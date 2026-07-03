Learn about the new leaders of the new Port Moresby Papua New Guinea, Port Vila Vanuatu temples

Construction work continues on the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple in May 2025.

The following new temple presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency.

P. Mark Peteru and Ruta Peteru, who will serve as president and matron of the new Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple. They will begin their service when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Peresia Mark Peteru and Ruta Luafatasaga Peteru, Popondetta Ward, Sydney Australia Hebersham Stake, called as president and matron of the new Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple. Brother Peteru is a temple sealer and former Area Seventy, Papua New Guinea Lae Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Iese Uele Peteru and Maria Kalameli Schmidt.

Sister Peteru is an area organization adviser and temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Moto’otua, Samoa, to Ieremia Luafatasaga Kalapu and Fiaseu Vaimaa Matauti Sofa’i.

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Robert H. Simpson and Jinny Simpson, who will serve as president and matron of the new Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert Harry Simpson and Jinny Atele Beatrice Poutoa Simpson, Wattle Grove Ward, Liverpool Australia Stake, called as president and matron of the new Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. Elder Simpson is an Area Seventy and a former Ghana Accra West Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, to Herbert John Archibald Simpson and Joan Florence Kittelty Simpson.

Sister Simpson is a youth adviser and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Moto’otua, Upolu, Samoa, to Simi Poutoa and Lele Annette Ahmu Poutoa.