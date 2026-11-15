Following is the 2026 First Presidency Christmas message that was published in various channels, including YouTube and the December 2026 Liahona, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ this Christmas season, we joyfully declare with the heavenly hosts of old, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14). We rejoice that Jehovah, the Firstborn Son of Heavenly Father in the spirit, was willing to become the Father’s Only Begotten Son in the flesh. The joy and peace associated with His birth reflect the ultimate joy and peace He offers us through His infinite Atonement. As we give thanks for Him, let this be a season of kindness and goodwill. May we follow the example of Jesus Christ, the “Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6), becoming peacemakers in our hearts, homes, and communities.