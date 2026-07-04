Video: Elder Rasband celebrates liberty, love and religious freedom in the U.S.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Speaking on the week of the United States’ 250th birthday, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked, “If religion is not there to help with shaping character and mediating hard times, who will be?”

Elder Rasband was the keynote speaker in the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28.

In a new Church News video titled “Elder Rasband Speaks at Freedom Festival,” the Apostle celebrates liberty, love and religious freedom in the U.S.

“This promised land is a stepping stone to life eternal, to the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ — if we live faithfully. That is why it is called the promised land. That is why we love our country. That is why we love our Lord and Savior.”