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First Presidency sends message of healing and comfort to Pope Leo XIV

‘May he feel the peace and healing power of our Savior, Jesus Christ,’ First Presidency says

Available in:French
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The Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 14, related to the health of Pope Leo XIV.

The statement reads in part: “May he feel the peace and healing power of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Pope Leo underwent a successful surgery Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. According to the Vatican, a tissue examination also confirmed a lung adenocarcinoma diagnosis — a common type of lung cancer.

Pope Leo also reported that the nodule was localized — meaning it hadn’t spread — and was detected early.

The statement from the First Presidency — consisting of President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — reads in full:

“We express our heartfelt concern for Pope Leo XIV as he confronts health challenges and extend our sincere wishes for his comfort, strength and a swift recovery. We join with people of faith around the world in praying that heaven will bless and sustain him during this time. May he feel the peace and healing power of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

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The statue of late Pope John Paul II is pictured at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to be hospitalized, in Rome, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
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