Read about 3 new, 26 reorganized stake presidencies — from Sendai to San Diego

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in South Salt Lake, Utah, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

The following new stake presidencies have been called to serve.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Hickory North Carolina, Pembroke Virginia and Winston-Salem North Carolina stakes. The Mount Airy North Carolina Stake, which consists of the Dobson, Fort Chiswell, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro and Pilot Mountain wards and the Sparta and Stuart branches, was organized by Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David A. Winters, an Area Seventy.

MOUNT AIRY NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Arlo Ray Barzee, 53, Sedgewick Homes vice president of construction and owner; wife, Natalie Ann Skidmore Barzee. Counselors — Jeffrey Alan Simmons, 53, Qorvo Inc. director of sales operations; wife, Lisa Sheree Brown Simmons. Shad Lamont Wheatley, 51, Eye Care on the Ridge owner and partner; wife, Ollie Jean Perkins Wheatley.

A new stake has been created from the Sacsuha Guatemala District. The Polochic Guatemala Stake, which consists of the El Estor, La Tinta, Panzos, Sacsuha and Tucurú wards and the Canlun, Santo Domingo and Teleman branches, was organized by Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder N. Benjamin Poóu, an Area Seventy.

POLOCHIC GUATEMALA STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Hamilton Ernesto Rummler Teni, 38, Global Community logistics technician and Finca San Vicente La Nueva Esperanza administrator; wife, Vilma Elizabeth Valdez Choc de Rummler. Counselors — Hector Edmundo Lemus Valiente, 53, Ministry of Education primary education teacher; wife, Milvia Yessenia Garcia Hun de Lemus. Julio Jorge Estuardo Mocúa Pop, 33, City of El Estor municipal cadastral technician; wife, Yohana Esperanza Choc Rax.

A new stake has been created from the Edmonton Alberta North and Edmonton Alberta Riverbend stakes. The Spruce Grove Alberta Stake, which consists of the Devon, Drayton Valley, Onoway, Pioneer, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain wards and the Hinton and Whitecourt branches, was organized by Elder James E. Evanson, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Robert W. Mendenhall, an Area Seventy.

SPRUCE GROVE ALBERTA STAKE: (May 24, 2026) President — Brian Bynum Hill, 38, Keller Construction director of human resources; wife, Sharon Brooke Hill. Counselors — Tyler David Coleman, 45, Fix It Right Plumbing and Heating plumber and HVAC technician; wife, Sarah Anne McCall Coleman. Chad Craig Smith, 56, GE Vernova and Velotic product manager; wife, Jennifer Le Ann Bruce Smith.

Reorganized stakes

ABU DHABI STAKE: (June 6, 2026) President — Ronald Arandia Repatacodo, 44, Reem Hospital operating room nurse; succeeding Curtis Willard Kofoed; wife, Jessica Sue Allred Repatacodo. Counselors — Sterling Denmark Jensen, 49, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities associate professor; wife, Lindsay Anne Palmer Jensen. Scott Williamson, 43; wife, Malanie Samantha Pillay Williamson.

AMERICAN FORK UTAH NORTH STAKE: (April 26, 2026) President — Derek Daniel Lau, 58, Holy Cross Hospital Jordan Valley–CommonSpirit Health vice president of finance and chief financial officer; succeeding Jeffrey Harry Abram; wife, Felicia Diana Montes Lau. Counselors — Daniel Fred Van Woerkom, 54; wife, Amber Leigh Rummage Van Woerkom. Paul Thomas Atkinson, 51, Alpine Credit Union president and CEO; wife, Mindee Hreinson Atkinson.

BILLINGS MONTANA STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Scott Richard Paulsen, 49, radiologist; succeeding Dale Wardell Williams; wife, Sarah Elizabeth Condon Paulsen. Counselors — James Scott Pennington, 55, Rubicon Dental Associates CEO and Yellowstone Olive Co. owner; wife, Jana Raye Jackson Pennington. Johnathan Joe Zito, 44, Z&Z owner; wife, Anneke Ellice Young Zito.

BRASÍLIA BRAZIL CEILÂNDIA STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Edilson Alves de Brito, 48, Zion Serviços Contábeis accounting technician; succeeding Lázaro Leonardo Rodrigues de Amorim; wife, Lidiana de Sousa Carneiro de Brito. Counselors — Rivonaldo Lima de Oliveira, 51; wife, Elisângela de Medeiros Oliveira. Paulo Sezar Queiroz Da Silva, 52, R7X Indústria Plástica owner; wife, Marilza Bispo de Sousa.

CAGUA VENEZUELA STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Franklin Eliseo Sulbaran Diaz, 53, technical engineer; succeeding Ramón Josué Martínez Peña; wife, Jacqueline Dignora Ramirez de Sulbaran. Counselors — Jesus Antonio Salazar Pirela, 58, Vanirauto Industrias C.A. president; wife, Glemaire Josefina de Salazar Querales. Martin Eleazar Piñero Sulbaran, 37, Nestlé Purina general assistant and substitute operator; wife, Elizabeth Alejandra Gomez de Piñero.

CAMARIN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Regel Vidal Quintia, 46, Department of Education teacher; succeeding Dick James D. De Guzman; wife, May Condez Francisco Quintia. Counselors — Paul Marlou Pascual Ferrer, 44; wife, Sharmaine Noble Castillo Ferrer. Samuelito Perez Sabado, 51, self-employed business owner; wife, Maria Lourdes Bacalla Macauba Sabado.

DURANGO MÉXICO STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Josue Ivan Navarro Diaz, 40, OneMeta product marketing manager and Axol Marketing marketing operations director; succeeding Manuel de Jesus Cervantes Renteria; wife, Ana Laura de Navarro Rosales. Counselors — Víctor Ríos Quiñones, 44, Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Durango department head; wife, Brenda Iris de Ríos García. Marcos Armando Munguia Chacon, 43, Cadena Comercial OXXO plaza manager; wife, Rocio Roman Leyva.

EKET NIGERIA STAKE: (July 5, 2026) President — Chidi Brownson Owor, 51, Grafen Oilfield Services Ltd. logistics coordinator; succeeding Gabriel Archibong Inam; wife, Victoria Chidi Victor Owor. Counselors — Ini Udo Udowan, 46, Emeson Integrated Oil Services Ltd. manager; wife, Imaobong John Ekanem Udowan. Augustine Isong Jacob, 57, Emeson Integrated Oil Ltd. manager; wife, Mfonobong Jimmy Jacob.

EUREKA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Jedd Thomas Winn, 50; succeeding Stephen Robert Dieker; wife, Rachel Elizabeth Locke Winn. Counselors — Brandon Tibbett Truscott, 50, Utah Valley University professor and program director; wife, Mary Challiss Reeb Truscott. Christopher Lee Johnson, 43, New Wave Realty Inc. owner and broker; wife, Kelsey Renee McCartney Johnson.

FISHERS INDIANA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — William Hoover Bryan, 57, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP partner; succeeding Ryan A Robinson; wife, Jennifer Slack Bryan. Counselors — Bryan Keith Roach, 60, Roche Diagnostics Operations director of security; wife, Marie Antonia Riolo Roach. Roland Wayne James, 49, physician and Indiana Immediate Care business owner; wife, Kimberly Batt James.

GUÁPILES COSTA RICA STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Edgardo Antonio Retana Sibrian, 48, Constructora Mi Vivienda S.A. credit manager; succeeding Alejandro Jose Chaverri Leon; wife, Diana Yaneth Menendez de Retana. Counselors — Nelson Uriel Rodríguez Montalván, 49, Universidad de Costa Rica instructor; wife, Nuria Vargas Mora de Rodriguez. Memo Rolando Crawford Stewart, 73; wife, Maria del Carmen Barquero Lopez.

LAREDO TEXAS STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Edson Moroni Ruiz Arango, 36, Alpha Solutions owner and Codysur Trucks operations manager; succeeding Wilbur Ted Wagner; wife, Leslie Treviño Dueñas. Counselors — Raymond Albert Solis, 36; wife, Martha Maria Oliver Solis. Rene Antonio Orozco, 62; wife, Yolanda Carrizales Orozco.

LISBON PORTUGAL STAKE: (April 12, 2026) President — Telo Batista Neves E Silva, 44, Brankométriko telecommunications technician; succeeding Fernando Ricardo Queiroz Figueira Moura; wife, Catia Susana Filipe Costa e Silva. Counselors — Pedro Miguel Monteiro Duarte, 30, HCL Tech remote implementation analyst; wife, Diana Alcobia Da Graça Paulo Duarte. Daniel Gonçalves Dornelles, 41, FamilySearch regional engagement manager; wife, Daniela Barros Adriano Dornelles.

NASHVILLE TENNESSEE STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Adam Clark Seegmiller, 53, Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor and chair of pathology, microbiology and immunology; succeeding Brett Valdo Benson; wife, Paula Jo McMullin Seegmiller. Counselors — Geoffrey Darrell Lifferth, 57, Lifepoint chief medical officer and emergency physician; wife, Kathleen Ellon Tait Lifferth. Michael Hal Waldram, 42, McDonald’s owner and operator; wife, Kristin Ashley Gray Waldram.

OLONGAPO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Lance Seth Salatandre Rubio, 31, Best Choice Roofing roofing estimate analyst; succeeding Ricardo Alpez Asur; wife, Jaerrie Anne Ulanday Avenila Rubio. Counselors — Ashley Banzagales Sabido, 40, RPA Commercial Loan data research specialist; wife, Shirley Boitizon Gatan Sabido. Jim P. Pagado, 35, St. Benilde Center for Global Competence Inc. college assistant department coordinator; wife, Christine Lariba Osteniane Pagado.

PARANAGUÁ BRAZIL STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Gerson Junho Quaresma de Sousa, 49, Farmácia owner; succeeding Cristiano Bukarewicz; wife, Lucia Cruz Quaresma de Sousa. Counselors — Edson Junio Ramalho Demezio da Silva, 37, Belfortlog Transportes commercial logistics manager and Refrigeração e Climatização refrigeration technical supervisor; wife, Camila Ribeiro Farlandes Demézio. Airam Bamvakiadis, 29, self-employed business owner; wife, Renata Fernanda Martins Bamvakiadis.

PARIS FRANCE SOUTH STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Daniel Filipe Monteiro Furtado dos Santos, 43, Centre Hospitalier d’Arpajon healthcare manager; succeeding Hikombo Hitoto; wife, Romina Daniela Hernández de Sousa Furtado dos Santos. Counselors — Stéphane Faustin René Héno, 31; wife, Anne-Laure Geneviève Claire Cuche Héno. Jérémie Marcel Pessah, 50, self-employed entrepreneur; wife, Ingrid Stéphanie Belenguier Pessah.

SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Robert Edmund Schwalger, 57, Becton Dickinson senior manager of capital contracting; succeeding Brian Joseph Asbury; wife, Esther Cravens Schwalger. Counselors — Jason Lawrence Robbins, 49, Congressional Medal of Honor Society educational liaison and Steele Canyon High School government and economics teacher; wife, Heidi Lynne Madsen Robbins. David Abbott Jenkins III, 51, Cubic Corp. vice president and general counsel of the transportation division; wife, Lea Danelle Fago Jenkins.

SAN FRANCISCO VENEZUELA STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Ronald Jose Soto Mendez, 42, Hemodinamia Amado C.A. hemodynamics nurse; succeeding Roger Enrique Parra Espina; wife, Elizabeth Teresa de Soto Delgado. Counselors — Carlos Edison Cosme Aquiño, 49; wife, Iliana Marina de Cosme Diaz. Anselmo Alberto Romero Moreno, 46; wife, Ariana Isabel de Romero Diaz.

SAN NICOLÁS ARGENTINA STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Hipolito Benigno Morera, 36, General Directorate of Culture and Education of the Province of Buenos Aires secondary technical teacher; succeeding Esteban Abel Maraude; wife, Maria Victoria Reynero. Counselors — Fabio Valentin Vazquez, 43, self-employed; wife, Pamela Vazquez. Alejandro Jorge, 34; wife, Rocio Castaño.

SANTIAGO CHILE CINCO DE ABRIL STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Christian Andrés Correa Farías, 38, Inversiones Odisea Ltda. middle office supervisor; succeeding Alfredo Andres Vielma Campi; wife, Lorena Alejandra Celis Barros. Counselors — Jairo Abdon Rene Ordoñez Perez, 36; wife, Diamara Solange Fernanda Vergara Farias. Ignacio Andres Salas Guajardo, 35; wife, Tania Rocio Sanchez Ortega.

SENDAI JAPAN STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Yuji Sato, 57, Enabling Inc. representative director; succeeding Hideo Migita; wife, Haruko Sato. Counselors — Koji Ishizaki, 46, Sendai Spring Seisakusho Inc. director and general affairs manager; wife, Ayako Ishizaki. Takuya Hayasaka, 51; wife, Yumi Hayasaka.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH PARKWAY STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Christopher C Nordfelt, 54, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute director; succeeding Bryan Jay Hansen; wife, Mandy Lee Draper Nordfelt. Counselors — Michael Melvin Hughes Henderson, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints senior manager of analytics and reporting; wife, Patricia Marie Madsen Henderson. Spencer Oliver Tueller, 54; wife, Alison Reid Tueller.

ST. ALBANS ENGLAND STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Joseph Shantilal Patel, 38, Avalere Health Global Ltd. AI solutions consultant; succeeding Nathaniel Chell; wife, Amy Louise Jest Patel. Counselors — Simon Cain, 55, software developer; wife, Esra Sema Ibrahim Cain. Guilherme Ferreira de Oliveira, 40, self-employed advertising manager; wife, Juliana Veronika Marques Corrêa de Oliveira.

VALPARAÍSO CHILE STAKE: (May 24, 2026) President — Manuel Leonardo Alfredo Alvear Torres, 49, Fundacion Arrayan Casablanca technology manager; succeeding Miguel Alberto Honores Troncoso; wife, Andrea Paola Vega Opazo. Counselors — Jaime Andres Perez Correa, 46, Moove employee; wife, Claudia Alejandra Martinez Espinoza. Luis Victor Gonzalo Castellano Navarrete, 50, BHP Spence data analyst; wife, Lapriel Alicia de Castellano Magnere.

WHANGAREI NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (May 17, 2026) President — Jamie Paul McQueen, 45, New Zealand Government senior education adviser; succeeding Ronald Kahiona Reti; wife, Fleur Ngawai Waetford McQueen. Counselors — Mark Andrew Ashcroft, 58; wife, Paula Anselma Horstman Ashcroft. Michael Ape Raniera Daniels, 69; wife, Agnes Rose Suzanne Lyndon Raniera.