In a July 5, 2026, Facebook post, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared the importance of religious freedom, specifically for women, and that the liberty allows for everyone to live "conscientious, moral lives."

Apostles and Church leaders taught about the Ten Commandments, testified of the love of Christ and celebrated America’s Independence Day this week in various posts on social media.

Read about what they shared below.

Posting for America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 5, Relief Society Genera President Camille N. Johnson stated the importance of robust religious freedom, specifically for women.

“If ordinary women are to accomplish their unique daily peacemaking roles, they themselves need to be inspired, nurtured, healed, empowered and taught about their divine potential,” she wrote.

In another July 5 post, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip from a 2025 address to BYU–Idaho students in which he held up a page of the original manuscript of the Book of Mormon.

“Of all the documents the Church owns, this is among the most precious.”

Addressing the relevance of the Ten Commandments, specifically to worship God above all else, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this July 9 video.

“Are we serving priorities or gods ahead of the God we profess to worship? If so, our priorities have been turned upside down by the spiritual apathy and undisciplined appetites so common in our day.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong testified of the infinite and abounding love of the Savior in this July 9 post.

“Whatever our background, whatever our past, the Lord says, ‘Come unto me, I love you, and I will bless you and heal you and make you whole.’”