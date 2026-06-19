Elder Gilbert encourages mission leaders to seek and rely on ‘one of the greatest gifts that God has given His children’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — During a recent assignment to the Europe North Area, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelves Apostles visited historic sites in England where, in the early days of the Restoration, apostles such as Parley P. Pratt, Heber C. Kimball, John Taylor and Wilford Woodruff preached the gospel and baptized thousands as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Speaking Friday, June 19, during the four-day 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Elder Gilbert shared how those early apostles attributed their success to following the dictates of the Spirit.

To the newly called mission leader couples gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, “Like those early apostles, I pray we can enter our service filled with the power and direction of the Holy Ghost.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gilbert based his remarks on “one of the greatest gifts that God has given His children” — the gift of the Holy Ghost, which is outlined in “Preach My Gospel,” Chapter 4: “Seek and Rely on the Spirit.”

As mission leaders teach missionaries to seek and rely on the Spirit, “you and they will see miracles. The message you bear is the greatest message in the world,” Elder Gilbert promised. “More than any earthly substitute, you carry the truth of Jesus Christ and His restored gospel.”

Receiving guidance from the Holy Ghost requires spiritual work

Mission leaders will be strengthened as they seek and rely on the Spirit. They must also teach their missionaries and have them help those they teach to recognize the direction that comes from the Holy Ghost, said Elder Gilbert.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The late President Russell M. Nelson taught how willing the Lord is to reveal His mind and will. “The privilege of receiving revelation is one of the greatest gifts of God to His children” (“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018 general conference).

Said Elder Gilbert to mission leaders, “That privilege of revelation is available to you, your missionaries and those they teach.”

Elder Gilbert recalled a time on his full-time mission to Japan as a young man when he and his companion were bickering about how to best spend their time. A young Japanese man named Maeda passed by them, and the Spirit gave the companionship a corrective interjection. They raced after Maeda, and six months later he was baptized.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“What if our pettiness had kept us from hearing the corrective impression of the Spirit?” Elder Gilbert wondered.

Any tension, whether in marital companionships or young missionary companionships, can lessen the Spirit. “Conflict, disobedience or distraction of any kind diminishes the influence of the Holy Ghost,” Elder Gilbert warned.

At the same time, behaviors such as humility, prayer, writing down thoughts and following through on impressions can enhance the direction of the Spirit.

“Preach My Gospel” teaches that as individuals seek and act on promptings, the Holy Ghost will magnify their abilities and service to far exceed what they can do on their own.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert is photographed as a young adult with his mission leaders, Doug and Michi Matsumori. Elder Gilbert served in the Japan Kobe Mission from 1989 to 1991. | Provided by Elder Clark G. Gilbert

Preparing lifelong disciples

Learning to seek and rely on the Spirit will increase mission leaders’ impact, strengthen the effectiveness of their missionaries and inspire those they teach, said Elder Gilbert.

During the seminar, Church leaders have not just focused on having mission leaders track the next transfer’s key indicators of success. “We haven’t simply charged you with the stewardship of the mission for the next three years. No, we have charged you with developing your missionaries to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” said Elder Gilbert.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With emotion, Elder Gilbert shared about his own mission leaders, Doug and Michi Matsumori. “I would not be here today save the influence of Doug and Michi Matsumori,” he said. Elder Gilbert told new mission leaders they would have that same future impact on their own missionaries.

Elder Gilbert assured: “As you teach your missionaries to seek and rely on the Spirit, you are preparing them for lifelong discipleship. Certainly, their ability to act on the Holy Ghost will make them more effective missionaries. But this gift of the Spirit will guide their lives long after their missions conclude.”

Missionaries are learning to receive spiritual direction that will guide and protect them as they begin to date and marry, as they become future leaders of the Church and as they become mothers and fathers. “You are preparing them to know truth and avoid the deceptions that are so common in our day. Presidents and Sisters, we have called you to build the very future of this Church,” said Elder Gilbert.