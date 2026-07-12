Learn about the new presidencies of 3 new, 9 reorganized stakes — from Oregon to Côte d’Ivoire

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Pacific Palisades, California, is pictured on the day of its rededication. The meetinghouse was renovated and later rededicated Sunday, April 12, 2026, following the January 2025 California wildfires.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Beira Mozambique Inhamízua and Beira Mozambique Manga stakes. The Beira Mozambique Chamba Stake, which consists of the Campo do Povo, Chamba, Chingussura and Zona Verde wards and the Matadouro Branch, was organized by Elder Denelson Silva, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Freeman Dickie, an Area Seventy.

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE CHAMBA STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Mario Bernardo Pumbumua, 32, Desperte Africa manager; wife, Maria Domingos Manuel Massiua Pumbumua. Counselors — Joaquim Mawane, 42, Ministry of Justice Constitutional and Religious Affairs head of healthcare division; wife, Rita Oliveira Maramba. João Joaquim Chamba, 52, self-employed merchant; wife, Eulalia Albertina Da Graça Chamba.

A new stake has been created from the Cococodji Benin and Cotonou Benin stakes. The Cotonou Benin Akpakpa Stake, which consists of the Akpakpa, Avotrou, Finagnon, Jericho 1st, Jericho 2nd and Porto Novo wards and the Dowa and Gbegame branches, was organized by Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mathias N. Niambe, an Area Seventy.

COTONOU BENIN AKPAKPA STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Magellan Sena Bolade Zounmenou, 30, self-employed fitness center managing director; wife, Rhodaline Naa Ayeley Okine. Counselors — Abdel Aziz Biaou, 46; wife, Obafemi Owoyele Faïchatou Monsia Biaou. Norbert Dangnisso, 60, CGTB auto body welder; wife, Fallilath Alledji Dangnisso.

A new stake has been created from the Jacksonville Florida South and Jacksonville Florida West stakes. The St. Augustine Florida Stake, which consists of the Mill Creek, Palatka, Silverleaf, St. Augustine 1st and St. Augustine Shores wards and the Green Cove Springs Branch and St. Augustine 2nd Branch (Sign Language), was organized by Elder Hans T. Boom, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder James N. Robinson, an Area Seventy.

ST. AUGUSTINE FLORIDA STAKE: (March 29, 2026) President — Andrew Daniel Matthews, 53, CTR Lane LLC owner; wife, Sandra Baldocchi Da Costa Matthews. Counselors — Erik James Froehlich, 57; wife, Juliann Merz Froehlich. Kyle David Santillan, 32, DaVita regional director of operations; wife, Emily Ann Woods Santillan.

Reorganized stakes

BANGOR MAINE STAKE: (March 29, 2026) President — Sean Charles Thomas, 50, TMATT Tax and Financial financial adviser; succeeding Hans Samuel Peterson; wife, Megan Leigh Stinson Thomas. Counselors — John David Gerhauser, 47, dentist; wife, Ashley Lynette Bagley Gerhauser. Bradford Gregory Dalton, 42, Jackson Laboratory global logistics program manager; wife, Tanja Ayn Jensen Dalton.

EPHRAIM UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Jeffery McLoyd Ericksen, 53, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple recorder; succeeding Craig Daniel Clark; wife, Annette Williams Ericksen. Counselors — Robert Shayne Thompson, 53, CentraCom voice manager; wife, Natalie Kaye Cox Thompson. Paul Robert Applegarth, 54, Wasatch Academy chief financial officer; wife, Kathryn Marie Stevens Applegarth.

KUMAMOTO JAPAN STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Yuki Tashiro, 47; succeeding Taizo Takahashi; wife, Shiho Tashiro. Counselors — Kiichi Ishimine, 39, Kenko Kyodo Pharma supervising pharmacist; wife, Jurika Ishimine. Masao Matsuyama, 41, Meister Engineering employee; wife, Sanae Matsuyama.

LEBANON OREGON STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — David Lawrence Blunck, 45, Oregon State University professor; succeeding Lee Raymond Weber; wife, Sheri Sanders Blunck. Counselors — Aaron Don Martineau, 55, General Communications Inc. estimating engineer; wife, Michelle Cowan Martineau. Kacey Doyle Duncan, 48, Cascade Residential Care owner; wife, Janica Reid Duncan.

PLEASANT GROVE UTAH GARDEN STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Steven Christopher Kolb, 40, Digicert director of procurement operations; succeeding Brian Wayne Morgan; wife, Jennifer Stevens Kolb. Counselors — Mario Roberto Felix, 48, allucent.io director of sales; wife, Shannon Sorensen Felix. Bruno Antonio de Oliveira, 48, Prime General Services of Utah Inc. founder and president; wife, Vanessa Gisela Gamba de Oliveira.

PELOTAS BRAZIL WEST STAKE: (March 8, 2026) President — Jackes Wagner Teixeira de Godoi, 38, medical clinic co-owner; succeeding Luciano Martins de Souza; wife, Graciele Schaun Dos Santos de Godoi. Counselors — Fillipe Barneche Pinto Pires, 43, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Tatiana Rochedo Da Silva Barneche. João Filipe Heidrich Saraiva, 27; wife, Juliana França Pereira Saraiva.

TRUJILLO PERÚ CENTRAL STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Varon Elio Alcazaba Campos, 55; succeeding Carlos Javier Rodriguez Saldaña; wife, Olga Verioshka de Alcazaba Egusquiza. Counselors — Rene Abel Blas Baca, 57; wife, Maria Emperatriz Vidal Rivero de Blas. Carlos Enrique Sanchez Campos, 54; wife, Delly Roxana de Sanchez Becerra.

TRUJILLO PERÚ PRIMAVERA STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Reyme Williams Pino León, 35, Dimash E.I.R.L. general manager; succeeding Julio Romillet Pantigoso Flores; wife, Xiomayra Belén de Pino Trigoso. Counselors — Jorge Luis Espino Benites, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints custodial supervisor; wife, Monica Yobani de Espino Caicedo. Henry Quijandria Bracamonte, 35, Universidad Católica de Trujillo head of infrastructure and equipment; wife, Windhy Andrea de Quijandria Torres.

YAMOUSSOUKRO COTE D’IVOIRE STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Gouda Dizault Junior Djedje, 40, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Assepo Jean Rostand Kouadjo; wife, Elodie Loua. Counselors — Bayoro Christian Anthony Igbo, 36, self-employed business owner; wife, Sigui Jeannette Tieffing Igbo. Kablan Ange Maviny Coulibaly, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary training center teacher; wife, Sheila Animah Kwakye Maviny.