‘Follow the Light’: President Christofferson speaks at ‘Luz de las Naciones’ celebration

Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

President D. Todd Christofferson underscored following Jesus Christ’s light and sharing it with others as the second counselor in the First Presidency spoke during Friday night’s performance of “Luz de las Naciones.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the opening night of “Luz de las Naciones” on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking in Spanish inside the Conference Center on Temple Square on Friday, Nov. 13, President Christofferson thanked the more than 1,000 volunteers who sang, played in the orchestra, performed dances and worked backstage from countries across the Americas.

Performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The scriptures teach us that when we are joyful, we should praise the Lord ‘with singing, with music, with dancing, and with a prayer of praise and thanksgiving,’” he said, quoting Doctrine and Covenants 136:28.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks attended Friday night’s presentation, as well. Following its conclusion, President Oaks posted on his social media account about the experience.

President Oaks wrote, “Though we come from different nations and cultures, we can be united as children of God. At this year’s Luz de las Naciones performance, I saw a beautiful example of our unity as children of God.”

“Luz de las Naciones” — Spanish for “Light of the Nations” — is hosted annually by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with performances this year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, of songs and traditional dances from Latin America, Africa and Spain.

This year’s theme is “Follow the Light.”

In 3 Nephi 18:24, Jesus Christ extended the invitation to “hold up your light that it may shine unto the world. Behold I am the light which ye shall hold up — that which ye have seen me do.”

Performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Said President Christofferson: “With these words, the Lord teaches us that as we follow His example, His light, others will see that light in us and also be drawn to Christ. His light illuminates us in moments of celebration and joy, such as tonight, but also in times of introspection and challenge.”

President Christofferson promised that if one follows Jesus Christ, “He will not leave you alone and that His light in your life will bring you joy.”

24 years of ‘Luz de la Naciones’

This is the 24th performance of “Luz de las Naciones,” celebrating Latin cultures and Spanish-language music.

Speaking to media representatives at a dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said the annual showcase is a chance for people to highlight their traditions and culture with a focus on their faith in Jesus Christ.

Holding a Brazilian flag, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks to members of the media prior to a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" program at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Because that’s what really unites us,” she said. “And you can feel that unity and love and joy and hope that comes from Jesus Christ.”

How to watch Saturday’s live performance

Watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MST on the Luz de las Naciones website. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

The live event will be recorded for on-demand viewing on the Luz de las Naciones website, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and YouTube (Spanish | Portuguese).

Performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A choir rehearses for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A group of dancers rehearses for "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints