Read summaries, see photos from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

From June 18-21, most of those couples will gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, to hear counsel and instruction from each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as other members of the Missionary Executive Council, before reporting to their missions in July.
Similar to general conference, the seminar for new mission leaders has the full participation from the entire First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Christ-centered messages can be helpful to those preparing to serve missions, local leaders and all members of the Church.
At the beginning of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — who chairs the Missionary Executive Council — announced that 193 couples at this year’s seminar are from 26 countries and will serve in 64 nations. Thirteen of the couples are participating in the seminar remotely from the Brazil and Ghana MTCs.
Besides devotional-type meetings and discussions with Church leaders, the seminar will also include breakout sessions, panel discussions and classroom activities where the new mission leaders practice teaching with new missionaries who are training in the Provo MTC.