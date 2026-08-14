Cultivate good friendships and experiences with the Savior, Sister Spannaus says at YSA conference

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, gives a keynote address during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was about 16 years old when her family suddenly stopped attending church.

Sister Spannaus had been baptized at age 9 along with her family members into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But years later, when her family stopped attending services, Sister Spannaus was upset and confused — how could her family turn away from everything they’d taught her about Jesus Christ?

Two things made all the difference for Sister Spannaus during this difficult time: the support of her bishop, who was also her seminary teacher, and the support of her friends, who kept inviting her to and including her in meetings and activities.

“Good friends are with us in our battles, in good times and bad times,” Sister Spannaus said, continuing: “Friends rejoice with us in our successes. They celebrate with us. No envy, no competition. And of course, we love each other.”

Attendees listen as Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, gives a keynote address during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Spannaus spoke during the Friday morning keynote session of the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference on Aug. 14.

The 2026 Utah YSA conference takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15, in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake. This is the conference’s fourth year and includes messages from Church leaders, classes, service projects and a variety of activities.

Sister Spannaus’ keynote address focused on the role of good friends in staying on the covenant path.

She also emphasized that while good friendships are important in the gospel journey, ultimately each person has to cultivate and honor their own spiritual experiences.

“My friends, each experience we live molds us,” Sister Spannaus said. “It shapes who we are. It shapes our souls. Little by little, spiritual experiences help define and deepen our relationship with our God.”

‘Ye are my friends’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, gives a keynote address during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Spannaus said the Savior is a perfect friend to His followers, loving them more than they can love Him. He taught, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13) and “Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you” (John 15:14).

“He called us His friends, and we reciprocate that friendship because we love Him,” Sister Spannaus said. “And we do His will for the same reason.”

She referred to an invitation made by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. In a June 2026 video posted to his social media pages, President Christofferson asked listeners to tell the Lord that they will do what He wants them to do. As individuals do this, President Christofferson said, the Lord will reveal more of His will, and those trying to follow Him will have greater confidence, happiness and hope.

Sister Spannaus called this invitation “profound and life-changing.”

“There is always more to experience and more to learn,” she said. “Only we can put a limit on what we can learn, because our Heavenly Father is willing to give us all.”

Cultivating spiritual experiences

Attendees sing during the morning main stage session of the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Spannaus also spoke on the importance of seeking out and honoring personal spiritual experiences. Big decisions are important, she said, but individuals are largely the sum of their small, daily experiences, such as consistently praying, reading the scriptures and cultivating other good habits.

She invited young adults to write down the experiences they can’t deny — the times that taught them about God’s character, that helped transform their hearts or in which they felt guided by the Spirit.

Recognizing these experiences opens the door to having more of them, Sister Spannaus said, while allowing individuals to express their gratitude for the light they’ve already received.

Young single adults attend the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

She shared the Savior’s promise, found in John 8:31-32: “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

And though sometimes it’s tempting to dwell on past mistakes, Sister Spannaus reminded young single adults that faith always looks forward and rejoices in Christ.

“If sometimes you don’t think you deserve the blessings you are hoping for, you are not alone,” Sister Spannaus said. “But let me assure you that God loves you. His vows of mercy extend to all of the Father’s children. …

“I promise you that if you are grateful for what you have received, remain faithful to your covenants and love God above all things, you will be an instrument for advancing His work in these last days. And best of all, you will have joy in doing that.”