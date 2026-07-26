Learn about members of 3 new, 16 reorganized stake presidencies — from Argentina to Zimbabwe

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The Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, is pictured on the day of its dedication, Saturday, April 11, 2026. The chapel serves the Bela Vista Ward and Zona Lima Branch in the Praia Cape Verde Stake.

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New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Enugu Nigeria Stake. The Enugu Nigeria North Stake, which consists of the Abakpa, New Haven, Trans Ekulu 1st and Trans Ekulu 2nd wards and the Emene, Nike Lake and Ugboezeji branches, was organized by Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel A. Abeo, an Area Seventy.

ENUGU NIGERIA NORTH STAKE: (July 5, 2026) President — Lawrence Ndubisi Anunta, 40, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute instructor; wife, Sifon Udo Umoren Anunta. Counselors — Gabriel Ekpenyong Dominic, 42, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Hannah Ekaete Dominic. Michael Efosa Aiwerioghene, 57, self-employed managing director; wife, Sussana Nneka Ugwu Aiwerioghene.

A new stake has been created from the Harare Zimbabwe Marimba Park and Harare Zimbabwe stakes. The Harare Zimbabwe Kuwadzana Stake, which consists of the Kuwadzana 1st, Kuwadzana 2nd, Kuwadzana 3rd, Kuwadzana 4th, Mufakose 2nd and Warren Park wards and the Norton and Whitecliff branches, was organized by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sawman Machakaire, an Area Seventy.

HARARE ZIMBABWE KUWADZANA STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Armstrong Mangwana, 33, Cannon Motors sales manager; wife, Mirirai Hildah Mangwana. Counselors — Gordon Majoni, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple laundry supervisor; wife, Pamela Majoni. Kefas Musiiwa, 31, self-employed managing director; wife, Margareth Zaka Musiiwa.

A new stake has been created from the Durham North Carolina and Greensboro North Carolina stakes. The Mebane North Carolina Stake, which consists of the Caswell, Elon, Hillsborough, Lake Mackintosh and Mebane wards and the Burlington (Spanish) and Roxboro branches, was organized by Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Nathan A. Craig, an Area Seventy.

MEBANE NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Scott Douglas Dyreng, 49, Duke University professor; wife, Chelsea Bagley Dyreng. Counselors — Christopher Rogan Harris, 43, Strategic Advisory Partners chief investment officer and Elon University professor; wife, Nathalie Dianne Alexandre Harris. Scott Allen Kelly, 50, Campbell University director of entrepreneurship; wife, Angela Dawn Drowns Kelly.

Reorganized stakes

ALPINE UTAH YSA STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Alan David Paulson, 52, Morgan Stanley financial adviser; succeeding Brandon Gledhill Doman; wife, Kara Larae Smith Paulson. Counselors — James Rodney Ure, 62, SSI Diagnostics regional business manager; wife, Tami Turner Ure. Erik Durham Bayles, 50, Alpine School District teacher; wife, Shanelle Paige Hammer Bayles.

ARLINGTON TEXAS STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Kelvin Gregory Bailey, 41, AccentCare senior vice president of enterprise transformation; succeeding David Mark Davies; wife, Emilee Criscell Wager Bailey. Counselors — Mack Parker Reinwand, 48, City of Denton city attorney; wife, Katy Teemant Reinwand. Andrew William Pepper, 42, Ecolab regional sales development manager; wife, Kathryn Marie Salas Pepper.

BREMERTON WASHINGTON STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — William Richard Gross, 47, West Sound Capital Group and Flowers To Go Inc. CEO; succeeding Craig Robert Spangler; wife, Marie Allred Gross. Counselors — Christopher Michael Byron, 51, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard chief of staff; wife, Dianna Ruth Spivey Byron. Adam Vaughn Hyde, 44, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard project engineering planning manager; wife, Ashley Garner Hyde.

CALABAR NIGERIA STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Alexander Etuwewe, 40, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission support supervisor; succeeding Alex Egon Nkoro; wife, Juliet Eniemah Umoh Etuwewe. Counselors — Victor Bassey Egosim, 38, Egbesim Ventures managing director; wife, Nkoyo Joseph Ikot Egosim. Itoro Glory Enang, 41, self-employed CEO; wife, Fortune Ugonna Nwaogwugwu Enang-Itoro.

CARROLLTON TEXAS STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Steven Lamar Leach, 61, UT Southwestern Medical Center professor of medicine; succeeding Brian John Willey; wife, Carol Ann Barrier Leach. Counselors — Gavin Samuel Martinson, 48, Ogletree Deakins attorney; wife, Alyssa Marie Doolan Martinson. Andrew William McCracken, 42, Thomson Reuters vice president of professional services; wife, Kandyce Marie Costley McCracken.

EDMONTON ALBERTA BONNIE DOON STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Daniel Walton Cecil Closson, 47, Titan Logix Corp. embedded systems team lead; succeeding Kevin Grant Hatch; wife, Rebecca Lynne Card Closson. Counselors — Demond Blaise Foulston, 48, Blaise Spence LLP partner; wife, Chelsea Diane Christensen Foulston. Trevor Ellwood Johnston, 54, ESRM Group insurance adviser; wife, Amy Elizabeth Anderson Johnston.

GALLUP NEW MEXICO STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Gordon Thomas Merayo, 50, veterinarian; succeeding Bruce Brondon Shaheen; wife, Retha Trishell Wengert Merayo. Counselors — David Andrew Gibbons, 46, middle and high school principal; wife, Jennifer Dolores Evans Gibbons. Tyson Calvin Tanner, 45, Tanner Insurance Services owner; wife, Bethany Lee Weight Tanner.

HARRISBURG PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Robert Joe Meek, 62, Masser Family of Companies chief revenue officer; succeeding Rhett R Hintze; wife, Lynnette Violet Wilson Meek. Counselors — Jacob Allen Benrud, 42, Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Health assistant professor and faculty physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain management; wife, Joanna Joyce Hilton Benrud. Joshua Stewart Winder, 42, Penn State Health physician; wife, Shana Lyn Poulsen Winder.

HAZELWOOD MISSOURI STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Derick Robert Simmons, 34, Mayo Clinic healthcare technology consultant; succeeding Aaron Timothy Ott; wife, Virginia Sydney Hollister Simmons. Counselors — Justin Craig Palmer, 51, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Melanie Ann Hall Palmer. Joshua Shane Dustin, 43, Boeing senior manager; wife, Tifani Lyn Stewart Dustin.

MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY EAST STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Maico Erwing Fros Fros, 47, self-employed cattle rancher and SES Latam executive; succeeding Juan Pablo Cortez; wife, Ana Karen Fros. Counselors — Dario Maximiliano Nuñez Conde, 34, Óptica Suiza business owner; wife, Yessica Da Silva Duarte. Carlos Alberto Gorosito Rodriguez, 45, Óptica Holandesa director and co-owner; wife, Karina Cardozo Olmedo.

NEWBURY PARK CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Christopher Badurek, 51, RHI chief financial officer; succeeding John LeRoy Merrill; wife, Holly Forsyth Badurek. Counselors — Richard Geddes Hart, 60, Direct Recovery Associates Inc. president; wife, Jennifer Jones Hart. Michael Lindsay Muir, 60, AmeriHome Mortgage executive vice president of servicing asset management; wife, Sara Jane Ellison Muir.

OSHAWA ONTARIO STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Carlos Alfonso Hernández Bonilla, 47, Kawartha Health Group doctor of chiropractic and owner; succeeding Alex Iain Walcer; wife, Erica Shannon Bowley Hernández. Counselors — Steven George Ernstberger, 58, Bell Canada manager; wife, Sharena Thelen Harris Ernstberger. David Cain, 49, Lenbrook Industries Ltd. executive vice president and chief operating officer; wife, Michelle Ann Eggers Cain.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 8TH STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — George Douglas Edmonds, 55, Brigham Young University–Idaho professor; succeeding Brad James Rowe; wife, Michelle Renee Brown Edmonds. Counselors — Layne Harrison Kinghorn, 50, BYU–Idaho associate dean of students; wife, Lannon Jo Clayton Kinghorn. Aaron William John Simpson, 55, Good 2 Go Stores president; wife, Jennifer Christensen Simpson.

TUCUMÁN ARGENTINA STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Fernando Martin Galindez, 49, self-employed technical and commercial support; succeeding Diego Javier Quiroga; wife, Cynthia Daniela Galindez. Counselors — Sergio Daniel Acuña, 48, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Maria Delia Alvarenga. Juan Carlos Mamani, 47, La Rosa SRL administrative, finance, treasury and logistics supervisor; wife, Patricia del Carmen Cuezzo.

VANCOUVER WASHINGTON STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Gordon Joseph Thomas, 46, New World Medical senior surgical sales consultant; succeeding Stanley Matthew Bower; wife, Angela Jensen Thomas. Counselors — Berick Gibbs Smith, 56, Wacom Technology senior web developer; wife, Janae Ann Garner Smith. Sione Ammon Uyema, 45, self-employed currency trader; wife, Alana Kealohalani Tato Uyema.

WINNEBA GHANA STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Francis Adjei-Fio, 38, KAAF University technician and lecturer; succeeding Alexander Tandoh; wife, Abigail Yanda Yempew Adjei-Fio. Counselors — Jesus Nana Adzekese Konduah, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple housing supervisor; wife, Francisca Gifty Nyimfah Konduah. Richard Yawo Seglah, 30, Ghana Health Service medical laboratory scientist; wife, Mavis Kankam.