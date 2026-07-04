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Leaders & Ministry

Video: Elder Rasband celebrates liberty, love and religious freedom in the U.S.

Commemorating the country’s 250th birthday, Elder Rasband says that ‘this promised land is a stepping stone to life eternal ... if we live faithfully’ in a new Church News video

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Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Joel Randall
By Joel Randall

Speaking on the week of the United States’ 250th birthday, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked, “If religion is not there to help with shaping character and mediating hard times, who will be?”

Elder Rasband was the keynote speaker in the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28.

In a new Church News video titled “Elder Rasband Speaks at Freedom Festival,” the Apostle celebrates liberty, love and religious freedom in the U.S.

“This promised land is a stepping stone to life eternal, to the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ — if we live faithfully. That is why it is called the promised land. That is why we love our country. That is why we love our Lord and Savior.”

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