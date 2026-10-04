President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

As the final strains of “How Firm a Foundation” (“Hymns,” No. 85) — sung by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square just seconds prior — seemingly lingered throughout the Conference Center, President Henry B. Eyring highlighted the phrase of counsel and comfort coming from both that hymn and Isaiah 41:10.

“Fear not, I am with thee.”

The opening speaker of the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference, the first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recited the hymn’s second and third verses, saying the Lord’s promises found in those verses and in the 41st chapter of Isaiah “will become more important and more precious in the time ahead for all of us and for those we love.”

2. In ev’ry condition — in sickness, in health,

In poverty’s vale or abounding in wealth,

At home or abroad, on the land or the sea —

As thy days may demand, so thy succor shall be.



3. Fear not, I am with thee; oh, be not dismayed,

For I am thy God and will still give thee aid.

I’ll strengthen thee, help thee and cause thee to stand,

Upheld by my righteous, omnipotent hand.



“It is important to realize that the promise is not for the removal of challenges,” said President Eyring, recounting some of the teachings and late-life health struggles of his mother.

One might wonder why a loving and all-powerful God allows mortal tests to be so hard. “It is because He knows that we must grow in spiritual cleanliness and stature to be able to live in His presence,” President Eyring said. “To make that possible, Heavenly Father gave us a Savior and the power to choose for ourselves by faith to keep His commandments and to repent and to come unto Him.

“The Savior not only understands and has felt grief, but He has ‘borne [your] griefs, and carried [your] sorrows’ (Isaiah 53:4). He knows you perfectly. He knows your heart.”

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The combination of trials and their duration are as varied as are Heavenly Father’s children — no two are alike — President Eyring said. “But what is being tested is the same, at all times in our lives and for every person: Will we do whatsoever the Lord our God will command us?”

The Lord sends faithful disciples to help Him keep his promise to succor others in their distress, said President Eyring, thanking those who have helped the Lord and encouraging others to join Him in keeping His promise today and in hard days ahead. He also shared examples of “what so many of you have already done and are doing to help the Lord fulfill His promise to succor those in need in His earthly kingdom.”

Many have:

Prayed in faith consistently for family members or friends to know who the Lord would have them help for Him. “As a face or a name has come into your mind, you have reached out to them. Even your simple attention was a comfort. That you felt prompted to reach out to them was evidence to them that the Lord knew and loved them.”

Recognized a discouraged missionary as an invitation to lift a servant of Jesus Christ. “Your kindness to them, even for a few seconds, or simply a warm smile, can be a strengthening of their faith that the Lord is watching over them. When you speak to them, you will find words to build their faith that the Lord knows them and is aware of their circumstances.”

Prayed regularly for the Lord’s servants in whatever calling they might hold. “As you show your appreciation and confidence in them that they have been inspired, they will feel evidence that God has called them, knows them and has guided and blessed them.”

Have invited the Holy Ghost to help find ways to help the Lord comfort those who are pleading for it. The Lord “offers us the great blessing and trust to help Him keep His promise to succor Father’s children in their tests along their mortal journey home.”

President Eyring concluded: “We shed tears of joy and take courage whenever we hear the words, ‘Fear not, I am with thee,’ and we are touched that He offers us the trust of helping and loving others.

“I testify that this is His Church and that He keeps His promises both through the Holy Spirit and through his loving, true, faithful disciples.”