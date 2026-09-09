‘An investment in hope’: Church donates women’s cancer screening equipment in Nicaragua

Left, Commissioner General Luis Octavio Saavedra, deputy director of the Carlos Roberto Huembes Teaching Hospital; Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Central America Area, and his wife, Sister María Eugenia Giuffra; and General Rolando Padilla, deputy director of the hospital, participate in the opening of the new women's clinic in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported the opening of a new women’s clinic at the Carlos Roberto Huembes Teaching Hospital of the Nicaraguan National Police in Managua by donating advanced screening technology designed to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages and expand access to specialized examinations, the Church’s Nicaragua Newsroom reported on Sept. 4.

The donation included a 3D digital mammography unit, a specialized ultrasound system, backup power systems and furniture — along with renovations to the hospital’s mammography, ultrasound and patient care areas. The upgrades will serve more than 36,000 women in the country.

The donation reflects a commitment by the Church to follow Jesus Christ’s example of serving, ministering and caring for others.

Left, Commissioner General Luis Octavio Saavedra, deputy director of the Carlos Roberto Huembes Teaching Hospital joins Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Central America Area, and his wife, Sister María Eugenia Giuffra, in the ribbon-cutting of a new women's clinic in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Central America Area, participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was joined by his wife, Sister Maria Eugenia Giuffra.

“Today, we celebrate much more than the delivery of equipment and the renovation of the clinic’s physical space,” he said, “we celebrate an investment in hope and in the well-being of thousands of women, who are daughters of God and an important part of His plan.”

A specialized ultrasound machine donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits inside the new women's clinic at the Carlos Roberto Huembes Teaching Hospital in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2026. The Church also donated backup power systems, furniture and facility upgrades to the hospital. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Commissioner General Luis Octavio Saavedra, deputy director of the hospital, thanked the Church and said the donated technology will make a lasting impact.

The donation comes as the Church opens the doors of the Managua Nicaragua Temple for public tours. The temple — the country’s first — will be dedicated on Oct. 18.

A patient undergoes a mammography exam at the new women's clinic at the Carlos Roberto Huembes Teaching Hospital in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Central America Area, and his wife, Sister María Eugenia Giuffra, second and third from the right, tour a new women's clinic in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A 3D digital mammography machine donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits inside the new women's clinic at the Carlos Roberto Huembes Teaching Hospital in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints