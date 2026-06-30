President Porter and Sister Spannaus see joy, faith and love in Brazil

Over a 10-day period in June, Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, traveled and taught in several cities in Brazil.

President Porter called it a treasured experience. “What a blessing it was to feel the love of the Savior that fills the hearts of the Brazilian members,” she said.

Different members of the Brazil Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined President Porter, Sister Spannaus and Brazilian Latter-day Saints in service activities, devotionals, leadership instruction, focus groups and ministering visits from June 5-14.

“Children’s devotionals in Curitiba, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were filled with joy as children testified how they can prepare now to serve as missionaries as they share Jesus Christ’s love with others,” President Porter told the Church News. “It was a special privilege for me to have two Sister Porters teaching in one devotional, as my granddaughter, who is serving as a missionary in Curitiba, testified to the children of what brings her joy as a missionary.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, seated on the front row in the center, take a picture with children and parents after a children's devotional in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 13, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Spannaus said sharing time and experiences with the Saints in Brazil showed her how their testimonies are firmly grounded in their faith in Jesus Christ. She was reminded of Jeremiah’s words: “His word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones” (Jeremiah 20:9).

“Not only are they a covenant people of faith, but they also have a profound joy in life, and it is contagious,” Sister Spannaus said. “I came home with my heart full of love and gratitude to our Father in Heaven for letting me spend this precious time with them.”

The general officers also took part in service projects and saw the Church’s efforts to care for those in need — especially women and children.

Said President Porter, “We saw first-hand evidence of the light of Christ guiding the efforts of so many individuals who seek to bless their fellow man. The well-being of children was front and center as we visited the Ayrton Senna Institute (Instituto Ayrton Senna), that seeks to create more opportunities for children to develop their full potential through education.

“We also became acquainted with the work of the Agencia do Bem organization. They provide music lessons and instruments to children in disadvantaged areas."

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, left, speaks with women during a service activity in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday, June 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter and Sister Spannaus were treated to an impromptu performance by children learning to play the clarinet. Those children felt belonging and accomplishment through the encouragement of their teacher.

The Church is a partner with both important organizations that bless children.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, back row center, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, back row third from left, take a picture with chidlren learning music at Instituto Ayrton Senna in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 12, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The general officers shared laughter and built connection as they served alongside a group of women to assemble thousands of hygiene kits and children’s kits to support patients served by Hospital Erasto Gaertner and the Paranaense League for the Fight Against Cancer, a reference institution for oncological treatment in Paraná.

Said Sister Spannaus: “While our hands were busy, our hearts were open to ministering and to having meaningful conversations that filled our souls and helped us see that supporting and loving one another is inherent to our divine nature.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, front right, joins in a service activity in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday, June 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter met two women who’d each had a parent who was a patient in the hospital.

“Their hearts were tender as they knew firsthand what these small gifts of love could mean to each patient,” President Porter said.

In addition to directly benefiting patients, the project allowed participants to put Jesus Christ’s teachings into practice through service to others, explained a post from the Church’s Autossuficiência Brasil social media accounts.

Sister Spannaus also visited a children’s hospital in Salvador, where the Church donated several pieces of equipment to support clinical procedures for pediatric patients. “It was a tender moment to see the gratitude in the hearts of the directors and specialized doctors,” Sister Spannaus said.

President Porter wrote, “On our last day, seeing the Christ the Redeemer statue with His outstretched arms over the city of Rio de Janeiro reminded me so powerfully that Jesus Christ is the ‘God of the whole earth’ (3 Nephi 11:14) whose ‘arm of mercy is extended towards’ all of God’s children (see Jacob 6:5). We felt His pure love in Brazil.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, takes a picture with two children in Brazil, Saturday, June 13, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this aerial image taken with a drone, the Christ the Redeemer statue stands above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. | Lucas Dumphreys, Associated Press

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