‘Luz de las Naciones’ to celebrate unity, sacred places through music and dance

Christalle Zepeda performs on stage in front of the choir during a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The 24th performance of “Luz de las Naciones” (Light of the Nations) will focus on sacred places. The performance, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, includes over 1,000 volunteers who sing, play in the orchestra and perform dances from countries across the Americas.

This year’s celebration includes songs and dances from not just Latin America but also Brazil and Spain, along with performances from African and African American cultures.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said “Luz de las Naciones” is a chance for people to highlight their traditions and culture with a focus on their faith in Jesus Christ.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, waits to be interviewed by members of the media prior to a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" program at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Because that’s what really unites us,” she said. “And you can feel that unity and love and joy and hope that comes from Jesus Christ.”

Sister Dennis spoke to members of the media during a dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Nov. 10, ahead of the annual showcase.

“We have so much more in common than we have different,” Sister Dennis said. “To be peacemakers is to come to understand others, and when we can understand others and their stories and their backgrounds and find that we have more in common than we ever have differences, it’s a beautiful thing.”

A dancer performs during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, waits to be interviewed by members of the media prior to a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" program at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sister Dennis said she hopes those who attend or watch this year’s performance online will feel that they belong.

“You belong no matter what your country of origin, no matter what your traditions, no matter — all of us come together as children of God,” she said.

Israel González-Nieri, “Luz de las Naciones” director, said the yearly performances are a joyful celebration of faith and unity.

Director Israel González-Nieri leads the choir and orchestra during a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“As director, I am deeply grateful for the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who share their talents and love to make this event possible,” González-Nieri said. “This year, we are especially excited to have even more countries represented, bringing together a beautiful diversity of music, dance and traditions that strengthens our connection as children of God.”

The choir sings during a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

González-Nieri has directed the performance for 15 years, after also performing as a dancer, singer and music director. He said the volunteers who sacrifice so much to share their testimonies through music have strengthened his own testimony of the gospel.

“This is our 18th week rehearsing, and they come every week,” González-Nieri said. “To see their testimonies grow through music and dance — I don’t think there’s a better way, personally, to strengthen your testimony than by music.”

Camilla Urrea, who will sing several solos during the performance, said that while this year’s performance is focused on sacred places, being involved with “Luz de las Naciones” has been her own personal “sacred place.”

Soloist Camilla Urrea talks with a reporter prior to a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“When I’m here, I literally feel all my worries melt away,” she said while standing in the Conference Center on Temple Square during Tuesday’s dress rehearsal. “Throughout the years, I’ve been lucky enough to do this show for four years now, and I feel like every year it just becomes more and more my home.”

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and a member of the Utah Area presidency, said the event first started in the Spanish-speaking ward he attended as a young boy with his family in Utah.

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and a member of the Utah Area presidency, talks to members of the media prior to a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“We would do a cultural event like this called Fiesta de las Piñatas,” he said. “And now you see it’s grown to a worldwide audience where all the Latino units in the United States and other language units are coming to celebrate their culture.”

Elder Becerra danced in the performance as an 8-year-old boy, which he said deepened his sense of his Hispanic heritage. Now, he hopes the joy of the event will help lift and elevate others to find the Savior in their lives, whatever their current circumstances.

Michela Orrego performs on stage in front of the choir during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“All happiness comes and is centered in the Savior, Jesus Christ,” he said.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, will speak during the event on Friday and Saturday. As a young man, President Christofferson served as a full-time missionary in the Argentina North Mission in the mid-1960s.

Performers take a break from practicing their parts during a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

How to watch Saturday’s live performance

Watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MST on the Luz de las Naciones website. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

The live event will be recorded for on-demand viewing on the Luz de las Naciones website, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and YouTube (Spanish | Portuguese).

A bass guitarist performs during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Performer Annaleah Thurber, wearing a traditional Otavalo Ecuadorian dress, takes questions from members of the media prior to a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Allaleah Thurber performs during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Soloist Mia Luz sings with accompaniment by members of the choir during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Jason C. Jensen, an Area Seventy, talks with a reporter prior to a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A dancer walks past a stack of cue cards as he heads to the stage during a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of the choir take part in a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A dancer performs during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A guitarist performs during a dress rehearsal of the "Luz de las Naciones" performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News