Learn about 2 new, 20 reorganized stake presidencies around the world

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Belvedere Chapel is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

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The following new and reorganized stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Ammon Idaho East, Ammon Idaho North and Ammon Idaho stakes. The Ammon Idaho Centennial Ranch Stake, which consists of the Ammon 14th, Ammon 16th, Ammon 18th, Ammon 20th, Black Canyon, Stone Arbor, Thunder Ridge 1st and Thunder Ridge 2nd wards, was organized by Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Stephen J. Larson, an Area Seventy.

AMMON IDAHO CENTENNIAL RANCH STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Isac Phil Simpson, 44, physician; wife, Jennifer Schiess Simpson. Counselors — Chad Adelbert Webster, 49, Idaho Fresh Produce Inc. owner; wife, Kami Elaine Larsen Webster. Steven Stanley Boyle, 43, dentist; wife, Nicole Lynn Egbert Boyle.

A new stake has been created from the Evansville Indiana, Hopkinsville Kentucky and Madison Tennessee stakes. The Bowling Green Kentucky Stake, which consists of the Bowling Green 3rd (Spanish), Bowling Green YSA, Franklin, Russellville and Scottsville branches and the Bowling Green 1st, Bowling Green 2nd, Greenville and Morgantown wards, was organized by Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder R. Wade Litchfield, an Area Seventy.

BOWLING GREEN KENTUCKY STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Kenneth Edward McCarraher, 42, Deaconess Health System regional director of specialty care; wife, Skylar Leanne Steele McCarraher. Counselors — George Legrand Alley, 71, retired; wife, Debra Sue Brown Alley. Neil Barton Ronér, 47, Logan Aluminum chief financial officer; wife, Kindra Martin Ronér.

Reorganized stakes

AMMON IDAHO NORTH STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Brian Ronald Nelson, 44, Zions Wealth Advisors wealth adviser; succeeding Christopher Michael Kunz; wife, Kasey Lee Collins Nelson. Counselors — Justin Dennis Bell, 51, dentist; wife, Kalli Geneve Young Bell. Jeffery Don Bennett, 52, self-employed ceramist; wife, Roselynn Marie Kelley Bennett.

BACOOR PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Jose Mari Fonseca Muchada, 49, FCHC Home Care co-owner, director and executive secretary; succeeding Wilfredo Escanilla Rellora; wife, Lorna Ronan Paguio Muchada. Counselors — Orlando Alberto Laruan, 43, Philippine Navy commander; wife, Chezy Jane Laum Caporal Laruan. Micko Gumba Sarical, 33, CW Global Partners NetSuite functional consultant; wife, Maria Klarizza Marina Saliba Sarical.

BATANGAS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Michael Lauta Ramilo, 33, National University adjunct college professor, United Neon Advertising Inc. head of information systems and technology integrations and Strait Solutions chief technology officer; succeeding Jon Patrick Reyes Reyes; wife, Jonalyn Rodelas Quijano Ramilo. Counselors — Sherwin Cabailo Salazar, 37, Civic Merchandising Inc. branch service head; wife, Michelle Borda Magbuhat Salazar. Reuel Joseph Cadeliña Crisanto, 34, Solara Wealth sales administrative assistant; wife, Cheene Equiz Antonio Crisanto.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA BELGRANO STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Fernando Ariel Ferreyra, 48, Suleglobal managing partner; succeeding Gustavo Federico Mernies Schweizer; wife, Alicia Maria Ferreyra. Counselors — Hector Angel Jimenez, 55, Trenes de Buenos Aires track inspector; wife, Maria Marta Rodriguez. Gonzalo Javier Ortholan, 38, Endarco S.A. financial manager; wife, Maria Ludmila Ortholan.

CANTERBURY ENGLAND STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Daniel Howell Vaughn Jones, 46, Stephen George & Partners studio director; succeeding Stefan Rossbach; wife, Michelle Saranne Ford Jones. Counselors — Jay Reuben Bartling, 52, WW Martin senior contracts manager; wife, Victoria Butcher Bartling. N’guessante Eric Yao, 45, Epic Management Ltd. senior accountant; wife, Manset Amantchi Yao.

DRESDEN GERMANY STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Christoph Jentzsch, 41, Tokenize.it CEO; succeeding Jens Kleinert; wife, Sarah Christina Heidler Jentzsch. Counselors — Daniel Menzel, 47, Omega Group CEO; wife, Sabine Gerlach Menzel. Sven Bodo Koschnicke, 43, Infineon Technologies Dresden AG & Co. KG senior staff specialist; wife, Ariane Hirsch Koschnicke.

HERRIMAN UTAH STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Spencer Frank Brown, 44, BOSS Retirement Solutions chief financial officer; succeeding Paige Michael Patterick; wife, Islay Edel Heise Brown. Counselors — Boyd Ralph Peterson, 57, Mohawk Industries sales territory manager; wife, Jammie Jo Guymon Peterson. Derek Ryan Cullimore, 46, Crucial Learning vice president of people and culture; wife, Melinda Ann Sessions Cullimore.

LEHI UTAH CANYON HILLS STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — James Bradford Tate, 52, Salt Lake Temple Celebration Committee chair; succeeding Richard Haven McCall; wife, Kelly Nicole Lorscheider Tate. Counselors — Kyle Spencer Haskell, 39, Edgehomes sales agent; wife, Kristen Michelle Vibber Haskell. Thomas LeRoy Skinner III, 53, Clerri chief compliance and operations officer; wife, Felicia Renee Rodriguez Skinner.

LIMA PERÚ LOS OLIVOS STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Florintino Alberto Romero Julca, 38, Xylem Water Solutions planning engineer; succeeding Román Jenkins Litano Montero; wife, Dennise Lisset Peña Vasquez. Counselors — Fredy Humberto Garavito Camacllanqui, 53, Credigob SAC operations manager; wife, Gaby Isabel Avalos Pino. Gabriel Dávalos Vásquez, 36, Central Consultoría media supervisor; wife, María Fernanda de Dávalos García.

LUANDA ANGOLA STAKE: (May 24, 2026) President — Hélio Baltazar Carvalho do Amaral Gourgel, 39, Maximoveis real estate consultant; succeeding Nuno Alves da Fonseca Campos; wife, Stephanie Brenda Faria Dantas do Amaral Gourgel. Counselors — António de Pina Veloso Vieira, 47, CPC África S.A. business manager and Linha de Código–Prestações de Serviço managing partner and general director; wife, Suzel De Lemos Brás da Silva Vieira. Yuri Lukeni Neto Dos Santos, 34; wife, Cristiane Lopes Miguel Dos Santos.

METEPEC MÉXICO STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Carlos Misael Fierro Nieves, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project leader; succeeding Hans Amehed Martineau Gomez; wife, Georgett Sanchez Sanchez. Counselors — Israel Sánchez González, 57; wife, Julieta de los Ángeles de Sánchez Hernández. Alan Virgilio Garcia Maldonado, 46; wife, Gabriela Gonzaga Salinas.

NORTHAMPTON ENGLAND STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Eliot Gregory Reeves, 51, IMS/Evolve operations director; succeeding Robert John Clayton; wife, Naomi Louise Carter Reeves. Counselors — David John Evans, 48, CGI IT UK Ltd. senior consultant; wife, Melody Faye Norton Evans. Ross George Kirkley, 42, MM Flowers Ltd. chief engineer; wife, Jennifer Anne Loftus Kirkley.

PHOENIX ARIZONA STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Darrell Scott Estes, 61, Scott’s Complete Auto Care owner; succeeding Steven Howard Johnston; wife, Shelly Pratt Estes. Counselors — Brandon Michael Johnston, 39, self-employed business owner; wife, Rachel Anne Turley Johnston. Juan Carlos Muro, 39, Farmers Insurance/Bristol West liability adjuster and extended handler; wife, Jessica Maldonado Sandoval Muro.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Matthew J Mills, 50, Mercury Insurance complex catastrophe claims manager; succeeding Marc Budge Smith; wife, Christine Marie Baugh Mills. Counselors — Tyler Hamnett Brown, 46, Brown & Brown attorney; wife, Kristina Louise Jones Brown. Timothy Bryant Parker, 49, Etiwanda School District teacher; wife, Lydia Elizabeth Anderson Parker.

SAN JOSÉ COSTA RICA TOYOPÁN STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Jimmy Jasin Bolaños Moreira, 49, Banco Nacional de Costa Rica marketing analyst and Fondos de Inversión de BNCR marketing designer and coordinator; succeeding Johnny Esteban Alvarado Sojo; wife, Marlyn Segura Navarro. Counselors — Daniel Armando Ventura Santos, 58, Uber driver; wife, Rosa Maria Rauda de Ventura. Carlos Fernando Arias Soto, 44, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Belli Negri Aguilar Molinari de Arias.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH GLENMOOR STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Derrick Brett Allred, 44, University of Utah Hospital & School of Medicine medical director of brain injury rehabilitation; succeeding John Albert Monson; wife, Sarah Wouden Allred. Counselors — Michael Albert Tu Rongo Kimball, 60, Puragen LLC national sales director; wife, Laura Lynn Clure Kimball. David Robert Robertson, 56, CBRE associate director; wife, Glenda Peggy Cox Robertson.

TIJUANA MÉXICO LA GLORIA STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Omar Hernandez Zuñiga, 45, Hambre de Aprender Foundation president; succeeding Hector Saul Maldonado Sanchez; wife, Angelica de Hernandez Pedroza. Counselors — Daniel Torrentera Sanchez, 35, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Adriana Mejia Garcia. Carlos Ivan Olivares Cordova, 42, Impulsora Sahuayo Mexico sales supervisor; wife, Maria del Pilar Peraza.

TAGUIG PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Joseph Lancelot Bagano Aquino, 38; succeeding Demetrio Policarpio Agudo; wife, Lara May Talimio Sagario Aquino. Counselors — Anther Amabao Capulac, 50, CalEnergy Philippines tax documentation and consultant; wife, Rachel Dianne Potente Quiles Capulac. Joffrey Navarro Nool, 45, Two Fourteen Energy Services Inc. scheduling coordinator; wife, Lilibeth Arguelles Badoles Nool.

TAYLORSVILLE UTAH HERITAGE PARK STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Jeffrey Thomas Kendall, 51, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary teacher; succeeding Wesley Paul Walker; wife, Corrine Johnson Kendall. Counselors — Jeffrey Daniel Mann, 44, State of Utah district court judge; wife, Rachelle Ann Dunford Mann. Richard Steve Guevara Jr., 60; wife, Nicolette Good Guevara.

THAMES EAST ENGLAND STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Donney Chin Leng Seow, 52, Hogan Lovells LLP global chief operating officer and chief financial officer; succeeding Jonathan James Bleakley; wife, Cynthia Sheow Wei Wong Seow. Counselors — Roger Matthew Cull Bigwood, 52, Bella Vou Limited CEO; wife, Claire Elizabeth Hill Bigwood. Taiwo Oluwusean Ilori, 36, Branded director; wife, Shantel Collette Ilori.