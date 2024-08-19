Primary general presidency at BYU Education Week: Developing lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor; President Susan H. Porter; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor of the Primary general presidency speak during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — When children know and love the Savior and His gospel, they naturally have a desire to lead others to Him, testified the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a BYU Education Week address on Monday, Aug. 19.

President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, gave examples of children they have met around the world who are doing this — such as a girl in Brazil who made homemade invitations for her baptism; a boy in the Caribbean who paid tithing and fast offering to show his love for God and his love for others; and children in Mexico who bore witness of the Savior’s message, ministry and mission.

The presidency then taught three principles for parents and leaders to help children become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ: Believe in Him, belong to Him and become like Him.

Audience members who are currently serving in Primary raise their hands as they listen to the Primary general presidency speak during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Believe in Him

In 3 Nephi 11:13-15, the Nephites came forward to the Savior to see with their eyes and feel with their hands. Sister Wright said when children come to Primary, it is essential that first and foremost they see and feel the love of Jesus Christ.

Sister Wright’s soccer-playing niece told her that sometimes the Holy Ghost feels like a rush of adrenaline. Another young woman who loves to surf said the Holy Ghost feels like a warm wave washing over her body. And Sister Wright’s youngest son — who is academic and analytical — said the Holy Ghost speaks to him in a matter of fact, orderly kind of way.

“It is essential that we help children understand how the Holy Ghost speaks individually, uniquely to them in a way in which they can understand,” Sister Wright said.

Sister Wright said while singing with the children, Primary leaders can pause, identify the principle and ask the children what they are feeling.

“As they share, you may want to emphasize how the Holy Ghost speaks and confirms truth to all of us in different ways in which we personally can understand,” Sister Wright said.

She said it is a sacred privilege to help children establish foundational patterns of lifelong discipleship.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Belong to Him

Sister Browning invited parents and leaders to use the resources in the appendices of the “Come, Follow Me” manual to help prepare children for priesthood ordinances that bind them in belonging to Jesus Christ.

Appendix A provides ideas for families, while Primary teachers can use Appendix B on the months that have a fifth Sunday and incorporate the principles into the weekly “Come, Follow Me” lessons.

Sister Browning said when children are baptized, they make a covenant with God, become members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and part of the body of Christ — and every part of the body is necessary.

“Children have a place in God’s Church, and we can help them know that there is a place for them here,” she said.

Sister Browning said as bishops spend time in Primary, they will develop a relationship with the children as those children grow into the youth program.

Primary day camps and activities are opportunities to foster unity and belonging as well — where children can plan and participate in the work of salvation and exaltation.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Become like Him

President Porter said on any given Sunday around the world, some of “the most open and pure investigators” of the gospel of Jesus Christ are gathered in Primary.

“When we teach them with love and by the spirit, the gospel of Jesus Christ can go straight into their hearts and minds with no barriers. Children are open, ready to be taught and become like Jesus,” President Porter said.

In the Children and Youth program, leaders and parents can support children in setting goals that are focused on growth, not perfection: “Help them recognize how they are growing and becoming more like Jesus.”

President Porter has seen baptized Primary children give talks in their wards and at stake conferences, conduct choirs and give prayers. The General Handbook explains that children can speak and pray in sacrament meeting.

In Primary, older children can learn names and greet other children, they can play prelude music, they can sit with younger children during singing time, or help a member of the presidency who is conducting the meeting.

“We can help our baptized children, who are confirmed members of the Church, live their baptismal covenant and become disciples of Jesus Christ as we invite them to speak and serve in the Church,” she said.

The presidency concluded by emphasizing that as children believe in Christ, know they belong to Him and His Church and are supported as they become like Him, they will desire to become His disciples and lead others to Him.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News