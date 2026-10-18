Learn about 1 new, 18 reorganized stake presidencies around the world — from Peru to the Philippines

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A large meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 352 N. 900 East in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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The following new and reorganized stake presidencies have been called.

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Gingoog Philippines District. The Gingoog Philippines Stake, which consists of the Cabuyo-an, Gingoog, Lunao, Medina and Pangasihan wards and the Kibungsod Branch, was organized by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Josue G. Jundos, an Area Seventy.

GINGOOG PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Rodel Nodo Tabunan, 43; wife, Irene Timbal Fuego Tabunan. Counselors — Glenmar Fernandez, 33; wife, Candy Marie Cutar Fernandez. Edwin Juevesano, 35; wife, Alemar Hayden Laodenio Loza Juevesano.

Reorganized stakes

AREQUIPA PERÚ SELVA ALEGRE STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Ivan Salomon Silva Talavera, 58, self-employed private practitioner; succeeding Alan Ticona Vargas; wife, Nathaly Amanda Silva Cuba. Counselors — Hans Erlan Sevairos Perez, 49, Mibanco business manager; wife, Criss Mardhely Sevairos Palomino. Mitchell Hilario Osorio, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lead store clerk; wife, Ana Paola Hilario Aguirre.

CAGAYAN DE ORO PHILIPPINES WEST STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Marneilo Moreno Dala, 43, Interstaff Inc. system operation liaison; succeeding Feliciano Arrieta Santos; wife, Jonalyn Mingcay Villaruel Dala. Counselors — Philip Ian Gucon Torino, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple facilities manager; wife, Agnes Villalobos Rosete Torino. Victor Polinar Navarro, 57; wife, Angelina Casas Villarino Navarro.

CAUCAIA BRAZIL STAKE: (July 12, 2026) President — Davi Alves Cordeiro, 40, Ton Meios de Pagamento salesperson; succeeding Anderson Pinto Adão; wife, Maria Madalena Feijão de Pinho Cordeiro. Counselors — Antonio Marcos de Assis Lopes, 47, Empresa Jornalística O POVO business manager; wife, Maira Mesquita Lopes. Elias Filho Sousa Nascimento, 44, Enel Distribuição Ceará electrician; wife, Lucelia Lopes Nascimento.

CENTREVILLE VIRGINIA STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Shaun Lewis Briscoe, 42, TriVir project manager; succeeding Robert Stanley Walter; wife, Alicia Rose Bearce Briscoe. Counselors — Scott Allen Bewley, 58, United States Navy acquisitions program manager; wife, Lorelle Peterson Bewley. James Walton Schilling, 46, U.S. Department of State foreign service specialist; wife, Lisa Adele LaPierre Schilling.

COQUIMBO CHILE STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Oscar Andres Salinas Vera, 54, Minera Olvecal mining operations manager; succeeding Jorge Andres Alvarez Aravena; wife, Liliana Emilia Salinas Tapia. Counselors — Jorge Alfredo Belen Vilca, 51, Codelco Chile Radomiro Tomic Division mine operator; wife, Noelia Hortensia Belen Cabello. Javier Esteban Muñoz Sepulveda, 45, Puerto Cordillera Local Education Service teacher; wife, Carolina Beatriz Peñailillo Iturrieta.

ENTERPRISE UTAH STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Jonathan Wayne Barlow, 46, Clear Counsel Law Group managing partner and attorney; succeeding Mark Gayle Evans; wife, Kathryn Hess Barlow. Counselors — Howard Todd Truman, 61, self-employed sand and gravel business owner; wife, Leslie Hall Truman. Benjamin Davis Cope, 48, dentist; wife, Jodi Camille Tracy Cope.

HONG KONG CHINA TOLO HARBOUR STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Chung Chi Tse, 52, Chan’s Creative School primary school teacher; succeeding Wai Kay Chan; wife, Suet Ying Wong. Counselors — Lai King Chan, 45, TTM Technologies senior legal officer; wife, Chui Yee Yip. Chun Yan Yuen, 44; wife, Shu Ying Poon.

INDIANAPOLIS INDIANA STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Dallin David Lykins, 45, Banks & Brower LLC partner; succeeding Gary Bingham Fuller; wife, Aimee Berrett Lykins. Counselors — Brendan Keith Sweeny, 44; wife, Whitney Anne Baer Sweeny. Jonathan Glen Merrell, 41, Compact Medical Inc. CEO; wife, Cyndia Melissa Golze Merrell.

LA VERNE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (April 19, 2026) President — Matthew Joseph Neeley, 60, Brethren Hillcrest Homes Inc. CEO; succeeding James Fredrick Downend Wilkinson; wife, Angela Stratford Neeley. Counselors — David Morgan Andrews, 66; wife, Stephanie June Bennett Andrews. Caleb Henry Moore, 52, Tetra Tech vice president; wife, Heather Hauoli Hanayo Hanamaikai Moore.

LOGAN UTAH MOUNT LOGAN STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Ben Peter Boyer, 48, nurse practitioner; succeeding Konrad Stacey Lee; wife, Heidi Lyn Brown Boyer. Counselors — Jeffrey Val King, 65, Space Dynamics Laboratory engineer and scientist; wife, Diana Lynne Boman King. Folaupo’uli Tupou, 45, Kahuna Carvings owner; wife, Lavinia Fifitaniua Tupou.

MAJURO MARSHALL ISLANDS STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — David Leon Betti, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints translator; succeeding Arlington Tibon; wife, Torine Leviticus Betti. Counselors — Mison Levai, 62, Tobolar Copra Processing Authority assets, procurement and supply manager; wife, Nelly Levai. Alino Ring, 44; wife, Stevelyn Neamon Ring.

MANAUS BRAZIL MINDU STAKE: (March 29, 2026) President — Isaac Almeida Dos Anjos, 40, WEG AMAZÔNIA S.A. security analyst; succeeding Leomar Arévalo Moreira; wife, Antonia Joelma Silva dos Anjos. Counselors — Marcos Samuel Farias Sarmando, 55, SOS Guincho heavy tow truck driver; wife, Ivone Nascimento Sarmando. Leomir Pereira de Almeida, 38, Amazon Veículos fleet attendant; wife, Karla Kathveya Soares De Almeida.

NATAL BRAZIL STAKE: (May 3, 2026) President — Allis Challmes Barbosa Pinheiro, 53, Petrobras maintenance supervisor; succeeding Helio Otavio Costa Neto; wife, Elaine Cristina Medeiros de Souto Pinheiro. Counselors — Erick Rafael Furtunato Oliveira, 37; wife, Pâmella Sarah de Carvalho Campos. Erivanaldo Santos Silva, 43, Brazilian Army servicemember; wife, Reijanile Lima do Nascimento Santos Silva.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 10TH STAKE: (March 29, 2026) President — Scott Lester Thomson, 52, Brigham Young University–Idaho professor; succeeding Mark Charlton Nye; wife, Shanna Bingham Thomson. Counselors — Kyle Rex Walker, 55, Brigham Young University and BYU–Idaho adjunct religion faculty member and BYU–Idaho faculty and administration; wife, Daylene Wilson Walker. Erik Blair Madsen, 53, Crescita Innovations founder and managing partner and EOS Worldwide certified EOS implementer; wife, Deborah Danae Smoot Madsen.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA VIRU VIRU STAKE: (June 21, 2026) President — Ernesto Jose Peralta Cemo, 58, SMC Automation Bolivia SRL general manager; succeeding Douglas Moroni Franco Garcia; wife, Julia Peralta Bruno. Counselors — Javier Yavi Huayta, 45, Grupo Altius head of office; wife, Teolinda Yavi Vasquez. David Ricardo Silva Omaña, 45, Telchi national commercial manager; wife, Claribel Paredes Navarro.

SANTIAGO CHILE SAN MIGUEL STAKE: (May 31, 2026) President — Erick Vaclav Svec Parra, 40, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile deputy director of informatics development and 3Re founder; succeeding Juan Fernando Vasquez Diaz; wife, Rocio Macarena Escobedo Pacheco. Counselors — Octavio Andres Orellana Serradell, 41, Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission researcher and Universidad de Chile professor; wife, Marisol Victoria Trigo Alfaro. Guillermo Andres Linco Diaz, 39, BWS SPA data scientist; wife, Camila Constanza Corada Perez.

SANDY UTAH MIDVALLEY STAKE: (June 14, 2026) President — Richard Anthony Broederlow, 60, FedEx sales; succeeding David Roy McDonough; wife, Kirita Rachel Katieli Broederlow. Counselors — Jeffrey Paul Vielstich, 61, ScanSource Inc. director of sales; wife, Yukiko Sato Vielstich. Thomas James Monsen, 46, Turf Aid Inc. Landscape Co. owner and operator; wife, Courtney Anne Moss Monsen.

WASHINGTON UTAH EAST STAKE: (June 7, 2026) President — Todd Augustus Houghton, 44, Westland Construction vice president and director; succeeding Steven Robert Searle; wife, Nicole Hanson Houghton. Counselors — Joseph Kevin Phillips, 52, Sunrise Engineering vice president; wife, Ashley Katherine West Phillips. Joshua Ray Englebright, 50, Intermountain Health cardiac rehabilitation manager; wife, Jennifer Burchell Englebright.