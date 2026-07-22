Outgoing Primary general presidency reflects on growing children’s discipleship

The Primary general presidency: President Susan H. Porter, center, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right.

On Aug. 1, a new Primary general presidency will begin serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Rosemary K. Chibota and her counselors, Sister Nina M. Garfield and Sister Theresa A. Collins, were sustained in April 2026 general conference.

As current Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, prepare to conclude their service, they reflected on all that they have learned and experienced in an interview with the Church News.

President Porter said as they began their service as a presidency four years ago, they wanted to follow Jesus Christ’s example in how He viewed children and ministered to them and what He invited them to do.

They studied 3 Nephi, when the resurrected Savior visited the people on the American continent. He testified of who He was, and then invited them to feel the marks in His hands and on His side and then to bear record.

This invitation included children, President Porter said. “We have used those scriptures in 3 Nephi 11 over and over again, as we wanted to invite children to have a personal experience with the Savior.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, speak to the Church News on Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Growing discipleship of Jesus Christ

The presidency has emphasized that baptized and confirmed children are members of the Church, and thus can and should participate more fully in Church meetings.

President Porter used the analogy that in the body of Christ, children are the toes of the foot — not just giving balance but propelling the body forward.

The presidency explained as children are given opportunities to lead and participate in the home, in Primary and in sacrament meeting, their testimonies and discipleship of Jesus Christ can grow.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, takes a picture with two children in Brazil, Saturday, June 13, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In children’s devotionals around the world, children conducted meetings, led music, sang in choirs and played the piano. The general officers taught through music and the scriptures and invited children to share what they could do to participate in the work of salvation and exaltation.

Sister Wright said: “They are taught gospel principles. They teach one another of what they can do to follow Jesus. And then they go and do — they arise and go forth.”

Children have also planned, invited and served in annual service activities around the world. These efforts have grown from children’s natural talents and desires to serve others, Sister Browning said. “It is just a fantastic opportunity to watch them really grow in their discipleship.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, stands at the pulpit with a Primary child during a devotional for Primary children in Breda, Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2025. | Provided by Sister Amy A. Wright

Primary music grows discipleship by teaching children the doctrine and plants the songs deeply into their hearts and minds. The new hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church,” has placed children’s songs next to the other hymns. As children’s songs are sung in sacrament meeting, more children are singing and doing so joyfully, President Porter said.

Serving on councils

Each member of the Primary general presidency — as well as the Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies — sits on executive councils of the Church.

“Councils in the Church aren’t about our professional experience on this topic, but that we come humble before the Lord spiritually in tune and seeking to share something that He has put in our hearts,” President Porter said.

Sister Wright explained, “The Brethren want and need to hear the voice of women.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, stands at the pulpit with a Primary child in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The presidency members have served, ministered and taught, represented the Church in various capacities and met with leaders throughout the world through their assignments.

This has been an opportunity for growth, Sister Browning said. “That’s what I felt that the executive councils have allowed me to do and stretch in ways that I couldn’t have imagined before, and under the direction of prophets and apostles.”

Testimonies

In Matthew 18, the Savior teaches that all must become as little children, Sister Browning said. Serving in the presidency, “I have come to recognize how discipleship is a plan for all God’s children. … I have a greater testimony that Jesus Christ is the Light and the Light of the World, and our Savior and Redeemer.”

Sister Wright turned to Deuteronomy 2:7, which speaks of how the Lord was with the children of Israel every day, saying, “Thou hast lacked nothing.”

Said Sister Wright: “We did not walk this alone. This is His work, His glory, and it has been an absolute privilege to walk this path with these dear friends and to participate in such a miraculous and glorious work.”

From left, Primary general presidency members — Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor; President Susan H. Porter; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor — speak during BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Porter shared 3 Nephi 11:37-38, where the Savior said, “Ye must repent, and become as a little child … or ye can in nowise inherit the kingdom of God.”

“I feel profound gratitude to my Heavenly Father for the invitation to focus on, to pray for, to learn from and to teach His littlest children who can help us become as the Savior is,” President Porter said.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, speak to Church News editor Ryan Jensen on Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News