Learn about 2 new, 22 reorganized stake presidencies around the world — from Mexico to Mozambique

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The Pocatello Idaho West Stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pocatello, Idaho, is pictured on May 26, 2026.

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The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Botucatu Brazil District. The Bauru Brazil Jardim Santana Stake, which consists of the Bela Vista, Jardim Santana, Jaú, Marechal Rondon and Pederneiras wards and the São Manuel Branch, was organized by Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Moroni Costa, an Area Seventy.

BAURU BRAZIL JARDIM SANTANA STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Lucas Estevão de Lima, 34, Prefeitura Municipal de Bauru maintenance technician; wife, Rutsauska Teresa Ormachea Sosa. Counselors — Bruno da Cunha Felipe, 39; wife, Desirée Caroline Leite Felipe. Gerson Ferreira de Carvalho Jr., 42; wife, Karen Letícia Pereira Carvalho.

A new stake has been created from the Guanajuato México District. The León México Aeropuerto Stake, which consists of the Guanajuato, Las Torres, Olímpica, Parque del Sur and Silao wards, was organized by Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Francisco Villanueva Rojas, an Area Seventy.

LEÓN MÉXICO AEROPUERTO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Hugo Alfaro Zúñiga, 32, Materias Plásticas y Elastómeros de México maintenance technician; wife, Dulce Belen de Alfaro Flores. Counselors — Jared Dominguez Granados, 39; wife, Kenia Castro Carbajal. Pablo Ivan Ochoa Lopez, 41, self-employed business owner; wife, Beatriz Aidee Majalca Medina.

Reorganized stakes

ANTIOCH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Devin Robert Blodgett, 43, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC co-founder and managing partner; succeeding Joseph Robert Daynes; wife, Kimberly Jean Elkins Blodgett. Counselors — Aaron Paul Brown, 62, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory computer scientist; wife, Shelley Arnold Brown. Monte Marcel Moser, 57, Antioch Toyota director; wife, Randi Lyn Autentico Moser.

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Lordelos João de Almeida, 37, Ascending APE Lda account manager; succeeding Solomon Malidadi; wife, Dálica Aster Lencastre Notice de Almeida. Counselors — Vilário Rafael Uaquene, 49, MCIL IT specialist; wife, Ester Alice Casaco Uaquene. Joaquim Guirengane Bata, 55, Ministry of Education professor; wife, Elsa de Oliveira Felimone Guilundo.

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE MANGA STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Fernando Carlos Lino, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project manager; succeeding Mario Bernardo Pumbumua; wife, Cleide Da Gloria João De Sousa Lopes. Counselors — Paulo Joaquim Jofrice Chave, 31, self-employed store owner; wife, Chanaze Maria Portugal António Mulape Chave. Agostinho José Sozinho Birissau, 42, Hauk Auto professional driver; wife, Julieta Abílio Afonso Birissau.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA IKPOKPAN STAKE: (March 1, 2026) President — Ikponmwosa Igbinobaro, 35, Omoetin Multilinks Services manager; succeeding Charles Ogieva Evbuomwan; wife, Jessica Edoghogho Etisi Igbinobaro. Counselors — Monday Ogbomo, 45, Besley Techno Resources managing director; wife, Blessing Agholor Ogbomo. Lucky Ugbolu, 56; wife, Imuwahen Bridget Asoa Ugbolu.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA NEW BENIN STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Christian Uwagbamen Idemudia, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinator; succeeding Osaretin Friday Owie; wife, Jennifer Omosefe Igbinoba Idemudia. Counselors — Oseremen Ogbebor, 38; wife, Amenaghawon Bamawo Ogbebor. Friday Kelly Bori, 35; wife, Osatohanmwen Ekhueorohan Bori.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA UZEBU STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Christian Jete Oye, 43, Nichmoson Pharmacy Ltd. sales marketing manager; succeeding Samson Osariemen Eguavoen; wife, Imeh Glory Oye. Counselors — Afam Raphael Olinke, 48, Olinki Wilinki Resources business manager; wife, Isioma Ukah-Nwajei Olinke. Victor Aluoture Obruche, 48, Obezz Global Resource Co. managing director; wife, Sonia Ehimen Ekeoba Obruche.

BRIDGELAND TEXAS STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — John Thomas Bell, 46, Jarrar and Co. chief financial officer; succeeding Scott H. Welch; wife, Isabel Maria Martinez Gutierrez Bell. Counselors — Christopher Scott Crawford, 53, Zayla Partners founder and CEO; wife, Sarah Maureen Pack Crawford. Michael Scott Keyser, 53, Soren Transport Inc. owner; wife, Maryam Kay Smith Keyser.

CANDON PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Jaime Dacca Abainza, 48; succeeding Dante de Guzman Dacquel; wife, Janette Arboleda Viloria Abainza. Counselors — Joel Duot Cambe, 46, EFI Auto Parts & Services manager and owner; wife, Melody De Leon Nimes Cambe. Lixter Palacio Costales, 43, self-employed electronics technician; wife, Mary Fe Ulibas Costales.

CASPER WYOMING STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Lucas Alan Hardy, 53, oral surgeon; succeeding Brandon Vern Smith; wife, Kimberly Ann Copelan Hardy. Counselors — Robert Karl Jorgensen, 41, Red Dog Media software engineer; wife, Matney Jean Smathers Jorgensen. Todd Christian Olsen, 59, My Hearing Centers hearing instrument specialist; wife, Danielle Ingram Olsen.

COLONIA JUÁREZ MÉXICO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Angel Guillermo Orozco, 53, Korima Ona & Korima Global Foods principal; succeeding Jon Dana Call; wife, Sucil Saunders Santana. Counselors — Jesus Yoshida Ramos, 41; wife, Jaen Yoshida. Angel Trujillo Sainz, 53; wife, Rosa de Trujillo Rodriguez.

DENTON TEXAS STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Michael Andrew Cochran, 53, Analog Devices Inc. customer operations manager; succeeding Calvin Griffin; wife, Ronalee Wright Cochran. Counselors — Brian Sherwood Holman, 66, City of Lewisville judge; wife, Stacy Lee Ragsdale Holman. Kevin Dale Stewart, 47, Red River Family Dental owner and doctor; wife, Stephanie Enright Stewart.

FAYETTEVILLE NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Sherman Thomas Clipp Jr., 62, City of Fayetteville director of human resources; succeeding Jeffrey William Quick; wife, Christine Gilbert Clipp. Counselors — Zachary David Swavely, 46, Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare engineer; wife, Kaylan Christine Miller Swavely. Fernando Javier Rentas-Pedrogo, 52, Collins Aerospace principal design engineer; wife, Glorimar del Carmen Ramirez-Quiñones.

HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Bryan Robert Kariya, 39, dentist; succeeding Jeffrey Blake Cazier; wife, Samantha May Workman Kariya. Counselors — Christian Michael Pollastro, 49, OCI Alabama LLC vice president of manufacturing; wife, Cammie Lynn Peacock Pollastro. Rodney Lyle Roberts Jr., 47, The Boeing Company manager; wife, Debra Michelle Ziegler Roberts.

MATAMOROS MÉXICO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Abraham Lastra Guzman, 36; succeeding Emmanuel Garcia Garcia; wife, Beatriz Adriana Vega Rosales. Counselors — Jesus Alberto Sanchez Anzelmetti, 45, Apex subcontractor; wife, Alejandra de Sanchez Garcia. Hector Fidel Hernandez Aguilar, 47, Aptiv production and logistics manager; wife, Ruth Maza Gonzalez.

NEUQUÉN ARGENTINA WEST STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Daniel Carlos Palermo, 44, Santa Cruz O&G administrative manager; succeeding Marcos Dardo Sanchez; wife, Cinthia Abigail Romano. Counselors — Ariel Gustavo Catalán, 44, Clear Petroleum laboratory technician; wife, Adriela Noemi Cunningham. Ricardo Ernesto Maimo, 59; wife, Sandra Elizabeth Maimo.

ORLANDO FLORIDA SOUTH STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Jared David Remington, 52, Code RE Partners managing partner; succeeding Kurt Friedrich Scherer; wife, Michelle Diane Crapo Remington. Counselors — George Amyradakis, 48, obstetrician and gynecologist; wife, Daiana Gonzalez Nunez Amyradakis. Jay Ryan Salmon, 41, radiologist; wife, Stacy Marie Graham Salmon.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 3RD STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Eric Charles Anderson, 60, North Wind Group director of contracts; succeeding Robert John Garrett; wife, Angela Lynn Giles Anderson. Counselors — Kyle Blaine Oswald, 62, Idaho National Laboratory senior engineer and scientist; wife, Wendy Mickelsen Oswald. Manuel Juan Carvajal, 58, Wada Farms international sales and marketing; wife, Trisha Lee Cook Carvajal.

RUASHI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Gaston Mbayo Ngoy, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility management mechanic; succeeding Kasense Kazadi; wife, Wa Kibawa Bibiche Mukalayi. Counselors — Emmanuel Lumbala Lufu, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission facilities supervisor; wife, Lumbala Marline Tshiela. Mulongo Fernand Kyungu, 47; wife, Nsamba Constance Kahela.

SAN JUAN ARGENTINA NUEVO CUYO STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Andres Ismael Tejada Sarmiento, 41, Sinec S.A. logistic buyer; succeeding Ruben Alberto Toranzo; wife, Ramona del Valle Garcia Tejada. Counselors — Facundo Nicolas Romeu, 38, Grupo Zanni S.A. production manager; wife, Camila Anahi Cifuentes Zanni Romeu. Gonzalo Nicolas Balderrama Soria, 24, San Juan National University assistant; wife, Ivana Noelia Sanchez Narvaez.

SANTA ANA EL SALVADOR MOLINO STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Jose Antonio Fuentes Posada, 49; succeeding Henry Geovanny Campos Zeceña; wife, Ercilia Mejia de Fuentes. Counselors — Leoncio Noel Rodriguez Aquino, 29; wife, Rosmery Yamileth Olivorio Ortega. Diego Alexander Rivera Blanco, 25, Almacenes Vidri de S.A. auditor; wife, Mirna Rosabel Reyes de Rivera.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL RAPOSO TAVARES STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Roger Tomas Arias, 48, BNDES supervisor; succeeding Paulo Messias de Araujo; wife, Rosiane Santiago Santos Arias. Counselors — Ranaldo Oliveira Souza, 41, Vibropac mechanical technician; wife, Fabiana Rosa Chaves Souza. Marcos Antonio da Costa, 53; wife, Franceli de Fatima Lopes Costa.

STUTTGART GERMANY STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Jackson Dean Heslop, 48, Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH vice president of customer service; succeeding Oliver Dobin; wife, Sabine Marie Weber Heslop. Counselors — Sven Apel, 51, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Heidi Joy Martin Apel. Patrick Andreas Cyron, 38, Universität Stuttgart research associate; wife, Jennifer Simone Rakow Cyron.