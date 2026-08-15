‘The Lord has confidence in you,’ says Utah Area president at YSA conference

Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president, speaks during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

As thousands of young single adults gathered for the Saturday morning keynote of the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, they spotted a card placed on each seat.

“Take this card, and put it in your scriptures,” said Elder Brian K. Taylor — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area — later in his keynote remarks. “Use it as a scripture marker. Use it in your leadership meetings.”

Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president, holds a card about the Utah Area vision — “Joyfully gathering Israel one by one in Christ” — during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Displayed on the card was the Utah Area vision — “Joyfully gathering Israel one by one in Christ” — with three emphases to reach that vision:

Searching after and rescuing the one, while ministering faithfully to the 99 Feasting upon the words of living prophets and the scriptures, especially the Book of Mormon — the Lord’s instrument of gathering Walking the covenant path intent on receiving — and helping others receive — eternal blessings and a greater measure of God’s power in the house of the Lord

“In each one of those three elements of the Utah Area vision,” continued Elder Taylor, “we’re drawing nearer to the Lord.”

Elder Taylor was joined by his wife, Sister Jill Taylor, as well as the other three members of the Utah Area presidency, all General Authority Seventies, and their wives: Elder John A. McCune and Sister Debbra McCune; Elder Jorge T. Becerra and Sister Debbie Becerra; and Elder Thabo Lebethoa and Sister Andronica Lebethoa.

On Aug. 15, these four couples explained how focusing on the three emphases can help believers feel closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president, right, speaks during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Also on the stage are, from left: Sister Andronica Lebethoa, Elder Thabo Lebethoa, Sister Debbie Becerra, Elder Jorge T. Becerra, Sister Debbra McCune, Elder John A. McCune and Sister Jill Taylor. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Emphasis 1: Minister to the 1

Elder McCune said that “the best way to minister to the 99 is to engage them in the work of searching after and rescuing the one. That way, we’re all involved in it together.”

Recounting an experience he had with President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Becerra said a teaching he learned from the late president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: “If you speak to the many, it creates motivation. But if you speak to the one, it creates commitment.”

Sister McCune remembers a friend inviting her to seminary as a youth — and how it made all the difference. “It was very important to me to have those invitations and to have those great examples to feel included,” she said. “I’m so grateful that people cared enough to reach out to me and invite me and encourage me and to be good examples.”

Ministering to the one means reaching out in love. “The Savior is all about love,” said Elder Lebethoa. Referencing Matthew 22:36-40, he added, “The first commandments are to love God and to love our neighbor.”

Elder Taylor encouraged: “When someone comes into your mind or your heart today, we invite you to reach out, send them a text, make a phone call, let them know that, ‘The Lord loves you.’”

Elder John A. McCune, General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Debbra McCune, read from the scriptures during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Emphasis 2: Feast upon the scriptures

Readers of the Book of Mormon are invited in 2 Nephi 31:20 to “press forward, feasting upon the word of Christ.”

The area presidency showed a video of then-Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — now second counselor in the First Presidency — speaking in April 2019 general conference.

He said: “Publication of the Book of Mormon was the signal that the gathering had begun. The Book of Mormon itself is the instrument of gathering and conversion.”

Members of the Utah Area presidency, all General Authority Seventies, and their wives read from the scriptures during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. They are, from left: Sister Andronica Lebethoa, Elder Thabo Lebethoa, Sister Debbie Becerra, Elder Jorge T. Becerra, Sister Debbra McCune, Elder John A. McCune, Sister Jill Taylor and Elder Brian K. Taylor. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

For Sister Taylor, the Book of Mormon has become “a treasured and dear friend,” she said. “It did save my life and continues to.”

Sister Lebethoa said, “It is through reading the Book of Mormon I came to know for myself that Jesus is the Christ.”

Elder Lebethoa said, “I also add my witness to the power of the Book of Mormon in helping to gather Heavenly Father’s children back to Him.”

The Book of Mormon is the tool of conversion, said Elder McCune. “I’ve never met anyone that was reading diligently from the Book of Mormon every day that ever left the covenant path. I don’t think it’s possible.”

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Andronica Lebethoa, speak during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Emphasis 3: Walk the covenant path

Sister Taylor said the covenant path brings peace. “Faith always wins over fear. So do those things that increase your faith so that you don’t have to fear. Our Heavenly Father doesn’t want us to fear but to have faith in His Son, Jesus Christ.”

And Latter-day Saints don’t need to stop at receiving the gospel for themselves; they can help others make and keep covenants as well.

“Gathering is the essence of what we do in this high and holy work,” said Elder Becerra.

Sister Becerra said that “as members of the Church, we have this wonderful opportunity to receive — and help others receive — the truth, really know what the Lord wants us to know.”

She added that although personal gospel study is meaningful, it becomes more memorable when she’s gathered with someone else, engaging in the gospel together.

As Elder Taylor concluded the keynote session, he expressed his appreciation to the YSAs for their diligence and discipleship in Christ.

“We’re in good hands,” he said. “As you lead now and into the future, we want you to know that the Lord has confidence in you. Thank you for your faithfulness. Thank you for your righteousness.”

Attendees learn about the Utah Area vision — “Joyfully gathering Israel one by one in Christ” — during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News