2 stakes created in Idaho, Tennessee — 7 stake presidencies reorganized worldwide

The Murray Utah Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured on Apr 24, 2026.

The following stake presidencies have been created or reorganized.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Franklin Tennessee and Murfreesboro Tennessee stakes. The Columbia Tennessee Stake, which consists of the Columbia, Lawrenceburg, Linden, Spring Hill 1st and Spring Hill 3rd wards and the Lewisburg Branch, was organized by Elder Wan-Liang Wu, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Gregory A. Scott, an Area Seventy.

COLUMBIA TENNESSEE STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Ronald William Pennington, 52, self-employed real estate investor and business owner; wife, Yvonne Faye Poche Pennington. Counselors — Kevin Daniel O’Bryant, 52, Vanderbilt Health senior program manager; wife, Dawn Michelle Schwengels O’Bryant. Dustin Bevan Jones, 53, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. associate director of AI and automation lead; wife, Tricia Marie Pierce Jones.

A new stake has been created from the Lewiston Idaho Stake. The Lewiston Idaho South Stake, which consists of the Grangeville 1st, Grangeville 2nd, Kamiah, Orchards 1st and Orchards 2nd wards and the Lewis-Clark YSA Branch, was organized by Elder Michael Cziesla, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David L. Chandler, an Area Seventy.

LEWISTON IDAHO SOUTH STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Cory M Smith, 44, Rocky Canyon Pellet Company owner and president; wife, Susan Christine Mason Smith. Counselors — Lance Denton Raff, 49, Lance LLC owner; wife, Laureen Vickery Raff. Joshua Kenny Huff, 46, AgWest Farm Credit commercial loan officer; wife, Mercedes Anne Eichner Huff.

Reorganized stakes

APEX NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — John Taylor Farnsworth, 60, bgood.org chairman; succeeding Christopher Bruce Bingham; wife, Stacey Buckley Farnsworth. Counselors — Ryan Neil Jesperson, 45, RNJ Management owner; wife, Becky Jahn Allen Jesperson. Brent Alan Johnson, 52, Genesys Cloud Services Inc. talent acquisition manager; wife, Anna Carolin Campbell Johnson.

CARDSTON ALBERTA WEST STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Russell Kenneth Anderson, 48, TD Bank Group district vice president; succeeding Michael James Ferguson; wife, Johanna Hardy Anderson. Counselors — Jason John West, 53, self-employed sales and distribution, and real estate manager; wife, Christina Lynn Frank West. Timothy Reed Butler, 47, chiropractor; wife, Marnie Dee Bevans Butler.

FORT WORTH TEXAS STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Daniel Lorenzo Buhman, 50, Tarrant Regional Water District CEO; succeeding Brandon Curtis Ellison; wife, Tiffany Dawn Nelson Buhman. Counselors — Shane David Plummer, 46, self-employed business owner and operator; wife, Jane Irene Karlson Plummer. Abinadi Silvas Ayerdis, 46, TriNet staff software engineer; wife, Natalie Ann Smith Ayerdis.

LOGAN UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Brody E Holbrook, 52, Holbrook Pickleball president; succeeding Troy Vose Christensen; wife, Keesha Ann Sanders Holbrook. Counselors — Greg Ellett Bagley, 62, GEB Data Technologies LLC founder and CEO; wife, Marja Kei Mecham Bagley. Bret David Crane, 50, Utah State University professor; wife, Emily Elizabeth Daines Crane.

MÉXICO CITY CHAPULTEPEC STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Carlos Torres Peynado, 37, Grupo Posadas infrastructure and technology services manager; succeeding Rafael Alcantara Ruiz; wife, Alicia Dominguez Paez. Counselors — Sergio Iñigo Martinez, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints executive assistant; wife, Blanca Isela Espinosa Garcia. Steven Arnold Spencer, 64, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mexico area legal counsel; wife, Debra Ann Howell Spencer.

PROVO UTAH YSA 11TH STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Troy Burton Black, 54, Wells Fargo Bank managing director and head of commodities sales and trading; succeeding Steven Craig Bednar; wife, Rebecca Ruth Robbins Black. Counselors — Brett Joseph Lee, 48, CBRE global director; wife, Meredith Lee Ann Cottrell Lee. Kyle Augustus Houghton, 47, Westland Construction Inc. president; wife, Leslie Ellen Blanchard Houghton.

SANTA CLARA UTAH STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Richard Ganon Rowan, 50, self-employed business owner; succeeding Lincoln Dyreng Nadauld; wife, Jennifer Kroff Rowan. Counselors — David Webb Hunter Jr., 53, attorney; wife, Konilee Hafen Hunter. Rick Louis Guerisoli, 48, attorney; wife, Amber Ence Guerisoli.