New stake created in Mozambique, 17 reorganized presidencies worldwide

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The original meetinghouse for the Deaf community in Ogden, Utah, is pictured on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

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The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Nampula Mozambique stake. The Nampula Mozambique Mutauanha Stake, which consists of the Muatala, Murrapaniua, Mutauanha, Namaita and Substação wards and the Luaha Branch, was organized by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Amândio A. Feijó, an Area Seventy.

NAMPULA MOZAMBIQUE MUTAUANHA STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Dionísio Pedro, 34, Ministry of Education Portuguese language teacher; wife, Mafalda Manuel de Sousa Pedro. Counselors — Amade Raimundo Muipa, 39, Ministry of Justice operations technician; wife, Leonora Daniel Braimo Muipa. Helio dos Santos Nihoria, 33; wife, Finalda Ernesto Julião Nihoria.

Reorganized stakes

APPLETON WISCONSIN STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Ryan Blaine Cropper, 51, Organic Valley vice president of strategic supply chain and Refined Harmony CEO; succeeding Nathan Daryl Munson; wife, Angela Clarke Cropper. Counselors — David Matthew Heap, 52, Mercury Marine engineering manager; wife, Jamie Sue Terry Heap. Scott Dale Horton, 64, United BioSource senior statistical programmer; wife, Debra Kaye Gould Horton.

BELLEVUE WASHINGTON SOUTH STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Wright Arnold Noel, 59, Carson & Noel PLLC partner; succeeding Jason Christopher Penrose Jarman; wife, Carole Romney Noel. Counselors — Orion Burton Wells, 46, family medicine physician; wife, Monika Kasina Wells. Joel Gary Hammer, 57, Protiviti managing director; wife, Natalie Judy Hammer.

BINALBAGAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Joemar Zamora Servano, 34; succeeding Thelmo Placer Navarra; wife, Bianca Camille Echon Servano. Counselors — Joemarie Ababao Onlayao, 52, self-employed tricycle driver; wife, Joan Huelar Sumagaysay Onlayao. James Bigno Sabisol, 40; wife, Sheryl Calopez Gallego Sabisol.

DRIGGS IDAHO STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Benjamin Arthur Kearsley, 50, Absolute Foam Insulation and Kearsley Trees owner; succeeding Stanton Lee Marshall; wife, Shaylee Lafon Christiansen Kearsley. Counselors — Jeffrey Burdette Jordan, 48, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary principal; wife, Anna Rae Haynie Jordan. Jason Ray Berezay, 52, HUB Intl. account executive; wife, Julianne Genzer Berezay.

EL DORADO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Jonathan Maurice Bliss, 51, Home Health & Hospice investor and operator; succeeding Troy Allen Bair; wife, Kiersten Lee Tice Bliss. Counselors — Corbin James Weatherby, 36, Weston & Tuttle Wealth Advisors owner and managing principal; wife, Alexis Brooke Tuttle Weatherby. Jonathan William Watt, 46, self-employed family business partner; wife, Merry Elizabeth Smith Watt.

LIMA PERÚ VILLA SALVADOR STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Juan José Gutierrez Diaz, 39, Camiones Chinos Peru S.A.C. logistics manager; succeeding Martin Roberto Tello Sotil; wife, Adriana del Carmen de Gutierrez Vargas. Counselors — Brián Yonathan Montero Vicente, 40; wife, Jayne Ruth de Montero Salazar. Esteban Alberto Zapata Garcia, 32, financial analyst; wife, Maricielo Salvador Padilla.

MENDOZA ARGENTINA STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Carlos Diego Sanchez, 49, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple facilities manager; succeeding Juan Jose Naccarato; wife, Noelia Soledad Sanchez. Counselors — Carlos Franco Murua Quinteros, 33; wife, Lorena Paola Murua. Damián Emiliano Vergara Moysés, 34, Renaissance Space Labs LTD business partner; wife, Gisleine Yoseli Luna Linares.

NAMPULA MOZAMBIQUE STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Pedro Gutai Filipe Casaco, 56, Ministry of Education technician and supervisor; succeeding Dionísio Pedro; wife, Angélica Issufo Saíde Casaco. Counselors — Sidónio Elídio João Comboio, 33, maintenance technician; wife, Elsa Andre. Acacio Rodolfo Cassiano Pedro, 32; wife, Kimilda Da Silva Pedro.

OGDEN UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Jonathan Paul Butt, 49, Better Being Co. vice president of quality; succeeding Kenneth Deon Hahn; wife, Nanette White Butt. Counselors — Timothy Andrew McCall, 61, perfusionist; wife, Sharon Vaughan McCall. Matthew Tyler DeGroot, 54, Hill Air Force Base chief of logistics; wife, Laurel Emily Castle DeGroot.

OSHAWA ONTARIO STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Carlos Alfonso Hernández Bonilla, 47, Kawartha Health Group doctor of chiropractic and owner; succeeding Alex Iain Walcer; wife, Erica Shannon Bowley Hernández. Counselors — Steven George Ernstberger, 58, Bell Canada manager; wife, Sharena Thelen Harris Ernstberger. David Cain, 49, Lenbrook Industries Ltd. executive vice president and chief operating officer; wife, Michelle Ann Eggers Cain.

SAN LEANDRO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Brock Travis Weaver, 40, The Clorox Co. associate director of project management; succeeding Charles Frederick Harlow; wife, Katherine Rachel Wride Weaver. Counselors — David Gordon Passey, 59, San Mateo County Emergency Management preparedness manager; wife, Natalie Elizabeth Penrod Passey. Said Arnoldo Mejia Zapata, 44, DAS Systems chief technical officer; wife, Evelyn Frinee Mejia Zea.

SAVAII SAMOA PU’APU’A STAKE: (March 15, 2026) President — Mataiasi Saua, 50, Air New Zealand Limited aircraft engineer; succeeding Unasa Fetauai Tiatia; wife, Moesavili Nanai Saua. Counselors — Ulafuiono Siaosi Nanai, 57; wife, Vanila Faliga Nanai. Taioalo Tuiala, 56; wife, Evaga Elisara Luteru Tuiala.

SINGAPORE STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Christian Yawei Hsieh, 51, CAMP Investment Technologies managing director; succeeding Jean-Luc Butel; wife, Ming Shiang Lee Hsieh. Counselors — Wei Sern Paul Chan, 45, Supreme Court of Singapore district judge; wife, Pei Jun Jermaine Chua. Steven John Lesser, 58; wife, Danielle Elaine Lukins Lesser.

THOUSAND OAKS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Weston Warner Whitman, 48, Whitman Peterson co-managing partner and co-founder; succeeding Lee Daniel Mackay; wife, Nicole Kristen Livermore Whitman. Counselors — Mark Allen Zeedik, 56, Blue Shield of California director of specialty sales; wife, Kathrine Andrea Zierenberg Zeedik. Nathan Judd Lytle, 54, Global Payments sales and partnership leader; wife, Carrie Jane Bluth Lytle.

VERNON BRITISH COLUMBIA STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Bradley Mark Bishop, 47, certified prosthodontics specialist; succeeding Melvin Shayne Olsen; wife, Tilane Janice Lawlor Bishop. Counselors — Bryce Edward Hilsmann, 56; wife, Norma Gail Stacey Hilsmann. Russel Craig McCue, 49, TELUS Communications risk manager; wife, Jennifer Anne Jensen McCue.

VINEYARD UTAH GROVE PARK STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Brent Joseph Wirig, 40, Linktree Pty. Ltd. general counsel; succeeding Andrew Ebo Dadson; wife, Katie Ann Millar Wirig. Counselors — Shay H Hope, 50; wife, Misty Leigh Ann Clark Hope. Wade Harrison Brown, 44, JobNimbus vice president of business development; wife, Melissa Bushnell Brown.

WENATCHEE WASHINGTON STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Matthew David Lindsay, 46, Tveten Dental Care operations manager; succeeding Brandon J Child; wife, Ellen Marie Summers Lindsay. Counselors — Kevin Paul Nygard, 44, endodontist; wife, Kerrie Amber Folsom Nygard. Jeromy David Riggs, 45, Sunnyslope Insurance crop insurance account manager; wife, Melinda Wamsley Riggs.