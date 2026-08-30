Read about 6 new, 11 reorganized stake presidencies — from Argentina to Spain

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hiram, Ohio, near the John and Elsa Johnson Home is shown on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

The following new and reorganized stake presidencies have been called to serve.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the San Lorenzo Honduras District. The Gulf of Fonseca Honduras Stake, which consists of the Guapinol, Marcovia, Monjaras, San Lorenzo 1st and San Lorenzo 2nd wards and the Buena Vista, Langue, Nacaome and Pespire branches, was organized by Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Favio M. Durán, an Area Seventy.

GULF OF FONSECA HONDURAS STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Ronald Hernan Melgar Tercero, 37, Empacadora San Lorenzo environmental management technical assistant; wife, Elia Anahy Reyes Reyes. Counselors — Jhony Missael Maldonado Reyes, 42, O&M technician; wife, Karla Suyapa Vargas Cruz de Maldonado. Rony Alejandro Martinez Marcia, 32; wife, Adriana Maria Mejia Flores.

A new stake has been created from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Ngaba Stake. The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mont Amba Stake, which consists of the Kisenso, Lemba 1st, Livulu, Mont Amba and Plateau wards and the Congelos Branch, was organized by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mees Bulang-C. Tshiband, an Area Seventy.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO MONT AMBA STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Richard Kialungila Tsiangani, 46, Le Groupe Kial Sarl CEO; wife, Kabongo Irene Tshala. Counselors — Rodin Ndjoko Nguama, 50; wife, Kombe Brigitte Yembeshe. Malemba Alain Ntumba, 35; wife, Ruth Prosperine Luvungu Ihuna.

A new stake has been created from the Granada Spain Stake. The Málaga Spain Stake, which consists of the Fuengirola, Málaga 2nd and Málaga 3rd wards and the Marbella and Torre del Mar branches, was organized by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Samuel López, an Area Seventy.

MÁLAGA SPAIN STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Manuel Gutiérrez Ramírez, 52, Supernova Souvenirs de Málaga S.L. CEO and owner; wife, Yolanda Pascual Ochoa. Counselors — Raúl Alba Serrano, 56, local government civil servant; wife, Inmaculada Ternero Anaya. Abraham Aparicio Angulo, 26, EADE assistant director of degree programs and Ultron Malaga S.L. co-CEO.

A new stake has been created from the Maputo Mozambique and Zimpeto Mozambique stakes. The Maputo Mozambique Magoanine Stake, which consists of the CMC, Magoanine, Mahotas, Matendene and Sommerschield wards and the Grande Maputo Branch, was organized by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Nuno A. Campos, an Area Seventy.

MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE MAGOANINE STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Isaias Lindo Macamo, 51, Ferragem Nhancale managing director; wife, Laurinda António Neves Macamo. Counselors — Izidro Manuel Magaia, 47, Ministry of Education school director; wife, Inocencia Luis Macamo Magaia. Hangson Gomani, 45; wife, Neusia Pedro Munguambe Gomani.

A new stake has been created from the Nsukka Nigeria District. The Nsukka Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Achara, Nru, Obollo Afor, Obollo Eke and Onuiyi wards and the Enugu-Ezike Branch, was organized by Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sunday F. Oyedeji, an Area Seventy.

NSUKKA NIGERIA STAKE: (May 24, 2026) President — Jabi Benjamin Iorliam, 42, Huawei subcontractors under MTN Nigeria field maintenance engineer; wife, Okeke Stepheine Obumnaeme Jabi. Counselors — Obiora Chinedu Odita, 47, University of Nigeria department of student affairs secretary and principal senior hall supervisor; wife, Ifeoma Patricia Ogwe Odita. Solomon Abraham Moses, 29, Dr leweanya sales manager; wife, Isabella Ada Onyeamu.

A new stake has been created from the Tartagal Argentina District. The Tartagal Argentina Stake, which consists of the Orán, Pizarro, Salvador Mazza, Tartagal and Villa Saavedra wards and the Aguaray, Colonia Santa Rosa, Embarcación, Mosconi and Pichanal branches, was organized by Elder Eduardo Gavarret, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Juan L. Orquera, an Area Seventy.

TARTAGAL ARGENTINA STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Renan Romero Gareca, 41, self-employed general manager; wife, Karina Fabiola Romero Zeballos. Counselors — Jorge Daniel Chauque, 42, Semilleria Florensa S.A. salesperson; wife, Carolina Andrea Camacho. Dante Adrian Muñoz, 45; wife, Melina Alejandra Muñoz.

Reorganized stakes

BISMARCK NORTH DAKOTA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Payton Kelby Hughes, 50, Cordova Construction owner; succeeding Steven Wayne Osmond; wife, Jennifer Anne Rae Hughes. Counselors — Michael Trent Pitcher, 52, North Dakota Attorney General assistant attorney general; wife, Amanda Susan Richards Pitcher. Kevin James McMurtrey, 43, Marathon Petroleum Corp. human resources director; wife, Laura Workman McMurtrey.

CONROE TEXAS STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Bradly S Christensen, 45, MBA Energy & Industrial contracts manager; succeeding Robert Maurice Goodman; wife, Kimberly Ann Higley Christensen. Counselors — Spencer Troy Nordgran, 54, Central Midstream vice president of engineering and operations; wife, Heather Renee Sulin Nordgran. Mark Brandon Mahana, 55, Green Pest Guys owner; wife, Elizabeth Sharon Storm Mahana.

LIPA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 28, 2026) President — Ronilo Quiatchon Mangubat, 43, ProDev Training Services subject matter expert trainer and Rowin Holdings consultant; succeeding Val Umbal Alvez; wife, Mary Angeline Casacop Go Mangubat. Counselors — Emerson Paña Laya, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints technical support representative; wife, Gisselle Labrador Laurel Laya. Julius Matinong Defacto, 35, Gabb Wireless virtual assistant customer service representative; wife, Venus Cabillada Nagutom Defacto.

MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE ZIMPETO STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Ernesto Francisco Paulino, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian program specialist; succeeding Isaias Lindo Macamo; wife, Emilia Cristina Chaimane Paulino. Counselors — Alívio Isaac Valdemiro Jopela, 42; wife, Maída Cecília Bernardo Gordhandás. Afonso Julião Majimeja, 44, U.S. embassy Maputo dispatcher; wife, Cleonice Anastáncia Budula Majimeja.

NEW YORK NEW YORK STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Loren James Thomas, 43, Pricewaterhouse-Coopers senior director; succeeding Colin Lawrence Cropper; wife, Adrienne Martin. Counselors — John Stephen Winston, 46, MRM and McCann senior vice president and group creative director; wife, Janet Elizabeth Evans Winston. David Joseph Passey, 54; wife, Deborah Ann Parish Passey.

OREM UTAH YSA 4TH STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Bradley Paul Owens, 48, Brigham Young University professor; succeeding John Byron Bingham; wife, Catherine Higginson Owens. Counselors — Charles Richard Bastian, 49, Prop Capital manager; wife, Heather Braithwaite Bastian. Shane Thomas Sullivan, 49, Everscent CEO and founder; wife, Angela Inez Pectol Sullivan.

PROVO UTAH WEST STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Lance Leslie Hansen, 47, Fairway Independent Mortgage marketing program director; succeeding Brian Kim Holman; wife, Rachel Fuhriman Hansen. Counselors — Jeffrey Randall Richins, 43; wife, Ashley Gubler Richins. Dane Don Bateman, 40; wife, Amberly Felix Bateman.

QUINCY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Robert Logan Stiles, 40, Lassen High School clinical counselor; succeeding Cal Devon Huskey; wife, Kristina Brady Stiles. Counselors — Steven Gale Thackeray, 51, Western Motor Carrier Safety Institute business manager; wife, Cynthia Kay Christenson Thackeray. Robert John Nielsen, 47, Lassen High School school administrator; wife, Tara Lorraine Divelbiss Nielsen.

SAN FRANCISCO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 22, 2026) President — Jerrymie Jusoy Luyahan, 35, City of Trento Mayor’s Office computer programmer and designate; succeeding Charles Baldonado Galgo; wife, Ruby Mae Romero Reola Luyahan. Counselors — Joselito Pagikan Graven, 47; wife, Reah Bibal Constantino Graven. Nathaniel Tuisa Razon, 41, business owner; wife, Lecie April Faune Nacional Razon.

TUPELO MISSISSIPPI STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Jacob Alan Gines, 47, Mississippi State University MLMA endowed associate professor and Method Studio associate principal; succeeding Eric Clay Stevens; wife, Audra Fern Munn Gines. Counselors — Stephen Wayne Ennis, 54, self-employed business owner; wife, Rebecca Herrington Ennis. Nathan Phillip Marx, 49, Northrop Grumman engineer; wife, Anjanette Grotepas Marx.

VERONA ITALY STAKE: (May 10, 2026) President — Fabio Gasparato, 39, Polytech S.R.L. strategic purchaser; succeeding Andrea Cordani; wife, Valeria Esposito. Counselors — Giovanni Consoli, 46, Ministry of Defense director and officer; wife, Irene Chiesurin Consoli. Michele Giovanni Adelmo Pasta, 44, Gatti Precorvi S.R.L. sales export manager; wife, Noemi Consoli.