and open more doors. The youth have been so receptive to our message,” Elder Allen said.

In each lesson, the Allens include the three lines from Elder David A. Bednar’s April 2024 general conference message: “God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, Jesus Christ is our Savior.”

“It’s a simple but powerful truth and foundational to all that we believe,” Elder Allen said. “It unites us — we teach that we are literally brothers and sisters. ... We tell them we love them — that we believe in them.”

Botswana/Namibia Mission President Clint Walker said the Allens came up with the idea on their own and have done amazing work that will go on for many generations. “We are very grateful to have them serving here with us.”