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Leaders & Ministry

Read summaries, see photos from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

See coverage of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, featuring messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Missionary Executive Council

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New mission leaders take notes on Thursday, June 18, 2026, during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
New mission leaders take notes on Thursday, June 18, 2026, during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 18-21, 2026. The mission leader couples will report to their mission assignments in July. Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

In January of this year, the Church News posted a list of the newly called mission leaders for 188 missions worldwide, including 55 newly created missions.

From June 18-21, most of those couples will gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, to hear counsel and instruction from each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as other members of the Missionary Executive Council, before reporting to their missions in July.

Similar to general conference, the seminar for new mission leaders has the full participation from the entire First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Christ-centered messages can be helpful to those preparing to serve missions, local leaders and all members of the Church.

At the beginning of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — who chairs the Missionary Executive Council — announced that 193 couples at this year’s seminar are from 26 countries and will serve in 64 nations. Thirteen of the couples are participating in the seminar remotely from the Brazil and Ghana MTCs.

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The seminar includes four days of instruction for newly called mission leaders, June 18-21, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Besides devotional-type meetings and discussions with Church leaders, the seminar will also include breakout sessions, panel discussions and classroom activities where the new mission leaders practice teaching with new missionaries who are training in the Provo MTC.

Church News will provide coverage of the seminar, available at TheChurchNews.com/mission-leadership-seminar.

Below is a list of articles from this year’s seminar. It will be updated throughout the four days.

Thursday, June 18

Seven members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The seminar includes four days of instruction for newly called mission leaders, June 18-21, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Six members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The seminar includes four days of instruction for newly called mission leaders, June 18-21, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt listens during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, listens during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
New mission leaders listen through headphones on Thursday, June 18, 2026, during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
New mission leaders listen on Thursday, June 18, 2026, during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 18-21, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Amy A. Wright listens during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 18, 2026.
Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, listens during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 18, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A missionary choir sings at the beginning of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
A missionary choir sings at the beginning of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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