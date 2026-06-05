‘Making peace will change the world,’ President Johnson testifies to religious educators

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference at the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Earlier this year, the Artemis II space crew manned a spacecraft around the dark side of the moon.

The observations of the astronauts more than 250,000 miles from earth “were very compelling to me,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson told religious educators throughout The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, June 4.

With a view of the entirety of “magnificent planet earth,” astronaut and pilot Victor Glover reminded individuals that they are special as well as of the blessing it is to get to exist together as fellow citizens of earth and of the commandment to love, President Johnson noted.

At about the same time the Artemis crew was circling the moon, the Lord’s Prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks, was speaking to all the earth’s inhabitants, reminding them of the Savior’s teachings to love God and to love their neighbor, even their adversaries, said Johnson.

“As followers of Christ, let us follow Him by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers,” President Oaks counseled (“He Is Risen,” April 2026 general conference).

President Johnson opened the third annual Church Educational System Religious Educators Conference with a keynote address on Thursday evening by emphasizing this “poignant and beautiful trio of teachings” — illustrated by the Artemis mission and taught by President Oaks — to love one’s neighbor, including adversaries; to avoid contention; and to make peace.

Standing in front of a screen displaying a vast expanse of stars and the entirety of planet earth, President Johnson taught: “Loving even our adversaries changes our hearts. Avoiding contention sets the tone. And making peace will change the world.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference at the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

What is the Religious Educators Conference?

Hundreds of religious educators and their spouses gathered in the Concert Hall of the new Music Building on Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, for President Johnson’s remarks, which were broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and will also be published in the Gospel Library app and Media Library.

Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who conducted the event, noted a live translation being available in 26 languages.

Between the entities which comprise the Church Educational System — Seminaries and Institute of Religion, BYU, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — are thousands of teachers providing religious education to more than a million students.

Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, speaks before Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference in the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Started in 2024, the annual conference brings together religious educators from across the world for two days of instruction, inspiration and connection, including teaching resources and best practices.

President Johnson thanked educators for their unfailing patience in teaching the youth and young adults of the Church the doctrine of Christ.

“You patiently bear the shenanigans of teenagers and help them discover answers to life’s biggest questions,” she said. “You are a religious educator, and sometimes a job coach or relationship counselor. You listen long and love big. You show your students what discipleship of Jesus Christ looks like,” she said.

As the mother of three sons, President Johnson said she would often tell them, “you can’t have too many friends.”

“I feel the same way about Christlike role models in the lives of our young people,” President Johnson said. “They can’t have too many who are willing to listen, love and show them what discipleship of Jesus Christ looks like.”

A quartet of BYU singers perform before Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference at the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Becoming a peacemaker

In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus Christ did not call for “peace lovers” or “peace keepers,” President Johnson noted. “He asked us to make peace. Peacemaking is active, not passive — right where we are — in our homes, in our seminary classes, online, on campus, in the workplace and in the community.”

She invited educators to ask themselves: “What can I do as a covenant keeping disciple of Jesus Christ to love my neighbor, avoid contention and make peace — personally? And what can I do as a religious educator to strengthen the discipleship of my students by promoting their choice to be peacemakers?”

Some of the most impactful teaching is through example, President Johnson said. “We can choose how we show up — with respect, even when we disagree, and with compassion for the burdens others are carrying. We can show up with the intention to listen to understand, rather than defend our position with hostility and hurtful words.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference in the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Peacemakers know their divine identity

President Johnson shared two qualities she has observed in peacemakers who avoid contention and who love even their adversaries.

First, they know their divine identity. “When we know we are literal spirit children of God, it affects nearly every decision we make, including how we treat others,” she said.

Those who believe they are children of God are better able to make sense of their challenges. “We are more invested in a relationship with Jesus Christ. We set eternal priorities. And significantly — to loving our neighbor, avoiding contention and peacemaking — when we understand we are children of God, we treat others as children of God,” President Johnson taught.

She invited listeners “to prayerfully consider what experiences you can offer your students so that they come to understand deeply and personally their identity as children of God. We sing it. We say it. Do we have it imprinted upon our hearts?”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference in the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Peacemakers are kind

The second quality exhibited by peacemakers is kindness. President Johnson related examples shared by President Oaks and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in recent general conference addresses of the devastation caused by Latter-day Saints who were unkind.

“How we treat each other — especially those who are left out and alone — is how we treat Him,” said President Johnson, quoting Matthew 25:40: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

Many students may feel lonely and isolated. “They need kindness to feel authentic belonging,” said President Johnson.

Latter-day Saints have been invited to stand out and be different from the world. “Let the light of Christ shine in acts of kindness,” she encouraged.

The photographs from Artemis — and the observations of the crew — “are a beautiful parallel to prophetic teachings. With a view of the earth unburdened by borders and boundaries, it is clear — we are all neighbors, we are children of God,” she declared.

Todd Miner, vice president of global engagement and operations at BYU–Pathway Worldwide, left, speaks with BYU President C. Shane Reese, right, after Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivered a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference in the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News